Early vacuum cleaner deals for Black Friday include £250 off Eufy

Black Friday lands on 28 November but, with sales already running, there are plenty of chances to get a tried-and-tested vacuum for less.

With so many options to choose from, from corded to cordless, handheld and robot, I would recommend reading our guides to the best vacuum cleaners, to help you figure out exactly what you’re looking for. Once you’ve got an idea of what you’re after, check back here, as I’ve rounded up tons of deals on expert-approved models, and will continue to do so in the lead-up to Black Friday and during the mega-sale weekend.

The rest of the IndyBest team and I will also be covering the best Black Friday air fryer deals, mattresses deals, smartphones deals, beauty deals and lots more in the run-up to the sale. You can also read my Black Friday shopping tips for more on how to spot a great deal, avoid scams and create the perfect wishlist.

Best early Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals to shop now

Eufy L60 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £299, now £199, Very.co.uk

Was £299, now £199, Very.co.uk Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £799, now £569, Amazon.co.uk

Was £799, now £569, Amazon.co.uk Shark powerdetect nevertouch robot vacuum cleaner: Was £699.99, now £399.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £699.99, now £399.99, Argos.co.uk Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £479, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £479, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk Samsung jet 85 pet cordless vacuum: Was £519, now £399, Samsung.com

The best Black Friday robot vacuum cleaner deals:

Eufy L60 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £219, now £180, Argos.co.uk

( Eufy )

Eufy is a market leader when it comes to robot vacuums. Paired with its own app, the vacuum enables you to map out which rooms you want it to clean and set up no-go zones to avoid. It’s dropped to its lowest ever price at Argos – we’ll let you know if it gets any cheaper.

Eufy omni E25 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £849, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

On the lookout for a robot vacuum cleaner? This deal is worth your attention. In his review of the eufy omni E25, tech critic Steve Hogarty described the vacuum as “the beefy powerhouse of the eufy range”. He added: “More expensive than the X10, it justifies the price difference with a frankly monstrous suction power of 20,000Pa – more than double that of the X10.”

You can currently get this model for £250 off on Amazon.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £699, now £529, Amazon.co.uk

( Eufy )

This model came out on top in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners, with our tech critic, Steve Hogarty, saying it’s “the company’s latest high-end model, and it’s the most hands-off machine I’ve tested yet.”

In his full review of the X10 pro omni, our senior tech critic, Alex Lee, also called it “a marvellous machine”. He said it “excels at mopping" and boasts a "generous water tank that requires infrequent refills". Plus, its automated, hands-off approach makes it really convenient. This model is typically sold for £699 at most retailers, so you can currently get a massive £170 off that price when you buy the white version at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 105 combo robot: Was £249, now £139, iRobot.co.uk

( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

This robot vacuum cleaner has more than £100 off at iRobot. Complete with both mop and vacuum functions, it featured in our guide to the best robot vacuums, in which tech critic Steve Hogarty praised the 105's “powerful suction” and easy-to-use app. At this price point, though, you’ll have to do without more-advanced features such as camera-based object avoidance and self-emptying tech. However, if you're looking for an entry-level robot model, this deal is worth considering.

Best cordless vacuum cleaner deals:

Henry quick cordless stick vacuum: Was £299.99, now £198, Johnlewis.com

( Henry )

This model may not look as cute as the classic Henry vacuum, but it’s a solid option if you’re looking for a cordless design – especially now that it comes with a £110 discount at JD Williams. The vacuum promises up to 60 minutes of battery life, and, thanks to the ready-to-use pods, there are no filters to clean either.

Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £479, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

Dubbed the best cordless vacuum cleaner for pet hair in our review, this model is now on sale at Amazon, where you’ll save a massive £180. Our tester, Joanne Lewsley, said it’s a game changer for tackling pet hair and odours. It’s nimble, has a flexible wand and can be folded in half for storage, making it a great option for flats.

Dyson refurbished V8 absolute: Was £329.99, now £214.50, Dyson.co.uk

( Dyson )

The Dyson v8 absolute is one of the best Dyson vacuums. When home appliance tester, Siobhan Grogan, reviewed the model, she said: “Just like the priciest models, you won’t have any problem with this machine’s power.” It was also found to be “by far the quietest Dyson vacuum” she tested.

