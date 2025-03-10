Best Apple deals to expect for Amazon Spring Sale 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s almost spring, and that can mean only one thing: the start of a new sale season. While Amazon is yet to confirm its Spring Sale, I’m hopeful that it’ll be taking place sometime soon – it’s been held in March for the past three years.

The discounting bonanza is a warm-up to Amazon Prime Day and usually lasts longer, featuring discounts that any Amazon user can take advantage of – no Prime membership required.

A great time to find discounts on Apple gear, including cheap AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and even the latest iPhones, the Amazon Spring Sale often delivers some of the best Apple deals outside of Black Friday.

Apple products don’t often get huge discounts at other times of the year. That’s why I’ll be tracking all the best deals as they drop, making it easier for you to bag a bargain before they disappear. I’m rounding up all the details on the Amazon Spring Sale, plus the Apple deals we could see.

When will Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals begin in 2025?

I’m not even entirely sure it’s going ahead. But if it does, I’m predicting that it’ll take place in the second half of March. Last year, the Amazon Spring Sale ran from 20 to 25 March, while the 2023 sale ran from 27 to 29 March. As soon as Amazon confirms the dates, I’ll update this page with everything you need to know.

What Apple deals can we expect to see in Amazon Spring Sale 2025?

Of all the things I expect to see discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale, it’s Apple’s AirPods. Last year, Amazon slashed the price of all three models available at that time, including £30 off the AirPods Pro 2. I’m expecting an even deeper cut to match its Amazon Prime Day price of £179 this year.

Amazon also discounted the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price for its Spring Sale, and I’m hoping for even more price cuts on both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year.

The 10th-generation entry-level iPad has always been involved in Amazon’s price cuts during its big-ticket sale events, and I’m expecting no different for the Amazon Spring Sale. Considering Apple is predicted to launch an 11th-generation iPad this year, the 10th-generation iPad might be crashing to an all-time low price. Definitely one to watch.

And while there weren’t a lot of deals on the iPhone last year, Amazon did slash the price on older models, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Pro. Now that the iPhone 14 Pro is being discontinued, the cuts may be even steeper. However, I’m not really expecting any deals on the iPhone 16, and I’m really hoping for savings on the iPhone 15.

The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air also saw significant price cuts, so keep an eye on those if you’re looking for a new laptop.

Best Apple deals to shop at Amazon now

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £309, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

With a small discount of £30, the 2022 iPad has been reduced to its lowest price. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s AirTag won a spot in our review of the best key finders. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear The current discount takes the AirTags to their lowest price in almost two years, there’s never been a better time to grab a pack. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” our writer said in their review. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus, in our eyes.” If you don’t think you’ll need a four-pack, you can also snap up a deal on the single AirTag.

