As a beauty writer, these are the Medik8 deals you can’t miss

Once you hit your late twenties and your collagen production begins its decline, it’s time to bring out the big guns: retinol, retinal and retinoic acid. For those of us who live and breathe beauty, one name springs to mind the moment “retinal” is mentioned – Medik8.

With Black Friday weekend here, there are still a few days left to shop Medik8’s sale. It’s offering 25 per cent off sitewise, plus a free gift when you spend more than £120 or up to five free gifts worth £110, when you spend more than £150. These Black Friday savings include the much-loved crystal retinal serum and more.

Loved by everyone from Hailey Bieber to skincare guru Caroline Hirons, Medik8 is the high-end beauty sphere’s answer to no-nonsense formulas. If money-conscious cosmetics buffs look to The Ordinary, those with more disposable income look to Medik8. Its science-backed products target specific concerns, such as hyperpigmentation and fine lines, and undercut ultra-luxe brands like La Mer, La Prairie and Augustinus Bader by removing elements like fragrance and elaborate packaging.

Specifically, the brand’s crystal retinal serum uses fast-acting retinaldehyde (which is stronger than retinol), which can help to minimise fine lines and boost firmness in a matter of weeks. It went down a treat with our expert tester Lucy Partington and, with 25 per cent off for Black Friday, you can reap the benefits, too.

Best Medik8 crystal retinal deals for Black Friday 2025:

Medik8 crystal retinal 10: Was £89, now £66.75, Medik8.com

Kicking things off with the serum beauty editor Lucy Partington dubbed the best high-strength retinal, this is Medik8’s crystal retinal 10. In her guide to the best retinol creams and serums, she drew attention to the formula’s potency: “I would suggest introducing this one slowly into your routine.” Medik8 describes the strength 10 serum as suitable for advanced vitamin A (the umbrella family retinal is part of) users. If you fall into that category, “over time it’ll help boost skin’s radiance and improve its overall health,” shared Lucy.

If you’re not sure the retinal 10 will prove potent enough for your skin, Medik8 produces an additional two strengths for “experienced users” (strength 20) and experts (strength 24).

Medik8 crystal retinal 6: Was £69, now £51.75, Medik8.com

Medik8’s crystal retinal 6 is perhaps the brand’s most popular retinal potency. It’s also the strength I use on a nightly basis, as someone who’s been applying retinols and retinals for approximately two years. This is in-keeping with the brand’s recommendation for the retinal 6 – “for regular users” – and, in my experience, you can expect to see your skin looking more springy, smooth and free from dullness within three weeks.

Medik8 crystal retinal 3: Was £49, now £36.75, Medik8.com

If this is your first foray with retinal, you're going to want to look to Medik8's retinal 1 or 3 strength serums. As skincare expert Helen Wilson-Beevers found in her review of Medik8's best products, the retinal 1 formula has "a glossy yet fresh feel and sinks in quickly." She found that her skin coped well with the entry-level strength but recommended that anyone suffering sensitivity "sandwich retinoids between two layers of moisturiser."

More Medik8 Black Friday deals

If you’re already a fan of the famous Medik8 retinal, now is the perfect time to try out some of the brand’s other bestselling products. The multi-award-winning liquid peptides, for instance, is clinically proven to visibly reduce the appearance of smile lines in just 10 minutes, and deep-set wrinkles in only eight weeks. Normally £79, with 25 per cent off, this gem of a product is only £59.25 with the Black Friday offer. Our mature skin writer, Jane Cunningham, reviewed and found that it left her with softer skin.

