Ditch the damp with this Russell Hobbs dehumidifier deal in the Amazon Early Access Sale

The lightweight model has an auto frost option too

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 12 October 2022 18:20
<p>A lightweight model, it’s designed to suit small spaces</p>

A lightweight model, it’s designed to suit small spaces

(The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day 2 is here, and whether you were expecting the sales extravaganza or not, it’s an ideal time to bag a bargain. Technically called Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, the two-day event ends at midnight tonight, so you’d better be quick.

There’s been super savings spotted so far, with our IndyBest team here to bring you all our favourite reductions, across product categories including tech, laptops, TVs, home appliances and household essentials.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

You might be looking for a new air fryer, fitness tracker, hair tool, steam cleaner, iPhone, or other investment item, which is a savvy buy during promotional sales events like Prime Day. Plus, there are big-name brands featured, like Shark, ghd, Lego, Philips and more.

Meanwhile, reductions on handy daily basics like Dettol wipes and CeraVe cleanser will make your shopping budget go further too.

Speaking of products you’d use regularly in the home, we’ve spotted an almost 30 per cent saving on a Russell Hobbs dehumidifier. The model boasts an auto frost option too, which is useful when heading into winter. Read on for all we know about this nifty £15 saving.

Read more:

Russell Hobbs RHDH1061B dehumidifier: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A lightweight dehumidifier, the grey model has an auto defrost function for chillier weather and it could be used throughout the home. The 22cm x 14cm x 14cm dimensions make the dehumidifier easy to pop into small spaces, with its 0.9kg weight ensuring portability.

Billed as being suitable for small to medium rooms or spaces up to 15m², it could lend itself well to your lounge, office, utility room or garage. Key features include an auto cut-off function when the 600ml water tank becomes full, while there’s a two-year guarantee too.

Designed to reduce humidity and help with damp and condensation, the device should be able to draw out 300ml of water from the surrounding space its placed in within an impressive 24 hours.

Buy now

Read more:

