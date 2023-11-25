Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Black Friday sales are well and truly here, bringing a whole host of beauty deals across hair care, skincare and make-up. But despite a huge number of brands adding to their virtual bargain buckets, my thoughts haven’t left Lookfantastic’s Black Friday deals for long.

On top of stellar savings across Espa, Elemis, Lancôme and Olaplex (to name but a few), the bargain pot of perfumes is equally as impressive, and a fair few of my favourites are included in the mix.

First up, it’s the sweet, citrusy Floral Street sunflower pop eau de parfum, included in my long list of beauty editor-approved buys. Then, something a little more luxurious: Yves Saint Laurent’s black opium eau de parfum.

Follow live: The latest and best Black Friday deals

Now, Lookfantastic has labelled it as “selling fast”, sharing that more than 230 bottles of these sexy, sparkly black bottles have sold in the past 24 hours, so clearly I’m not alone in being a fan of this fragrance.

Fancy seeing what all the fuss is about? Or just stocking up on your signature scent? Keep reading below to find out how to bag this bargain.

Read more: Don’t miss these Cult Beauty deals

Yves Saint Laurent black opium eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £92, now £64.40, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

On the outside, this fragrance certainly looks chic, with a sexy, sparkly black bottle that’s sure to slot into anyone’s bathroom shelf. And, let’s not forget that the luxury YSL logo is emblazoned across it, too.

But, just as with books, let’s not judge a perfume by its cover and find out a little more about what’s actually inside.

Top notes of pear accord and mandarin essence give an initial florally, sweet scent, although this doesn’t last long. Underneath you’ll whiff warming black coffee and cedarwood, giving the fragrance a dark, fashionable twist. And it lasts an incredibly long time on the skin, too.

So, with Christmas right around the corner, this is a key perfume you’d be wise to pick up – especially considering the 30 per cent price cut.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Looking for more beauty bargains? Take a look at what’s on our beauty editor’s Lookfantastic wish list