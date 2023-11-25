Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blanket hoodies are one of this winter’s hottest buys – and one brand in particular dominates the market: Oodie. And its Black Friday sale is here with 60 per cent off everything.

Much loved for its shearling-lined blanket hoodies, matching pyjamas and new outerwear options that all aim to keep you toasty, the brand is an IndyBest favourite. Its oversized hoodies lived up to the hype in our tried and tested round-up of the best blanket hoodies.

The cult plain and printed blanket hoodies are available for just £35 between now and Black Friday, which is a £55 saving on the usual price. Here are just a few of the designs to make a beeline for, including options for kids.

The Oodie, black: Was £89, now £53.40, Theoodie.co.uk

The brand’s hoodies were rated highly in our review of the best blanket hoodies, where we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Our only gripe was its not-so-pocket-friendly price, making this deal especially appealing.

Breakfast buddies Oodie: Was £89, now £35.60, Theoodie.co.uk

This fun Oodie design depicts breakfast items such as coffee, waffles and milk. Cosy up with your morning cuppa or sport this snuggly sherpa layer throughout the day. We’re certain the multi-coloured pattern would make getting out of bed in the dark more fun, too.

Oodie grey weighted blanket bundle: Was £188, now £133, Theoodie.co.uk

From soothing anxiety to helping you get a more restful night’s sleep, the benefits of weighted blankets are well-documented. Now, you can save more than £50 on a bundle that includes Oodie’s own weighted blanket and its coveted blanket hoodie. The vegan and cruelty-free soft flannel fleece blanket has a sherpa fleece interior, and you can choose between three weights (the brand recommends to aim for around 10 per cent of your own weight) and more than 20 colours and patterns of the wearable blanket hoodie.

Oodie twin pack: Was £178, now £99, Theoodie.co.uk

Whether you’re shopping for friends or your partner, you can save £79 right now on a twin pack of Oodie blanket hoodies. Choose between having two matching hoodies or different prints and finishes, with both one-size-fits-all blankets finished in a soft flannel fleece and warming sherpa lining. Keep them both for yourself or share the love and split this deal with a pal.

Oodie ultra snug: Was £135, now £54, Theoodie.co.uk

Taking you from the bed to the sofa, Oodie’s two-in-one design transforms from a blanket hoodie to a full-size flat blanket with just the snap of a button. Made from the same sherpa-blend fleece as the brand’s OG blanket hoodies, the versatile winter essential is also machine-washable. Right now, you can save £80 on the design.

Oodie kids oodie, black: Was £77, now £30.80, Theoodie.co.uk

This winter, kit out the entire family, with Oodie’s kids’ range of blanket hoodies. The one-size blanket is designed for children aged three to 13 years old, and features the same toasty-warm sherpa fleece inside and flannel fleece exterior, to keep young ones warm during the colder months. From a kids’ twin pack (was £154, now £94, Theoodie.co.uk) to a pizza-themed design (was £77, now £37, Theoodie.co.uk) there’s a wealth of choice in the Oodie sale.

Oodie outdoor, charcoal and green zip through: Was £135, now £81, Theoodie.co.uk

A new addition to the line-up, Oodie’s outdoor blanket hoodie has you covered for everything from camping trips to rainy dog walks. Available in two sizes, the wearable blanket is finished with a durable and water-resistant outer layer for the unpredictable British autumn, while a sherpa fleece lining provides extra warmth. Thanks to the reversible design, you can adapt the jacket to the weather.

