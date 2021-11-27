The Black Friday weekend is in full swing, with discounts on everything from iPhones and tech to beauty products, perfumes and more.

This year, the sale’s main event weekend began on Friday 26 November – the day after Thanksgiving in the USA – and will officially end on Cyber Monday on 29 November. This weekend is the prime time to snap up the best deals, as Black Friday continues its evolution into a month-long occasion.

Now is the time to not just grab a bargain on the odd knick-knack or Christmas gift, but also those big-ticket items that would normally cost considerably more the rest of the year. Mattresses are one of those key items that regularly feature in Black Friday sales. You spend half your life on them after all, so getting a good night’s sleep is one of the best investments you will ever make. And with some great discounts, you could end up saving hundreds of pounds.

Our IndyBest team has been scouring the internet for the best prices, and we’ve already found a great discount on the Harrison Spinks opal 7250 double mattress (was £1131 for a double, now £759, Landofbeds.co.uk) that you won’t want to sleep pn.

Harrison Spinks opal 7250 double mattress: Was £1131 for a double, now £759, Landofbeds.co.uk

(Harrison Spinks)

When we reviewed the similar Harrison Spinks velocity 8750, our tester said that it’s “an immediately inviting bed; a sumptuous layering of thousands of micro-springs and pocket springs that lightly support your supine form in a way that flat and spongy foam cannot”. They commented how, “it arrives vacuum sealed and rolled up tight like a burrito, which can be easily manoeuvred onto the bed frame before being unpacked. Harrison Spinks also offers to take away your old mattress and properly recycle it for an additional charge, and unlike a pure foam mattress, there’s no waiting around between decompressing it and being able to use it.”

This model has 7250 springs, all part of a unique spring system which features a smaller spring sitting inside a larger spring, giving different levels of support to mould to your individual body shape. Judging by our review of the similar model, we can imagine it has the same effect as the velocity model.

You can choose from soft, medium and firm supports. It has a wool layer for added comfort and chrome air vents for boosted circulation. Reviewing this feature for the velocity model, our tester noted, “if that cooling layer is doing anything, it’s at least regulating our temperature evenly over the course of the night to prevent fluctuations in comfort from the moment we put our heads down to the moment our alarm rings. The bed feels neither too cold nor too warm by the time the sun comes up.”

Another great feature about this mattress is that it doesn’t need turning – you can just rotate it to extend its life span, which is just as well given how spring mattresses tend to be a lot heavier than their foam counterparts. All in all, it’s a worthwhile investment that your tired muscles will probably thank you for.

