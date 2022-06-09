With another school year about to wrap up – this time, mostly spent in the classroom rather than via Zoom or Teams – you’re probably starting to think about the best way to say thanks to the teachers who’ve helped your children through it.

Good teachers are worth their weight in gold, so while most won’t expect anything at the end of term, it’s a great chance to show how much you and your offsprimg appreciate them and their efforts.

End-of-term gifts may feel like one more thing to add to the massive parent to-do list, so we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up what we think are the best teacher gifts out there.

Of course, all teachers are different, which is why we’ve included a range of gifts, from great-quality notebooks (a teacher can never have too many of those) and tasty treats to the ultimate crowd-pleaser, a fancy bottle of champagne.

We’ve also considered different budgets, with plenty of thoughtful and special gifts coming in at under £10, as well as some more high-price items, which would work perfectly as a “class gift”.

Read more:

How we tested

To put together our round-up we put the question to real teachers, quizzing them on the kind of things they would love to receive at the end of term. And here’s the verdict…

The best teacher gifts for 2022 are:

Best overall – Papier beach towel notebook: £16.99, Papier.com

– Papier beach towel notebook: £16.99, Papier.com Best for relaxation – Sorcha Candle Co. by the coast candle: £28, Sorchacandleco.com

– Sorcha Candle Co. by the coast candle: £28, Sorchacandleco.com Best edible gift – Cutter & Squidge baby biskie box: £18.99, Cutterandsquidge.com

– Cutter & Squidge baby biskie box: £18.99, Cutterandsquidge.com Best for tricky-to-buy-for teachers – One4all gift card: £10, One4all.com

– One4all gift card: £10, One4all.com Best for bookworms – ‘The Living Mountain’ by Nan Shepherd, published by The Folio Edition: £44.95, Foliosociety.com

– ‘The Living Mountain’ by Nan Shepherd, published by The Folio Edition: £44.95, Foliosociety.com Best for beer fans – The Wild Beer Co. 12 pack variety case: £28.99, Wildbeerco.com

– The Wild Beer Co. 12 pack variety case: £28.99, Wildbeerco.com Best for getting organised – Martha Brook personalised refresh 2022-2023 mid-year diary: £15.95, Marthabrook.com

– Martha Brook personalised refresh 2022-2023 mid-year diary: £15.95, Marthabrook.com Best for thoughtful words – Tandem Green thank you home school or teacher card: £3.90, Notonthehighstreet.com

– Tandem Green thank you home school or teacher card: £3.90, Notonthehighstreet.com Best for a touch of luxury – Apothecary calm glass hand wash: £9.50, Marksandspencer.com

– Apothecary calm glass hand wash: £9.50, Marksandspencer.com Best quirky gift – Newton and the Apple ombre green grammar pencil set: £7.50, Notonthehighstreet.com

– Newton and the Apple ombre green grammar pencil set: £7.50, Notonthehighstreet.com Best for extravagance – Fortnum & Mason personalised Blanc de Blancs Champagne, Hostomme, 75cl: £46.50, Fortnumandmason.com