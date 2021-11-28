Our favourite IPL hair removal machine has 22% off this Black Friday weekend

Black Friday 2021 is in full swing, with the final day of the huge event, known as Cyber Monday, firmly in our sights. There’s a plethora of discounts to snap up, ranging from the highly sought-after Nintendo Switch to Ugg slippers and 4K TVs.

Our expert team has been on hand throughout the shopping bonanza to help you find the top offers to shop. In fact, since Black Friday has spanned across the whole of November with plenty of retailers launching early sales, we’ve been deal-hunting for weeks, so it’s safe to say we know a good price cut when we see one.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available now

Case in point, is Current Body’s discount on Jovs’s coveted IPL machine. The venus pro device was awarded best buy in our review of the top IPL machines around and is one of the sleekest looking hair removal tools on the market, with equally impressive features to match.

The beauty tech retailer has slashed the price of this Jovs device by an impressive 22 per cent, meaning you’ll save £69 by shopping this Cyber Weekend.

IPL, which stands for intense pulsed light, is a type of light therapy designed to kill hair follicles, reduce wrinkles and tackle age spots. Absorbed by darker colours, the IPL shoots through the top layer of skin to hit any dark hair follicles, burning or destroying them until they no longer grow. And, while that sounds pretty intense, we promise it’s not nearly as disturbing as it seems. We spent weeks testing the Jovs machine to give our honest thoughts on whether it lives up to its ambitious claims and can confidently say it’s a worthy purchase.

Read on for everything you need to know about the popular IPL machine, as well as how to buy one at a discounted price before it sells out.

Read more:

Jovs venus pro IPL machine: Was £319, now £250, Currentbody.com

(Jovs)

At 22 per cent off, this device is quite the steal. It offers six different attachments heads, allowing you to tailor your treatment to suit anything from your bikini line to your face.

In our review of the Jovs venus pro, our tester noted that it’s “the first of its kind to feature an anti-ageing skincare treatment, doubling up as a facial device as well as a hair removal tool”. So how does it work? The face attachment doubles up as a facial tool, simply switch to the “skin rejuvenation” mode to activate an LED skincare treatment that claims to firm the skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and create collagen, an impressive feat for one machine.

The head also rotates 180-degrees, which is another standout feature, according to the brand. Our reviewer noted that this function makes the device “comfortable, easy and fool proof when removing hair from those hard-to-reach spots”.

When it came to hair removal results, our tester said: “Having used the device three to four times per week over the course of a month, my underarm is noticeably smoother, and my regrowth hair is more sparse and thinner too. The impressive results have encouraged me to move on to other areas while keeping up the work on my underarms.”

They also stressed that “the device wasn’t painful – uncomfortable if anything – and the sensation eased with every zap and was almost painless once I got the wheels in motion”.

With its good looks, simple instructions, huge range of features and impressive results, we’re firm fans of this device. At this price, we anticipate it will sell out, so act fast if you want to snap one up while it’s on offer.

Buy now

