Audiophiles, gather around and listen up. Amazon Prime Day is underway, and the best headphones and earbuds from all the major tech brands will soon plummet in price.

Right now, many of our favourite pairs of cans and in-ears from Sony, Bose and Apple have fallen to all-time lows this Prime Day, with our top pick – the Sony WF-1000XM4 – slashed in price, while Apple AirPods pro have been reduced to their lowest ever price.

So, you’re not going to want to miss out on the savings. The event kicked off this morning and will finish tomorrow (Wednesday 17 July) at 11:59pm. As well as headphones, we’re seeing price reductions on Amazon devices, laptops, TVs, Apple products, home appliances, mattresses, household essentials and lots more.

But if it’s headphones you’re after, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals available to shop now. Take your pick.

Best Prime Day headphone deals 2024

Apple AirPods pro: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Was £299.95, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

Was £299.95, now £219, Amazon.co.uk Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £298.98, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s flagship AirPods have plummeted to their lowest-ever price for Prime Day, and now is very literally the perfect time to snap them up. Our tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Was £299.95, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

A firm favourite among the tech team is the Bose QC Ultra wireless earbuds, which you can snap up for just £219 at Amazon. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested”. The “audio quality here is exceptional across the board, strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful,” our writer said in their review. The noise-cancelling was also praised for being “astonishing”, with our tester finding that the “loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly”.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £298.98, Amazon.co.uk

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones comfortably hold the top spot in our review of the best wireless headphones. They’re currently discounted to one of their lowest prices ever. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, we can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review. “They never miss a beat”.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds currently have £40 slashed off the price at Amazon. The earbuds earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer stating that what really stands out is the sound quality. “With a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” they noted.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones: Was £350, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

Another pair that landed a spot in our review of the best noise-cancelling headphones, our writer said they were “the best example of wireless headphones” they’d “ever tested”. High praise indeed. They also noted that the “sound profile is delicate and impressive”, while the “ANC is supreme, immediately shutting off almost all ambient noise, and leaving you with your own thoughts and your music”. And now with more than £140 off the regular retail price, there’s no better time to invest.

Soundcore Anker Space Q45 wireless headphones: Was £139.99, now £109.89, Amazon.co.uk

Save 22 per cent on these noise-cancelling headphones from Anker’s sub-brand Soundcore, which earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. “The Q45s are strong and sturdy headphones with a nice matte black finish and plush ear cups,” our writer said in their review. “Our tunes sounded expansive, with rich-sounding vocals and crisp highs. There are extensive equaliser settings in the app, so we could control how our music sounded even further.”

When do Prime Day headphone deals start?

Amazon Prime Day headphone deals are well underway. The online shopping event kicked off at midnight on Tuesday 16 July and will run until 11:59pm on Wednesday 17 July. Amazon has discounted popular headphones and earbuds from the likes of Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony, Sennheiser and more. More affordable headphones brands, such as JBL and Anker’s Soundcore range have seen further reductions on their already budget price tags.