The brand claims its renewed devices are “meticulously inspected, fully serviced and tested” by its engineering experts. However, if you’re unsure about a pre-owned product, the new model isn’t much more at £229.99 from Dyson.

Refurbished Dyson cyclone V10 total clean: Was £379.99, now £247, Dyson.co.uk

( Dyson )

This refurbished Dyson vacuum comes fully serviced and tested by the brand, and it will set you back less than buying a brand-new V10. We haven’t tested this exact model, but it promises de-tangling technology and the suction power of a corded vacuum, according to the brand. If you'd prefer a brand-new V10 total clean, you'll currently find the vacuum on offer for £289 (Dyson.co.uk).

Best corded vacuum cleaner deals:

Hoover H-power 300 bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner with allergy care: Was £129, now £99, Argos.co.uk

( Amazon )

This vacuum cleaner took the top spot in our guide to the best cylinder vacuums, with reviewer Zoë Phillimore commending it for being nifty, relatively easy to store and fairly compact. She added: “Emptying the Hoover was a breeze, and the HEPA filter is washable, which is great for those with allergies. I also liked that I could push a button, and the cord would wind itself back into the vacuum.”

With a £30 discount, it now costs less than £100. If you miss this deal, you can get it for the same price on Amazon.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner with lift-away technology, NV602UK: Was £199.99, now £129 Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

Our tester, Zoe Griffin, tested a very similar Shark upright cleaner (the Shark classic upright vacuum cleaner with anti-hair-wrap technology) and loved its functionality. The lift-away technology transforms it into a portable vacuum so you can clean sofas, stairs and hard-to-reach areas like ceilings. Zoe said: “With one press of a button, this upright transforms into a lightweight portable vacuum that can easily clean stairs and soft furnishings with the included crevice tool and multi-surface tool.” The Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner is currently reduced by 35 per cent, saving you £70.

Best handheld vacuum cleaner deals

Beldray cordless wet and dry hand vacuum: Was £36.99, now £31.99, Currys.co.uk

( Beldray )

Dubbed the best budget handheld vacuum cleaner in our roundup, this model is currently a little more purse friendly with a modest £5 off the price tag. While it’s not as impressive as other discounts on this list, it offers an incentive to check out this already well-priced and lightweight machine. When she took it for a spin, our tester, Caroline Preece, said: “It might not look like much, but looks can be deceiving. During my tests, this model sucked up dirt with ease, and it even handled spillages well.”

Gtech prolite cordless handheld bagged vacuum: Was £129.99, now £82.12, Amazon.co.uk

( Gtech )

For those after a powerful handheld vacuum able to tackle stubborn pet hair or hidden dust and debris under furniture or corners, you’ll want to note down this deal. In her Gtech prolite review, IndyBest tester Caroline Preece said she found it “particularly effective when tackling carpeted surfaces, providing deeper cleaning than many competing handhelds”. The handy built-in light helped navigate dark corners, plus the vacuum bag is a bonus for those with allergies. We’ve found this model with a 36 per cent discount at Amazon, saving you more than £45.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially lands on 28 November 2025, but this isn’t the only day you’ll see bargains. Sales will continue through the weekend to Cyber Monday (1 December). However, some retailers have already started launching deals, so if a new vacuum cleaner is on your list, check back here for all the best offers.

What vacuum cleaner deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Last year, there were big discounts on a range of vacuums from Dyson, Shark, eufy and more. Whether you’re looking for a simple corded model or a hi-tech robot vacuum, now’s the time to plan so you know what you’re looking for when the sales drop.

Why you can trust us to find the best vacuum cleaner deals on Black Friday

The IndyBest team has tested corded, cordless and robot vacuums as well as car vacuums and pet vacuum cleaners, so we know which ones are worth your hard-earned cash. We won’t recommend a vacuum just because it’s cheap. When there are no offers on models we’ve tried and tested, we only suggest deals from brands and retailers we trust.

When it comes to finding the best deals, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding a bargain. We don’t just take a retailer’s word for it when they say something’s a great deal – instead, we compare historic prices to help you find the best offers.

For more offers and shopping tips, read our comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday deals to expect