Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spring has officially sprung, and so has Amazon’s Spring Sale. The retailer’s seasonal deals bonanza is in full swing, but you don’t have long left to save. There are just four more full days until the deals come crashing down on Monday 31 March.

Unlike the Amazon Prime Day sale in the summer, the Spring Deal Days sale (as it’s clumsily called) is open to everyone – with no Prime membership needed. There are already discounts on everything from iPads to MacBooks, Apple Watches and even some of the latest iPhones, though I’m still waiting for the AirPods to come down in price.

Apple products are notoriously expensive, and this could be your only chance to save for months. Apple rarely slashes prices throughout the year, so this is one of the best chances to save outside of Black Friday.

As a tech critic, I’ve tried all these products first-hand, and so have the rest of the team. That means we know which Apple products are worth the high price tag and which you should avoid. I’ve covered Apple deals for years, and I’ll be keeping an eye on the best discounts as they drop to help you snap them up before they disappear.

Best Apple deals to shop in the Amazon Spring Sale

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was £1,119, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

It may have been superseded by the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but there’s very little separating the newer phone and this older iPhone 15 Pro Max from 2023. Amazon is currently offering Apple’s previous generation phone with a huge £220 discount. In tech critic David Phelan’s iPhone 15 Pro review, he said it “delivered outstanding upgrades” over older models and is frankly just as good as the iPhone 16 Pro, boasting the same AI features as its younger sibling. In fact, it’s the phone I still use - I don’t think the iPhone 16 upgrade is really worth it.

Apple AirTag, pack of two: Was £79, now £52, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s AirTag won a spot in my review of the best key finders. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear. Right now, Amazon has slashed a pack of two AirTags to the lowest price I’ve ever seen. In my review, I found that “for any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in an AirTag might be one of the best decisions you ever make”. The precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and it’s powered by removable batteries, which is a real bonus.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £799, now £711, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The latest Apple Watch ultra 2 has just been slashed by almost £100 in the Amazon Spring Sale. It boasts a brighter 3000-nit display, a sleep apnoea-detection feature to track breathing irregularities over time, and an upgraded S9 processor, making it faster and last longer. You also get that neat double-tap gesture feature for one-handed control.

MacBook Air M4, 2025: Was £999, now £929, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The brand-new MacBook Air M4 came out just a few days ago, and Amazon has already slashed the powerful laptop by a huge £70 in its Spring Sale. “The machine has been created to be preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light, with battery life that goes on and on, but now it has a much more powerful processor, to ensure it runs even faster than before,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review.

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £279, now £259.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

With a small discount, the 2022 iPad has been reduced to its lowest price. In their review, tech critic David Phelan said, “the new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more.” In fact, he went as far as to say that “this is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer.”

Apple MacBook Air M3, 13.6in: Was £1,099, now £1,029, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

There’s a £70 saving on last year’s 13in MacBook Air at Amazon right now. In their MacBook Air review, David Phelan says, “the Air’s speed and battery life are outstanding and more than enough for almost everyone. In fact, the Apple MacBook Air is the best general-use laptop you can buy, with gorgeous looks, weight and thickness that are the ultimate in portability, and deeply impressive performance.”

Apple iPad mini, 7th gen: Was £499, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Prefer a smaller tablet? You can currently save £70 on the newest iPad Mini in the Amazon Spring Sale. Tech critic David Phelan called it “a premium device with strong performance” and “easily the best small-screen tablet you can buy” in his iPad Mini 7th gen review.

Belkin MagSafe three-in-one wireless charging station: Was £139.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Belkin )

This charging station is ideal for a desk or bedside table and can wirelessly charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time – at up to 15W speeds. Your phone can be rotated on the charger for FaceTime calls or watching videos, while the clean white design and chrome finish will complement your Apple tech nicely.

When will Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals begin in 2025?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is officially underway, running from Tuesday 25 March to Monday 31 March. That means you’ve got until 11:59pm on Monday 31 March to shop seven full days of Apple deals before the sale ends.

Why you should trust IndyBest to find the best Apple deals

The IndyBest team has covered Apple products for years, putting them through their paces with in-depth tests. We don’t just regurgitate Apple press releases but compare all of their products against the rest of the industry to see if Apple’s marketing jargon stands up to scrutiny. Our tech experts know how to spot a stand-out product, and what makes a fantastic mobile phone, laptop or set of headphones. On top of that, we’ve covered Amazon’s sales events for longer than we can remember. We know which deals offer genuine value for money and which are too good to be true. Best of all, we only ever recommend products we’ve tried and tested first-hand.

We’ve rounded up all the best deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2025