Best Samsung Black Friday deals on Galaxy phones, appliances and more

The biggest sale of the year is in full swing. Samsung’s Black Friday 2023 sale sees with on everything from gadgets and TVs to phones and kitchen appliances.

Samsung’s official site is offering deals on the latest Galaxy phones, OLED and QLED televisions, Samsung fridges, cordless vacuum cleaners, ovens, microwaves and gaming monitors.

As well as the official deals, you’ll also find discounts on Samsung devices across most UK retailers. Over on Samsung’s Amazon page, you’ll find voucher savings of up to £200 on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy S23.

Every year, our expert team of IndyBest shoppers are on hand to help you navigate the Black Friday discounts, filtering out the rubbish to bring you the best offers and deals on products we know and love.

In this guide, we’re rounding up the best Black Friday 2023 deals on Samsung products, including offers featured in Samsung’s official sale and discounts to shop at third-party retailers such as Amazon and Currys.

Best Samsung Black Friday 2023 deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Was £1,249, now £999, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

The most powerful and versatile Android phone around, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is half-tablet, half-smartphone, and comes with Samsung’s S-Pen stylus included. For Black Friday, you can get a giant £250 off when you use the code S23ULTRA250 at checkout.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Was £139, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live make the ideal earbud companions to Galaxy phones. Featuring a compact charging case, active noise cancelling and excellent audio quality all-round, they’re now less than half-price at Amazon.

Buy now

Samsung BRB26615EWW/EU fridge freezer: Was £899, now £699, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

Samsung’s dropped the price of one of its most popular fridge freezers by £200. This model uses “SpaceMax” technology, a fancy way of saying it has thinner walls than other models, so you can fit more food inside.

Buy now

Samsung M5 smart monitor with speakers and remote: Was £239, now £179, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

Designed to work double shifts as a monitor and a smart TV, the M5 is a 27in, full HD screen with decent built-in speakers and a remote with access to streaming apps, helping you enjoy your downtime.

Buy now

Samsung Jet 90 pet cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £549, now £279, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

The pro edition of this model appears in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners. This non-pro option is almost identical but doesn’t come with the spinning sweeper brush attachment. It has a 60-minute run-time, 200W suction power and a removable battery for recharging.

Buy now

Samsung series 7 spacemax RS67A8810S9/EU American-style fridge freezer: Was £1,379, now £949, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

With a £380 saving, this fridge freezer is sure to be a welcome addition to many homes this festive season. With a 409l capacity, water and ice dispenser, fan cooling system and frost-free function (plus a five-year guarantee), it’s definitely best for those with bigger kitchens.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday kicked off on 24 November this year. The yearly shopping bonanza traditionally takes place the day after the American holiday Thanksgiving – which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November – though, in recent years, the annual sale has expanded to include the entire weekend, ending in Cyber Monday.

