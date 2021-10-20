Black Friday is coming around fast, and as the draw of discounted tech continues to pull, the electric toothbrush is often overshadowed.

While a new games console may sound more fun, a new Apple phone more exciting, or a new TV more family-friendly, the importance of a good toothbrush cannot be stressed enough. And with plenty of electric models of offer, it’s often hard to know where to begin, so Black Friday may be the perfect time to get one at a discount.

Officially taking place on 26 November, Black Friday can be a stressful event to navigate both online and in real life, with store queues, website crashes and the temptation to bulk buy all common occurrences. So if you’re after something specific it’s best to do your research now, and use our handy guides to get the best deals on tech, home appliances, gaming, fashion and more.

With Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Boots, and Argos stocking some of our favourite electric toothbrush brands, from Oral B to Philips, our IndyBest team will be scouring the internet to continually bring you the very best deals throughout Black Friday.

And remember, two minutes a day keeps the dentist at bay.

Read more:

Will there be electric toothbrush deals on Black Friday 2021?

Yes, we’re expecting to see many electric toothbrushes get a price cut this Black Friday. Oral-B has confirmed to us at IndyBest that it will be taking part in the event with some great deals available across a range of products.

John Lewis & Partners, Currys, AO and Very have all confirmed on their websites that they’ll be taking part in Black Friday. Stocking top brands such as Oral-B, Philips, Waterpik and Foreo, for both adults and children, we’re hopeful a good handful will be included in the sale.

While online giant Amazon is keeping quiet on the Black Friday front... for now. If past years’ sales are anything to go by, we’re expecting to see thousands of products heavily discounted. And with more than 150 search results for electric toothbrushes on the site, there are good odds that at least be a few will make it into the Black Friday bargain bucket.

Usually, we see very impressive discounts, such as more than 50 per cent off some models, so we predict 2021 will be the same.

When will electric toothbrush Black Friday deals start?

Officially kicking off on 26 November, Black Friday takes place on the last Friday of November each year. Cyber Monday shortly follows on 29 November, which before online shopping became so popular, was traditionally the online only day of the sale. But as shopping online is now most people’s go-to, it’s now just a continuation of the main event. Some brands often add new products to their sales on this day, or even discount the price further.

Some retailers have been known to start their markdowns up to two weeks in advance, keeping us on our toes over the next couple of weeks, so be sure to check back here regularly for the latest updates as we get them.

If you can’t wait until then, there are some great offers available now on electric toothbrushes, including up to 68 per cent on specific Oral-B models.

The Oral-B iO8 black electric toothbrush has dropped by £290 (£160, Shop.oralb.co.uk) and the Oral-B genius x rose gold electric toothbrush designed by Braun by £190 (£110, Shop.oralb.co.uk). We reviewed two similar models earlier in the year, which were awarded“best for premium clean” and “best for a precision clean”, so be sure to take a look at these if you need to update your brush now.

Oral-B is also offering a free toothpaste on first orders over £40, free next day delivery on orders over £130, and up to 55 per cent off when you subscribe and save on toothbrush heads, toothpaste and oral care kit bundles.

While Boots is offering 50 per cent off the Philips 9000 diamondclean sonic electric toothbrush black (£170, Boots.com) which won “best for a deep clean” in our best electric toothbrushes round-up. And it has also taken a whopping £290 off the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush black onyx with limited edition travel case (£160, Boots.com).

Superdrug has also joined the pre-Black Friday electric toothbrush discounts offering selected Oral-B models at half price (Superdrug.com).

How much will an electric toothbrush cost on Black Friday?

Depending on the brand, make, model and hundreds of technical specifications, including “smart” brushes which link to your phone, electric toothbrushes range in price anywhere from around £25 to over £400 for well-known brands. Meaning the cost of any electric toothbrush, discounts and deals this Black Friday could range just as much.

Although Oral-B’s current discount of up to 68 per cent off, and Boots’ and Superdrug’s 50 per cent off, will be hard to beat, there is the possibility that brands will discount even more heavily for the Black Friday sale.

We have been told by Oral B that the brand has some serious bargains on the way, which will be available at Amazon and Boots, with a handful of models rumoured to be better than half price. The toothbrush two-pack, the Oral-B pro 3 has been reduced by a huge £85 already (£55, Boots.com) along with the Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush with revolutionary magnetic technology by £250 (£249.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Who has the best electric toothbrush Black Friday deals?

As the big retailers battle it out for the best Black Friday deals it’s hard to say who will be offering the biggest discounts this year just yet.

But make sure to bookmark our IndyBest guides for the latest updates and be sure to add any specific models you fancy to your wish lists across each site to quickly see who is offering what price.

Amazon, Currys, Very, Boots, Superdrug, Oral-B, and John Lewis & Partners are all ones to bookmark for their electric toothbrush offering, so there’s plenty of choice to find the perfect one.

What were the best electric toothbrush Black Friday deals last year?

There were great deals to be had on electric toothbrushes last year. Boots impressed buyers last year, selling the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush black onyx with limited edition travel case for only £180 (Boots.com). which had a whopping RRP of £450. But, take note, this model is currently on sale for even cheaper on the Boots site at £160.

Amazon turned heads once again, reducing the Philips sonicare diamondclean sonic electric toothbrush HX9351/52 by £200 to £99 (Amazon.co.uk), and the Oral-B smartseries 6500 by £170 to £59.99 (Amazon.co.uk). The double brush pack Oral-B iO8 2x electric toothbrushes with revolutionary magnetic technology also reduced down to £249.99 (£329.00, Amazon.co.uk).

