Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your laptop – here are the best deals

The biggest sale event of the year, Black Friday arrives next week, offering discounts galore across tech and more. If your trusty old laptop just isn’t cutting it anymore, now is your opportunity to invest in a better model for less.

The sale officially begins on 28 November, but deals are already landing at the big tech retailers, such as Very, Currys and Argos. Here, I’ll be bringing you the crème de la crème of discounts on laptops that have been tried and tested by IndyBest's team of experts.

As The Independent’s tech writer, I’ve been covering Black Friday for years. A top tip? I’d recommend choosing which laptop you want to buy before you scour the deals – this way, you're less likely to be sucked in by the steepest discount on a model that doesn’t fit your needs.

In this expert shopping guide, you’ll find a curated list of the very best early laptop discounts, plus advice to help you secure the right machine for your needs and budget.

The best early Black Friday laptop deals to shop now:

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,549, now £1,149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dell )

Here’s a £400 discount on the Dell XPS 13, one of the best Windows laptops you can buy. “The Dell XPS 13 is a brilliant little laptop,” said tech critic Sean Cameron in their Dell XPS 13 review. “It’s thin, portable and lightweight, and the new chip delivers truly impressive battery life and performance.”

Lenovo legion pro 7: £3,599.99, now £3,199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

Calling all gamers: you can save £400 on the Lenovo legion pro 7. In his guide to the best laptops, tech critic Sean Cameron hailed the pro 7 as an excellent model for gamers, praising the device's power, display and durable design. “The 16in 2K, 240Hz screen is a treat, fast enough to keep up with the action while also rendering content crisp and smooth,” said Sean.

Asus TUF gaming A15: Was £799, now £649, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

The GPU in this gaming laptop may be two generations old but it’s still more than capable of handling every game out there, and this model costs a fraction of the price of a cutting-edge device. Powered by the 7-series AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip, don’t let anyone tell you it’s not powerful enough for Battlefield 6.

Apple MacBook air M4: Was £929, now £879, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s review of the best laptops, Apple’s MacBook air M4 was praised by tech writer Sean Cameron for its slim, easily portable design, and impressive battery life. It “easily lasted through full workdays without a charger”, said Sean. It also features Apple's newer webcam, with the Centre Stage feature to keep you in frame. Grab it with this deal at Very, and you’ll save £50.

HP Pavilion SE 14: Was £399, now £229, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If you want an affordable Windows laptop, this HP Pavilion SE 14 is one of the best-value picks I’ve seen so far this Black Friday. Reduced by £170, this is a great price for a budget powerhouse. It boasts an Intel Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB of RAM. That’s plenty for students or anyone who wants to stream, work or play. It’s also got a big full-HD screen.

Microsoft Surface laptop: Was £1,749, now £1,089, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This laptop comes with a 120Hz display, more than 1080px resolution, and a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes it taller than most – a godsend if you spend your days writing essays or emails. Right now, it also comes with a discount of more than 38 per cent. Paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage by default, it has enough power to see you through most tasks, as I noted in my review of the Microsoft Surface laptop.

Apple MacBook pro M4: Was £2,299, now £2,194.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Black Friday deals have finally landed at Amazon and, right now, you can save on the Apple MacBook pro M4. While it’s not the latest iteration (the newest model has the M5 chip), it’s still a brilliant option that earned its spot in our guide to the best laptops. In his review, tech critic Sean Cameron noted the MacBook's "exceptional" battery life that “comfortably lasted through long stretches of heavy use”; the “stunning” display, and “blisteringly fast” performance.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: Was £349, now £209, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

This is a great laptop for students in search of an affordable model for writing and making notes. It’s the best Chromebook I’ve tested, but if that’s not enough to convince you, it’s even more budget-friendly now, with a discount of £140 at Very. In my Asus Chromebook plus review, I noted the sleek design, spacious trackpad, comfortable keyboard and its excellent battery life.

Asus Vivobook 14: Was £699, now £499, AO.com

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Our best laptop for students is £200 off in AO’s Black Friday sale. Not only is this machine a good choice for those doing their studies, it’s also one of the best laptops around right now, thanks to its speedy Intel Core Ultra processor and impressive battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5: Was £899.99, now £679.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Box.co.uk )

The mid-range Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5 has been reduced to £680. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 16GB of RAM, it offers enough performance under the hood to tackle the most demanding tasks, while the high-resolution 14in OLED display delivers rich contrast and vibrant colours.

Microsoft Surface pro 11: Was £899, now £759, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dubbed the best hybrid tablet in my review of the best laptops for 2025, the Microsoft Surface pro 11 is down £140 at Currys. Essentially a high-end tablet with a custom keyboard case, it boasts powerful laptop features such as an impressive processor, a big display, a large battery and more. Plus, you can detach the main display to change the way you use the device.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday falls on the fourth Thursday of November each year. This means, in 2025, Black Friday lands on 28 November, with deals running throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday (1 December).

However, the deals tend to spill out of that four-day window. The first discounts start landing from the beginning of November, so if a new laptop is in your future, check back here as the sale approaches, to find the best offers.

What laptop deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Expect to see savings on a wide range of laptops at Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis and Very.

I always advise shopping for older models if you want the very best deals. The biggest Black Friday discounts tend to be on devices released earlier this year, or as far back as 2024. For most shoppers, the savings are worth a lot more than the marginal difference in performance.

Last year’s Black Friday laptop deals saw discounts of up to 50 per cent applied to some of the best models I’ve tested, including the high-performance Asus Zenbook 14 (£999, Currys.co.uk).

Why you can trust us to find the best laptop deals this Black Friday

As IndyBest’s tech critic, I assess laptops throughout the year to create and maintain our laptop shopping guides, so I know which Black Friday laptop deals are worth your money and which you should avoid. My review process measures everything from performance and battery life to display quality and build, and I won’t recommend a laptop just because it’s cheap – that’s an easy way to end up with a dud.

