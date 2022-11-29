The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
M&S’s light-up snow globe gin liqueurs are reduced by £10 and are perfect tipples for Christmas
The festive flavours include clementine and spiced sugar plum
This isn’t any gin, this is M&S snow globe gin, and a bottle of it will set you back just £10, thanks to this seasonal deal. The festive tipple is a sure-fire way to help ramp up the excitement well ahead of Christmas.
For the uninitiated, the gin liqueur comes in a wonderful light-up glass bottle, making it ideal to keep on display during the holiday season and beyond.
Better still, the British stalwart has only gone and slashed the price of the sell-out wintery tipple and we’re told the festive bottles will remain on offer until Christmas.
While we will only encourage sensible drinking here at IndyBest, there are a great number of wine, beer and champagne deals to be had from a whole host of retailers in the run-up to Christmas, and these gin liqueurs are perfect for cocktails over the festive season.
So, whether you’re looking to sample the delicacy or want to buy it as a present for a loved one, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s snow globe gins and how to bag the bargain.
M&S clementine and spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin liqueur duo: Was £30, now £20, Marksandspencer.com
The M&S snow globe gin is always a highlight of the festive season, and this saving just sweetens the deal. With two 700ml bottles now costing just £10 each, M&S is certainly bringing the Christmas spirit.
The two flavours included are the clementine gin liqueur, with 20 per cent alcohol and edible 23-karat gold leaf, all sealed in with a cork stopper. A sweet nutcracker design wraps around the edge, with the light creating a glow from within.
Spiced sugar plum is the second flavour – which is said to taste like mince pies (yum!) – with a winter ballet-themed design in a beautiful blue bottle. Edible silver leaf creates the snowglobe effect, and, of course, it lights up to bring a real festive feel.
If you’re tempted by these tipples, we wouldn’t wait around, as we’re sure we’re not the only ones eyeing up this saving.
