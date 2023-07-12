Get £50 off this Kindle paperwhite in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day, arguably one of the biggest online sale events of the year, has already entered its final day. Stellar savings are still popping up on the retailer’s website across everything from Apple products and vacuum cleaners to air purifiers and mattresses, and up until 23:59 Wednesday 12 July, you can still bag yourself a bargain.

We’ve seen Shark’s handheld vacuum cleaner discounted by more than 40 per cent and Simba’s hybrid pillow by 35 per cent, while the price of some products like the Ninja air fryer and Apple’s airpods pro have fallen to their lowest ever point.

Amazon has also been dropping the price of its own devices, with the Echo dot 5th gen now at its cheapest price yet at £21.99, meanwhile the latest iteration of the Kindle paperwhite is on sale with a discount of over 30 per cent, taking the price down to just shy of £100 this Amazon Prime Day.

A great purchase for bookworms looking to pack light this summer, the Kindle paperwhite also comes complete with three months of Kindle unlimited, granting access to millions of books, audiobooks and magazines.

Before you rush off and add one to your basket, here’s everything you need to know about the Kindle paperwhite.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Kindle paperwhite (2021 release) boasts a glare-free display (6.8in) which is bigger, and also 10 per cent brighter than its predecessor. In our review of the device, our tester noted that despite the bigger display, “the matte e-ink display retains its crisp and paper-like 300ppi density, which looks and behaves like actual dead trees even in direct sunlight.”

The battery will last up to 10 weeks on a full charge and there’s the option to make the lighting warmer or cooler too, which our tester said “makes reading in bed more comfortable on the eyes.” Plus, impressively, it’s waterproof, which means that if for whatever reason the Kindle ends up submerged in up to two meters of fresh water, it will cope just fine for up to an hour, and for up to three minutes in shallow (0.25m) seawater.

