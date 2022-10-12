Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon Prime Day 2 is here, and whether you were expecting the sales extravaganza or not, it’s an ideal time to bag a bargain. Technically called Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, the two-day event ends at midnight tonight, so you’d better be quick.

There’s been super savings spotted so far, with our IndyBest team here to bring you all our favourite reductions, across product categories including tech, laptops, TVs, home appliances and household essentials.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

You might be looking for a new air fryer, fitness tracker, hair tool, steam cleaner, iPhone, or other investment item, which is a savvy buy during promotional sales events like Prime Day. Plus, there are big-name brands featured, like Shark, ghd, Lego, Philips and more.

Meanwhile, reductions on handy daily basics like Dettol wipes and CeraVe cleanser will make your shopping budget go further too.

Speaking of products you’d use regularly in the home, we’ve spotted an almost 30 per cent saving on a Russell Hobbs dehumidifier. The model boasts an auto frost option too, which is useful when heading into winter. Read on for all we know about this nifty £15 saving.

Read more:

Russell Hobbs RHDH1061B dehumidifier: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A lightweight dehumidifier, the grey model has an auto defrost function for chillier weather and it could be used throughout the home. The 22cm x 14cm x 14cm dimensions make the dehumidifier easy to pop into small spaces, with its 0.9kg weight ensuring portability.

Billed as being suitable for small to medium rooms or spaces up to 15m², it could lend itself well to your lounge, office, utility room or garage. Key features include an auto cut-off function when the 600ml water tank becomes full, while there’s a two-year guarantee too.

Designed to reduce humidity and help with damp and condensation, the device should be able to draw out 300ml of water from the surrounding space its placed in within an impressive 24 hours.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more