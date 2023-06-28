Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day is less than two weeks away now, and we’ll soon be seeing an avalanche of deals dropping left, right and centre. Everything from tech, TVs and laptops to the best beauty buys, home appliances and Amazon devices will see their prices slashed during the two-day event.

While Amazon Prime Day 2023 doesn’t start until Tuesday 11 July, we’re already seeing early deals pop up ahead of time on some of the most-bought products, including the best electric toothbrushes from Oral-B, Philips and more.

Oral hygiene products often see the most significant price cuts during Amazon Prime Day, so it’s often the best time to pick up a new toothbrush, water flosser or teeth whitening kit on the cheap.

We’re rounding up the best early Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals, so you can get that squeaky-clean smile before anyone else, and we’ll be updating this page with the best deals in the lead up to and during Prime Day itself.

Best pre-Prime Day electric toothbrush deals 2023

Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrush: Was £49.99, now £20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Save a massive 60 per cent ahead of Amazon Prime Day with this deal on the Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrush. It features a round brush head, three brushing modes – daily clean, sensitive and unique sensitive plus, and there is an in-built two-minute timer. Plus, the Vitality Pro is rechargeable, so you won’t have to reach for the batteries. Until June, the electric toothbrush has never been this cheap before.

Buy now

Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence: Was £280, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Want a super clever toothbrush to elevate your brushing game? The iO5 connects to Oral-B’s app that tracks how and where you brush in real-time. There’s a pressure sensor so you know if you’re brushing too hard, soft or just right, and there are five different brushing modes – daily clean, intense clean, sensitve, super-sensitive and whitening.

Oral-B also claims that it removes 100 per cent more plaque and up to 160 per cent in between teeth versus a manual toothbrush. It’s only been lower than this price once before, and that was during Black Friday last year when the price dropped to £97.25 – the early deal right now is not far off.

Buy now

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush: Was £349.99, now £149.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

This 2020 model of the Philips DiamondClean 9000 features four different cleaning modes – clean, white+, gum health and deep clean+, as well as three different intensities for personalised brushing. “The DiamondClean 9000 is a product that seems to be effective at gradually relieving teeth of their dullness and restoring a healthy shine without doing any damage,” our writer said in their review. “There are enough cleaning modes available to be able to find an optimum combination between cleaning and whitening to satisfy your inner hygienist.”

While this isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen the Philips DiamondClean fall to, it’s the best price it’s been since the January sales. The cheapest ever price on the DiamondClean was during Amazon Prime Day last year, when it fell to £124 for a limited time.

Buy now

Oral-B Pro 1 electric toothbrush with four cross action toothbrush heads: Was £69.48, now £39.35, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Kickstart your hygiene journey with this deal on the Oral-B Pro 1 electric toothbrush which comes with four extra cross action brush heads so you won’t have to rush out to the supermarket when your bristles start to fray. Oral-B claims that the Pro 1 gently whitens your teeth by removing surface stains from day one and removing up to 100 per cent more plaque. This is a fairly basic electric toothbrush, however, with just one daily clean brushing mode.

Buy now

When will Prime Day 2023 start?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will officially start on Tuesday 11 July at midnight and last for a whole 48 hours, ending on Wednesday 12 July at 23:59. But Amazon already has deals on electric toothbrushes, just waiting to be snapped up now. We expect more and more electric toothbrush, oral hygiene, teeth whitening kits and more to be discounted in the coming days. Bookmark this page for all the latest deals,

