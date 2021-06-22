Day two of Amazon Prime Day is well and truly underway, which means you’ve only got a finite amount of time left to bag a bargain.

For fitness fans who have been holding off purchasing a Garmin smartwatch, we’ve just spotted a whopping discount on its leading devices, so now’s the time to take the plunge.

Here at IndyBest, we’re huge fans of Garmin’s wearables, having featured them in our guides to the best running watches, fitness trackers, Android smartwatches and adventure-ready smartwatches, so we can testify to their performance and high quality. Read on to see how you can save on these devices that rival the Apple Watch.

Garmin fēnix 6S pro: Was £599.99, now £365, Amazon.co.uk

Garmin fēnix 6S pro: Was £599.99, now £365, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

If you’re looking for an outdoorsy smartwatch that can track pretty much any activity you throw at it, from running and cycling to skiing, golfing and swimming, this Garmin fēnix 6S pro has thousands of ski resort maps pre-loaded, and a large screen with mapping technology, which makes it extremely useful when navigating outdoors.

The solar powered-model (£739.99, Garmin.com) took the top spot in our review of the best adventure-ready smartwatches thanks to being a “tough”, “behemoth of a watch”.

With 37 per cent off, it’s at the cheapest price ever for this smartwatch, so now really is the time to invest – but you’ll have to be quick, as it will fly off the shelves.

Garmin forerunner 245: Was £249.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Garmin forerunner 245: Was £249.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Another firm favourite when it comes to fitness tracking, this model landed a spot in our review of the best running watches. It has a built-in GPS for measuring your pace and storing routes, which can be seamlessly uploaded to services like Strava for more analysis. Heart-rate tracking and VO2 estimates monitor your fitness as your exercise, and the accompanying app can be used to track trends and set goals.

Garmin instinct solar: Was £319.99, now £256.99, Amazon.co.uk

Garmin instinct solar: Was £319.99, now £256.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

This also secured a spot in one of our reviews – in this case, our guide to the best android smartwatches. “The instinct solar is almost the survivalist’s dream: not only does it give you a wide range of features for fitness and everyday life, but its solar battery gives you plenty more juice – up to 54 days, in fact,” praised our writer. If you’re looking for a watch fit for Bear Grylls, this is the one for you as it is thermal-, shock- and water-resistant. Plus, “Garmin’s body battery energy monitor uses all the watch’s smarts to gauge when you’re ready to get going and when you need to rest”, they said.

If you don’t think you need a solar-powered smartwatch, the Garmin instinct (was £269.99, now £159, Amazon.co.uk) is currently at its lowest price ever and boasts all the same features except for the solar battery.

