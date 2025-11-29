These beauty advent calendars are reduced for Black Friday

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you often find yourself lost to the TikTok algorithm in an endless cycle of beauty unboxings, chances are you’ve been tempted by this year’s haul of the best beauty advent calendars. But it can be hard to justify spending between £200 and £300 on beauty alone, which is why the Black Friday sales are a great opportunity to secure a saving that makes the investment worthwhile.

While many advent calendars for 2025 have sold out – including Space NK’s and Harrods’ beauty bounties – there are still plenty of options, with some even receiving major discounts for Black Friday. In fact, one of my favourites – the Mac beauty advent calendar has been reduced from £195 down to £146.

If you fancy yourself a slice of that saving (or the multiple others I’ve tracked down), scroll on for my hand-picked selection of the best beauty advent calendar deals. Plus, if you’re looking for more widespread deals on skincare and make-up, I’m constantly updating my mammoth guide to the best Black Friday beauty deals – so have a look if you’re after discounted hair dryers, reduced airwraps and more.

The best Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals 2025

Debenhams beauty advent calendar 2025 : Was £150, now £120, Debenhams.com

: Was £150, now £120, Debenhams.com Space NK fragrance advent calendar 2025: Was £160, now £136, Spacenk.com

Was £160, now £136, Spacenk.com Boots beauty advent calendar 2025: Was £150, now £127, Boots.com

Was £150, now £127, Boots.com Next beauty advent calendar 2025: Was £185, now £160, Next.co.uk

Was £185, now £160, Next.co.uk Mac beauty advent calendar 2025: Was £195, now £146, Maccosmetics.co.uk

Space NK fragrance advent calendar 2025 While the main Space NK advent calendar is now sold out, the fragrance advent calendar certainly warrants getting excited about. With a selection of cult brands within, this 12-day countdown will be a match made in heaven for olfactory obsessives. Brands range from longstanding favourites like Diptyque and Acqua di Parma, to younger brands such as Vyrao and Phlur. With a £24 reduction for Black Friday, you can now save £442 on the full worth of the fragrances. What to know Worth : £558

£558 Number of days : 12 Read more £160 £136 from Spacenk.com Prices may vary Boots beauty advent calendar 2025 The Boots 24-day premium advent calendar seriously impressed senior writer Daisy Lester when she rifled through its contents for a review. Describing it as “a crowd-pleasing calendar that doesn't scrimp on big-name brands,” Daisy concluded that “the Boots calendar offers one of the best value-for-money countdowns.” And it’s now even better value with an extra £22.50 reduction. Don’t miss out on this enticing selection of high-end and affordable icons, from Estee Lauder to Drunk Elephant. What to know Worth : £612.50

£612.50 Number of days : 24 Read more £150 £128 from Boots.com Prices may vary Debenhams beauty advent calendar 2025 Of all the advent calendars I’ve unboxed this year, the Debenhams packaging was one of the most impressive with its selection of abstract make-up motifs. And the contents don’t disappoint, either. With a good variety of make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance, there’s something for everyone here, not least of all the Lancome genifique and Estee Lauder advanced night repair serums. Bundle these high-end formulas together with classic beauty icons from the likes of Opi, Mac and Kiehl’s, and you’ve got yourself a killer Christmas countdown, now £36 cheaper for Black Friday. Just make sure to use code ‘BEAUTY5’ to secure the full discount. What to know Worth : More than £700

More than £700 Number of days : 25 Read more £150 £114 from Debenhams.com Prices may vary Next luxury beauty advent calendar 2025 After reviewing both of Next’s beauty advent calendars for 2025, I concluded that the luxury iteration was my favourite. “Where some retailers go big on the final days of advent yet let you down in the lead-up, and others compromise on size and leave you overwhelmed with minis, Next’s luxury advent calendar doesn’t do either and truly delivers,” I wrote. Anyone unboxing this advent in December can expect an indulgent mix of brands such as Noble Isle, Murad and Neom – some of which you’ll find in no other calendars. Amazingly, the extra £25 discount means you’ll be paying just a fifth of the total calendar worth. What to know Worth : More than £779

More than £779 Number of days : 25 Read more £185 £160 from Next.co.uk Prices may vary L'Occitane beauty advent calendar 2025 If you’re a fan of all things almond and verbena body care, then this discount will be right up your street. With 24 of L’Occitane’s well-loved skincare, body care, fragrance and nail treats, this calendar is set to leave you looking smooth and polished, and smelling heavenly. Highlights include the shea hand cream and new almond supple skin oil, and thanks to an extra discount on Amazon, you’ll now pay less than half the value of the products inside. What to know Worth : £189.50

£189.50 Number of days : 24 Read more £87 £65 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary Mac beauty advent calendar 2025 Given that the brand’s name stands for make-up artist collection, Mac’s beauty advent calendar is a must for make-up obsessives. Comprising no less than four full-size lipsticks and two lip liners (plus heaps of other treats), the contents couldn’t arrive at a better time. You’ll cash in on nearly £300 of savings with this deal and, be it for the work Christmas party or your New Year’s Eve celebrations, your make-up stash will be freshly stocked for the occasion. What to know Worth : £444

£444 Number of days : 24 Read more £195 £146 from Maccosmetics.co.uk Prices may vary

