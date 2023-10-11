Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Day two of the Amazon Prime Day 48-hour sale is here, and there are bargains aplenty. Air fryers, coffee machines, mattresses, laptops and Apple products, to name but a few, are all in the virtual bargain bucket and there’s no sign of the sale slowing down just yet.

So far, we’ve seen stellar savings on the Apple Watch, Olaplex and Ninja air fryer, and we’ve now spied a beauty pick that’s sure to have you smiling.

To help get your pearly whites, well, whiter, there’s now a 20 per cent saving on the MySweetSmile whitening powder. And, before you raise your eyebrow over whether it really works, we’ve actually named it our IndyBest best buy in our teeth-whitening kit guide.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about the deal and to see our review of just how well this whitening powder really works.

MySweetSmile teeth-whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

“MySweetSmile claims its teeth whitening powder helps remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused from food, drink and even smoking,” began our tester. “Dentist-approved (100 per cent fluoride and peroxide-free, as well as being non-abrasive), the powder combines pentasodium triphosphate and calcium carbonate in order to remove plaque and keep teeth squeaky clean and pearly white.”

“At first, we thought the powder might be messy to use but it wasn’t at all. It involved a quick process of dipping our toothbrush into the powder before brushing for four minutes. Compared to most products which recommend you use the whitening products nightly, the time frame for this one is twice a week, which was easy to fit into our routine alongside our regular brushing,” our reviewer added.

Most importantly, their final verdict was that “it gave us a naturally upgraded white smile from just a couple of weeks’ use.” So, if you’re tempted to try, now may be the time, with a current saving of 20 per cent.

