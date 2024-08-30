Support truly

Looking to save some cash on gifts for the kids? Black Friday is your best chance to find huge discounts on toys to suit all ages.

The annual sales bonanza, which takes place in November every year, is one to watch when it comes to securing a bargain on everything from TVs and mattresses to laptops, beauty products and clothing.

It’s also an event that many savvy parents will have bookmarked in their calendars as an opportunity to stockpile Christmas gifts and snap up some bargains on behalf of Santa. The four-day sale can see the latest gizmos and games slashed to their lowest ever prices, with all the biggest toy manufacturers and retailers taking part.

In previous years, we’ve seen some excellent deals from Very, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis and Smyths, with discounts to be had on popular brands such as Lego, Barbie, Toniebox, Disney, Hot Wheels and many more.

With so many offers available, Black Friday can induce the sense of deals overload and make finding genuinely stellar discounts difficult. That’s why our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help filter through the noise and bring you the very best bargains on toys, including dolls, action figures, playsets and more.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Black Friday 2024 sale, including the best toy deals to expect, plus some savings to snap up right now.

When will Black Friday toy deals start in 2024?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, that means it will start on 29 November. While it was originally a one-day event, Black Friday has expanded and now lasts for an entire weekend, culminating in the Cyber Monday sale.

However, it’s worth noting the sale has also been starting earlier and earlier each year. In fact, some retailers, such as Amazon and Argos, start their Black Friday sales up to a month early, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to shop the best deals.

What toy deals can we expect this Black Friday?

There are still a few months to go until Black Friday officially kicks off, so, we can’t guarantee any deals right now. However, we can make an educated guess, based on the discounts we’ve seen in previous years.

In 2023, we saw retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis, Very, Smyths Toys and The Entertainer all take part in the event, with prices cut by as much as 70 per cent. There were savings aplenty across a host of much-loved brands, from Lego and Barbie to Squishmallows, Little Tikes and Play-Doh.

Some of the top deals included 50 per cent off the Barbie dreamhouse (was £349.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk), 20 per cent off the IndyBest-approved Toniebox (£79.95, Tonies.com), and £15 off the must-have toy of the year: the Furby (was £74.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk).

What are the best toy deals to shop now?

Can’t wait for the Black Friday 2024 deals? Fear not, as there are plenty of bargains to be had year-round on toys for all ages. Here are the best ones we’ve found online.

Hot Wheels city ultimate garage playset: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

A must for mini petrolheads, the Hot Wheels city garage has four floors of fun – and it’s reduced by £50 right now. Multiple levels, ramps, and parking spaces provide the perfect stage for kids to race cars, flip them and do loop-the-loops. It also doubles up as a place to store toy cars, with space for 50 Hot Wheel-size cars. Plus, the garage comes with two limited edition vehicles, which you can’t get anywhere else.

Gabby’s Dollhouse purrfect dollhouse: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If your little one is obsessed with Gabby’s Dollhouse, you might want to consider getting a headstart on your Christmas shopping by snapping up this bargain. Now with 29 per cent off, this dollshouse plays music and sounds from the show and comes with two toy figures, eight pieces of furniture and three accessories.

Lego wildflower bouquet set: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Let your creativity blossom, with this colourful arrangement designed to stand tall in your home. The 939-piece build features 16 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, such as lavender, Welsh poppies, gerbera daisies and lupins, that can be freely arranged and placed in a vase. It would make an ideal gift for any flower lover, regardless of their green finger potential. Plus, as the blooms are made using sustainably sourced sugarcane, they have less of an environmental impact compared with other standard Lego sets.

Squishmallows 16in Trinity plush soft toy: Was £24.99, now £14.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Super-squeezable Squishmallows are among the most popular toys of the moment. Right now, you can get one of the 16in soft toys for less at John Lewis. With a generous £10 off its original price, this particular plush is a tie-dye triceratops that is sure to put a smile on any little one’s face.

