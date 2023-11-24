Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest sale of the year has rolled around again. Black Friday electric toothbrush deals are officially in full swing. If you’re hoping to grab a bargain on the latest Oral-B or Philips brush, or looking to stock up on cheap replacement toothbrush heads, you’re in the right place.

Black Friday sees products across a range of categories plummet in price, including air fryers, TVs, smartphones and coffee machines. Speaking of coffee, it’s also the ideal opportunity to upgrade your dental hygiene routine, as there are currently big discounts to be had on Oral-B and Philips alongside smaller eco-brands like Suri and Spotlight. The likes of Amazon, Currys and Boots have all reduced electric toothbrushes, so now’s the time to snap one up.

Whether you’re looking for your next electric toothbrush or you’re shopping for a great Christmas gift for friends – though they might question your motives – we’re here to keep you posted about all the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals as they happen.

Best Black Friday toothbrush and dental care deals

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Oral-B)

Coming out on top in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, Oral B’s Pro 3 device is now reduced by a whopping 60 per cent on Amazon. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our tester said.

Buy now

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499.99, now £225, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Oral-B’s iO9 electric toothbrush earned itself a spot in our round-up of the best, where it was dubbed the best option for people with braces. Our tester noted the “pleasing design and LED graphics that denote which of the seven modes you’re currently rocking”. It has a 14-day battery life, a red light that warns you when you’re pressing too hard, and, even better, it’s half-price at Amazon right now.

Buy now

Oral-B vitality pro electric toothbrush: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

This entry-level electric toothbrush offers a lot of features for the reduced price of £25. It has three brushing modes: daily clean, sensitive and sensitive plus mode for a gentle but thorough cleaning experience. An in-handle timer helps you brush for a dentists-recommended two minutes and it has a special circular-shaped brush head to surround each tooth and remove plaque from every crevice.

Buy now

Philips Sonicare protectiveclean 4300 electric toothbrush: Was £139.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This model does away with some of the flashier cleaning modes and sticks to the basics, with two intensity settings. It packs in everything else you need, though, including pacing timers, a pressure sensor, decent battery alerts, as well as neat extras such as brush-head-replacement reminders and a travel case.

Buy now

Philips sonicare for kids electric toothbrush: Was £73, now £47.91, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If getting your child to brush their teeth is turning into a battle, consider this electric toothbrush, which promises to make it a fun part of their daily routine. Specifically designed for kids, it syncs with an interactive app that features a lovable character to get little ones excited about brushing. Through the app, kids can see how well they brush and earn exciting rewards for a job well done, while also learning how to improve their technique. The toothbrush itself offers great cleaning results, too, with up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute.

Buy now

Philips Sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: Was £119.99, now £81.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best water flossers, the Philips Sonicare power flosser has an impressive 34 per cent off right now, which is a welcome price cut, considering it was the most expensive model our tester tried. Our reviewer said: “There are three intensity settings and two flossing modes. Even the standard clean mode left our mouth feeling super-fresh, visibly dislodging any food particles trapped between teeth.”

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

The shopping event is well underway, it landed on Friday 24 November. Deals will continue to drop throughout the weekend, culminating on Monday 27 November, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

What were the best Black Friday toothbrush deals last year?

Last year, shoppers were treated to some seriously impressive discounts on electric toothbrushes, including Oral-B’s iO8 (£216, Amazon.co.uk), which was discounted to just £134.99. Other top deals included the Ordo sonic+ electric toothbrush (£50, Argos.co.uk), which was reduced to less than half price.

There were also plenty of savings on other dental care products, such as water flossers, with Waterpik’s cordless model (£60, Boots.com) reduced to just £30.

