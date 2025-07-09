This affordable SPF is my daily go-to – and it has 50% off thanks to Prime Day

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
This £5 formula protects skin while giving glowy coverage
When it comes to skincare, I favour low-maintenance, hybrid formulas that can shave minutes off my routine. Eliminating the need for multiple steps, tinted SPFs protect my skin from sun damage and give me glowy, pigmented coverage. Tick, tick, tick.
But with some of the best formulas on the market costing upwards of £30 for a small tube (we’re looking at you, Ultra Violette and Supergoop!), I’m always looking for budget buys that can do the job just as well.
Enter: Garnier’s vitamin C daily UV brightening fluid glow (a mouthful, I know). My go-to affordable tinted SPF, the lightweight formula has a creamy consistency that’s easy to blend across your face, while SPF50 has all bases covered when it comes to sun protection.
Designed to be one-shade-fits-all, the cream gives your skin a glowy and lightweight coverage. The slimline tube is perfect for packing in your beach bag on holiday and topping up when you want a little more coverage after a dip in the sea.
The best part is that it costs a little more than £10 – but it’s now even cheaper thanks to Amazon Prime Day. Whether you’re jetting off on holiday, enjoying the first sunny days of spring or looking for a new everyday skincare staple, here’s why Garnier’s tinted SPF should be in your next beauty haul.
Testing the vitamin C-infused formula alongside more premium products, I’ve worn it for beach days and office days. Considering the ease of application (whether with a brush, sponge or fingers), coverage claims, staying power, the look and feel on my skin, as well as its SPF credentials, here’s my verdict on Garnier’s tinted SPF.
Garnier’s budget vitamin C fluid glow face cream gives premium formulas a serious run for their money. With SPF50, it offers high UV protection, while the formula itself has a super lightweight, gel-like consistency that is seamless and smooth to apply. It’s easily blended with your fingers, and the texture isn’t greasy – it absorbs quickly, too. While there’s a slight sunscreen scent to the formula, it’s not off-putting.
The pigment is glowy and blurring rather than tinted, as it’s designed to suit all skin tones (those on TikTok praise it as being brown- and dark-skin-friendly).
I’ve found that the pinky hue adapts to my skin tone for dewy, plump and glowy results, and the coverage works to mask small blemishes too. The light coverage is equally impressive, with one application lasting a good six hours.
Some might find the coverage a little too light, but the good news is that the formula sits nicely under other face bases. If you’re layering it under foundation or concealer, you won’t find any piling, with the Garnier formula doubling up as an SPF primer. For the price and generous tube size (40ml), this is a hero high street buy.
Easily rivalling more premium tinted SPF formulas, Garnier’s vitamin C face cream not only provides SPF50 protection but also gives skin a glowy, lightweight coverage. The finish is long-lasting and dewy, while the value for money is stellar at £5.
Looking for more tinted SPF recommendations? We’ve rounded up our favourite formulas
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in