Best vacuum cleaner deals for Black Friday, vetted by a consumer expert

Right now, you can really clean up with these early Black Friday deals on vacuum cleaners. Corded, cordless, handheld and robot vacuums from the likes of Shark, Dyson and Eufy have already been reduced, and some have even been slashed to their lowest ever prices. So if you’re in the market for a new vacuum, now’s the time to invest.

You don’t have to go in blind, either. Our expert testers have reviewed the best models, so I’m keeping my eyes peeled for the top offers on IndyBest-approved vacuums ahead of Black Friday. So far, highlights include £100 off Eufy’s robot vacuum cleaner (was £299, now £199, Very.co.uk) and £200 off the Shark stratos cordless vacuum (was £479, now £241, Amazon.co.uk). There’s also big savings on Samsung’s jet 85 pet cordless, down from £480 to just £299 at Argos.co.uk.

Alongside vacuum deals, the rest of the IndyBest team and I are busy continually tracking the standout Black Friday savings on air fryers, mattresses, smartphones, beauty and more. And if you want to shop smart, you can also read my Black Friday shopping tips, which cover everything from spotting genuine bargains to avoiding scams and building a wishlist that actually works.

Best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals to shop now

Shark clean & empty cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £198, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349.99, now £198, Amazon.co.uk Eufy L60 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £299, now £199, Very.co.uk

Was £299, now £199, Very.co.uk Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £799, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

Was £799, now £499, Amazon.co.uk Shark powerdetect nevertouch robot vacuum cleaner: Was £549.99, now £449.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £549.99, now £449.99, Argos.co.uk Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £479, now £241.41, Amazon.co.uk

Was £479, now £241.41, Amazon.co.uk Samsung jet 85 pet cordless vacuum: Was £480, now £299, Argos.co.uk

The best Black Friday robot vacuum cleaner deals

Dreame X50 Ultra: Was £1,199, now £749, Argos.co.uk

The most advanced models can now empty their own bins, mop the floor and refill their water own water tanks. ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

You can currently save £450 on this high-end robot vacuum cleaner in Argos’s Black Friday sale. Rated by our reviewer as the best robot vacuum cleaner for homes with steps, this clever machine has extendable legs, which help it clear steps of up to 6cm. With its all-in-one base station that empties the dustbin and refills the water tank, the Dreame X50 offer a hands-off cleaning experience. “If you want a robovac that cleans brilliantly and won’t get stuck on a step, the Dreame X50 Ultra is your best choice," said tech critic Steve Hogarty.

Eufy L60 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £219, now £180, Argos.co.uk

Eufy is a market leader when it comes to robot vacuums. Paired with its own app, the vacuum enables you to map out which rooms you want it to clean and set up no-go zones to avoid. It’s dropped to its lowest ever price at Argos – we’ll let you know if it gets any cheaper.

Roborock saros 10: Was £1,499.99, now £799.99, Amazon.co.uk

When tech expert Steve Hogarty tested the Roborock saros 10 in his guide to the best robot vacuums, he vouched for its premium price. "It mops and vacuums, [...] it can refill its own water tank and empty its dustbin into its base station, and it uses dual rollers, an edge brush, accurate mapping and powerful suction to deliver impressive all-around cleaning performance," he wrote. Now, you won't have to sweat over the price so much with 47 per cent off at Amazon.

Eufy omni E25 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £849, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

On the lookout for a robot vacuum cleaner? This deal is worth your attention. In his review of the eufy omni E25, tech critic Steve Hogarty described the vacuum as “the beefy powerhouse of the eufy range”. He added: “More expensive than the X10, it justifies the price difference with a frankly monstrous suction power of 20,000Pa – more than double that of the X10.”

You can currently get this model for £250 off on Amazon, which takes the price down to its lowest ever.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £699, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

This model came out on top in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners, with our tech critic, Steve Hogarty, saying it’s “the company’s latest high-end model, and it’s the most hands-off machine I’ve tested yet.”

