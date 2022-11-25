Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This isn’t any gin, this is M&S snow globe gin, and it’s a sure-fire way to help ramp up the excitement well ahead of Christmas, alongside the outdoor lights, festive flowers and table decorations we’re adding to our baskets to bring some holiday cheer.

For the uninitiated, the gin liqueur comes in a wonderful light-up glass bottle, making it ideal to keep on display during the festive season and beyond.

Better still, the British stalwart has only gone and slashed the price of the sell-out wintery tipple by £10 in its Black Friday sale, alongside a long list of fashion, beauty and home appliance buys that have also been added to this weekend’s bargain bucket.

While we will only encourage sensible drinking here at IndyBest, there are a great number of wine, beer and champagne deals to be had from a whole host of retailers in the run-up to Christmas, and we’re highlighting the serious savings over on our liveblog.

So, whether you’re looking to sample the delicacy or want to buy it as a present for a loved one, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s snow globe gins and how to bag the bargain.

M&S clementine and spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin liqueur duo: Was £30, now £20, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

The M&S snow globe gin is always a highlight of the festive season, and this saving just sweetens the deal. With two 700ml bottles now costing just £10 each, M&S is certainly bringing the Christmas spirit.

The two flavours included are the clementine gin liqueur, with 20 per cent alcohol and edible 23-karat gold leaf, all sealed in with a cork stopper. A sweet nutcracker design wraps around the edge, with the light creating a glow from within.

Spiced sugar plum is the second flavour – which is said to taste like mince pies (yum!) – with a winter ballet-themed design in a beautiful blue bottle. Edible silver leaf creates the snowglobe effect, and, of course, it lights up to bring a real festive feel.

If you’re tempted by these tipples, we wouldn’t wait around, as we’re sure we’re not the only ones eyeing up this saving.

Buy now

