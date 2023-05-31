13 best outdoor toys and garden games kids and families will love

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re looking for a way to encourage the kids outside, or you’re after something to entertain a crowd at a garden party, there’s a long list of toys and games to get everyone active in the great outdoors.

For the hottest summer days, water play is always a good option – but you don’t necessarily need oodles of space and a giant paddling pool. Water guns are great fun and use minimal water, and gel blasters – which fire water-based pellets – give you the freedom to heads to the nearest park.

Ride-on toys, meanwhile, are a great way for younger children to develop coordination, and toys that encourage catching and throwing are always a win too. Likewise, more advanced sports equipment will be a hit with older children and adults, and our shortlist includes a space-saving basketball net and an archery set you can take anywhere.

At grown-up gatherings and garden soirees, family games that can be enjoyed by all ages are a good option – and we’ve included two options that will keep all generations occupied while you’re busy with the BBQ.

Beyond the fun factor, the only real caveat when it comes to choosing outdoor toys and games is durability. Look for something that can stand up to plenty of rough and tumble as well as every sort of weather. This is the Great British summer, after all.

How we tested

We let our testers loose on a whole range of outdoor toys and games and asked them to shortlist the ones that provided the most fun. We weeded out anything that was going to be a one-hit-wonder and gave extra points for products that were built to last or designed with sustainable materials. Lastly, we factored in cost versus durability to find our top outdoor toys and games.

The best outdoor toys and garden games for 2023 are: