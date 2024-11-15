Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until the end of the month, but many retailers (including the likes of Argos and Currys) are already offering great deals on everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers and heated clothes to Xbox consoles, tech must-haves and Apple products. But if you’re a budding baker, we’ve just spotted a seriously impressive saving on a KitchenAid stand mixer.

If watching Great British Bake Off has you inspired or you’re just looking to make the Christmas cooking a little easier, the brand has deservedly earned itself high status and is certainly one you can rely on. As home appliances go though, KitchenAid’s mixers are undeniably pricey, with the artisan model typically costing around £550. So now that we’ve spotted this saving, it’s time to nab a baking bargain.

Not only is it currently reduced by a whopping 37 per cent at Harts of Stur, but you’ll also receive a freebie. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Follow live: Black Friday deals and shopping tips

KitchenAid artisan mixer: Was £549, now £341, Hartsofstur.com

open image in gallery ( KitchenAid )

While we haven’t tried this exact mixer model, KitchenAid is a brand we trust implicitly, and one recognised for its high performance and game-changing quality. As big fans of KitchenAid’s mixers, we have included many of the brand’s products in our round-ups, including in our guide to the best stand mixers, where a similar KitchenAid mixer was chosen as the best lifetime buy. When reviewing the appliance, our tester said: “As for performance? Impressive. There’s real force behind this machine; it seems like it could run for hours without faltering (not that that’s necessary, given our egg whites reached soft peaks in mere moments).”

The mixer has numerous settings, can process up to 12 egg whites and 1kg of flour, and comes with a wire whisk, flat beater and dough hook. Just in case you need to be impressed more, the beater moves to the edge of the bowl at 67 different points, ensuring that your Victoria sponge cake is as fluffy as a cloud. For peace of mind, your shiny (well, in this case, matte) new KitchenAid mixer comes with a five-year warranty.

Not only is the mixer discounted from £549 to £341, but it also comes with a free Mary Berry at-home digital scale, worth £24.95. So if you’ve been looking to up your baking game, and get practising for the 2025 intake of the Great British Bake Off, now is your time.

Looking for more offers? Read our guide to the best Black Friday deals