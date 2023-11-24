The best Black Friday dehumidifier deals for tackling damp at home

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest sales event of the year is in full swing, with Black Friday dehumidifier deals amongst the exciting savings to shop. The discounts drop will continue to drop from now until Cyber Monday, the grand finale.

Bargains to browse include everything from beauty, clothing and perfume to tech, TVs and home appliances. Speaking of household electrics, dehumidifiers continue to be a popular pick for energy-efficient purposes.

Dehumidifiers can help tackle damp and mould, so are useful for allergy sufferers, drying laundry and minimising condensation during the colder months. And now, thanks to Black Friday discounts, you can pick up one of these practical appliances for less.

Whether you’re seeking a dehumidifier for a small space or a larger living area, we’ve compiled a selection of discounts to shop right now. Keep scrolling to discover sizeable savings on dehumidifiers, from the likes of Amazon, Currys, and more.

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals

Avalla X-125 smart dehumidifier: Was £239.99, now £174.99, Avalla.com

The device has wheels for transporting it into different rooms, while standout features include a display screen and colour indicator, which provide humidistat updates. The device has a water tank capacity of 2.5l and a power rating of 210W. Grab it now while it’s less than £200.

ElectriQ 5l low-energy compact compressor dehumidifier and anti-odour air purifier: Was £129.97, now £89.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

If cost-effectiveness is high on your checklist, this 5l option from ElectriQ could be one dehumidifier to consider. The energy-efficient model can be set to auto-switch, using the 24-hour timer, and it will switch off automatically when the water tank is full. Meanwhile, you can boost clothes-drying times, and set the perfect humidity level, thanks to the humidistat. Featuring an activated carbon filter to help remove odours, this seems like a bargain at less than £100.

Pro Breeze 12l per day dehumidifier: Was £219.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

As the name suggests, this powerful Pro Breeze dehumidifier removes up to 12l of water per day, with an ultra-efficient compressor, a 24-hour on/off timer and an energy-saving auto shut-off system. The brand also states the device has sound levels of less than 38dB, meaning it operates extremely quietly, which is ideal if you need to place the dehumidifier in a high-traffic room within your home. It also features a large 2l water tank, a removable hose for continuous drainage and is easily portable, with four wheels included.

B&Q 10l dehumidifier with handle & LED display D002A: Was £135, now £95, Diy.com

This dehumidifier comes complete with a handle for easy transportation, an LED display and a washable air filter. Now, you can shop this energy-efficient appliance for £40 less. The 2l tank can extract 10l of moisture a day, which equates to around 400ml per hour. Plus, a useful automatic shut-down option means the dehumidifier will turn itself off once the tank is full.

De’Longhi DEX214F dehumidifier: Was £264.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

This sizeable dehumidifier has the capacity to extract 14l of moisture from the air in 24 hours, and now it comes with an equally generous 25 per cent discount at Amazon. The key features include a handle for easy transportation and a laundry drying setting. Even better though, it has a maximum noise level of 37 decibels, so you can have it on in the background without it causing too much disturbance. Designed to suit a space of 65 cubic metres, it has a 2.1l tank and weighs 11.4kg.

UniBond aero 360º moisture absorber: Was £12, now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

For a budget way of tackling excess moisture, this UniBond buy currently has 25 per cent off at Amazon. The 4.7cm x 7.4cm x 9.5cm device is ideal for cars, windowsills and small spaces, and it comes complete with a damp-absorption refill, too. Plus, the small air-circulation appliance is designed to help neutralise unpleasant odours.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday 2023 is on Friday 24 November, and the sale event runs until midnight on Cyber Monday, 27 November. Originally a US sale event following Thanksgiving, in recent years, Black Friday has become as huge in the UK as it is across the pond.

When will the best Black Friday deals be available?

The best Black Friday deals are available now. The discounts will continue to drop until Cyber Monday.

What were the best Black Friday dehumidifier deals last year?

There were bargains on different-sized dehumidifiers during last year’s Black Friday sale. One example of a sizeable reduction was Meaco dry ABC 10l dehumidifier with humidistat and laundry mode (£146.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk) being reduced by a whopping £80.

Meanwhile, for those seeking a small option, Pro Breeze’s compact and portable mini dehumidifier (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by 20 per cent.

Finally, when it came to larger models, the De’Longhi tasciugo ariadry multi 16l dehumidifier with laundry mode (£249.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk) had a £27 price cut.