In his full review of the X10 pro omni, our senior tech critic, Alex Lee, also called it “a marvellous machine”. He said it “excels at mopping" and boasts a "generous water tank that requires infrequent refills". Plus, its automated, hands-off approach makes it really convenient. This model is typically sold for £699 at most retailers, so you can currently get a massive £160 off that price when you buy the white version at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 105 combo robot: Was £249, now £139, iRobot.co.uk

( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

This robot vacuum cleaner has more than £100 off at iRobot. Complete with both mop and vacuum functions, it featured in our guide to the best robot vacuums, in which tech critic Steve Hogarty praised the 105's “powerful suction” and easy-to-use app. At this price point, though, you’ll have to do without more-advanced features such as camera-based object avoidance and self-emptying tech. However, if you're looking for an entry-level robot model, this deal is worth considering.

Best cordless vacuum cleaner deals:

Shark clean & empty cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £198, Amazon.co.uk

Emptying your vacuum’s dirt into the bin is never pleasant, but Shark’s cordless clean and empty vacuum can minimise this grim task. It deposits dirt into its own base that you don’t need to empty for up to 30 days, cutting down on that extra mucky job and reducing household dust. The Shark cordless clean and empty is also incredibly light at a meagre 2.65kg, so you’ll be powering through the upstairs and tricky nooks and crannies with ease.

The Shark cordless clean and empty actually took the top spot in our picks of the best Shark vacuum cleaners. Tetser Zoe Griffin said: “For exceptional cleaning on both hard floors and carpet, the Shark auto-detect clean and empty stands out as a truly useful household helper.”

Shark powerdetect clean and empty: Was £549.99, now £314, Amazon.co.uk

Dubbed the best self-emptying cordless vacuum cleaner in our review, this model is now on sale with more than £200 off at Amazon. “If you hate emptying your cordless vacuum, this Shark model is a dream come true,” said appliances expert Joanne Lewsley. “The vacuum’s ‘clean and empty’ station provides a dust-free way to empty your machine, which Joanne said is “ideal if you’re too busy to empty or if you have people with allergies in your home”.

Henry quick cordless stick vacuum: Was £299.99, now £198, Johnlewis.com

This model may not look as cute as the classic Henry vacuum, but it’s a solid option if you’re looking for a cordless design – especially now that it comes with an impressive discount at John Lewis. The vacuum promises up to 60 minutes of battery life, and, thanks to the ready-to-use pods, there are no filters to clean either. The pro version was chosen as the best cordless vacuum cleaner, with our tester writing: “ While it’s not the most compact or lightweight cleaner, the clever pod system and powerful suction make this a great all-rounder for busy households. It may not have the fancy lasers of other vacuums, but this will effectively clean your home for a fair price – it’s all you need.”

Dyson v12 detect slim absolute: Was £499.99, now £359.99, Dyson.com

If you can't muster the strength to wrangle your cylinder vacuum up a flight of stairs, this lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson could be the solution to your struggles. Weighing in at just 2.4kg, the device is now reduced by £140 at Dyson and features attachments for carpet, hard floors, small crevices and dust build-up. When appliance expert Siobhan Grogan used it in her own home, while compiling her guide to the best Dyson vacuums, she found, "It doesn’t skimp on nice-to-have features, though, with impressive de-tangling technology, a cleaner head with a laser to reveal dirt, and a screen that shows exactly what has been sucked up."

Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £479, now £241.41, Amazon.co.uk

Dubbed the best cordless vacuum cleaner for pet hair in our review, this model is now on sale at Amazon, where you’ll save a massive £180. Our tester, Joanne Lewsley, said it’s a game-changer for tackling pet hair and odours. It’s nimble, has a flexible wand and can be folded in half for storage, making it a great option for flats.

Akitas cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Already dubbed the best budget cordless vacuum cleaner in our expert review, this model is now even cheaper, thanks to this Black Friday deal. “This cordless vacuum is surprisingly lightweight, which makes quick clean-ups around the kitchen and hallway pretty easy,” our tester said. “Its affordable price tag makes it a great starter vacuum for young adults moving into their first flat or older readers living in single-story homes like bungalows.”

Dyson V8 advanced cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £329, now £198, Currys.com

Save £131 on this Dyson V8 vacuum, which is almost 40 per cent off. Home appliance tester Siobian Grogan reviewed the Dyson V8 absolute and noted that it’s a great budget option. If you’ve had a Dyson on your wishlist this year, now is the best time to invest in a model, as it’s currently at its lowest price ever at Currys.

Best corded vacuum cleaner deals:

Hoover H-power 300 bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner with allergy care: Was £129, now £99, Argos.co.uk

This vacuum cleaner took the top spot in our guide to the best cylinder vacuums, with reviewer Zoë Phillimore commending it for being nifty, relatively easy to store and fairly compact. She added: “Emptying the Hoover was a breeze, and the HEPA filter is washable, which is great for those with allergies. I also liked that I could push a button, and the cord would wind itself back into the vacuum.”

With a £30 discount, it now costs less than £100. If you miss this deal, you can get it for the same price on Amazon.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner with lift-away technology, NV602UK: Was £199.99, now £116 Amazon.co.uk

Our tester, Zoe Griffin, tested a very similar Shark upright cleaner (the Shark classic upright vacuum cleaner with anti-hair-wrap technology) and loved its functionality. The lift-away technology transforms it into a portable vacuum so you can clean sofas, stairs and hard-to-reach areas like ceilings. Zoe said: “With one press of a button, this upright transforms into a lightweight portable vacuum that can easily clean stairs and soft furnishings with the included crevice tool and multi-surface tool.” The Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner is currently reduced by 42 per cent, saving you more than £80.

Numatic Henry HVT160 turbo vacuum cleaner: Was £149, now £119, Currys.co.uk

This old-school Henry vacuum cleaner landed a spot in our guide of the best corded vacuum cleaners and received glowing reviews from our expert tester. And you can now save £40 in the Currys Black Friday event. “Henry’s strong airflow drives the turbo bar, helping the appliance to pick up stubborn hair and debris with which standard vacuums often struggle,” they said, adding that “after snack time, crushed cereal and biscuit crumbs were removed effortlessly from a thick carpet.” Plus, the massive 6l dust bag is so large it rarely needs emptying and can be disposed of as a whole when done.

Best handheld vacuum cleaner deals

Beldray cordless wet and dry hand vacuum: Was £36.99, now £31.99, Currys.co.uk

Dubbed the best budget handheld vacuum cleaner in our roundup, this model is currently a little more purse friendly with a modest £5 off the price tag. While it’s not as impressive as other discounts on this list, it offers an incentive to check out this already well-priced and lightweight machine. When she took it for a spin, our tester, Caroline Preece, said: “It might not look like much, but looks can be deceiving. During my tests, this model sucked up dirt with ease, and it even handled spillages well.”

Gtech prolite cordless handheld bagged vacuum: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

For those after a powerful handheld vacuum able to tackle stubborn pet hair or hidden dust and debris under furniture or corners, you’ll want to note down this deal. In her Gtech prolite review, IndyBest tester Caroline Preece said she found it “particularly effective when tackling carpeted surfaces, providing deeper cleaning than many competing handhelds”. The handy built-in light helped navigate dark corners, plus the vacuum bag is a bonus for those with allergies. We’ve found this model with a 40 per cent discount at Amazon, saving you more than £50.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially lands on 28 November 2025, but this isn’t the only day you’ll see bargains. Sales will continue through the weekend to Cyber Monday (1 December). However, some retailers have already started launching deals, so if a new vacuum cleaner is on your list, check back here for all the best offers.

Why you can trust us to find the best vacuum cleaner deals on Black Friday

The IndyBest team has tested corded, cordless and robot vacuums as well as car vacuums and pet vacuum cleaners, so we know which ones are worth your hard-earned cash. We won’t recommend a vacuum just because it’s cheap. When there are no offers on models we’ve tried and tested, we only suggest deals from brands and retailers we trust.

When it comes to finding the best deals, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding a bargain. We don’t just take a retailer’s word for it when they say something’s a great deal – instead, we compare historic prices to help you find the best offers.

