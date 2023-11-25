YSL black opium perfume is one of my favourites – and it’s 30% off for Black Friday
Whether you’re after a new fragrance or stocking up on your favourite scent, this is sure to to sell fast
The Black Friday sales are well and truly here, bringing a whole host of beauty deals across hair care, skincare and make-up. But despite a huge number of brands adding to their virtual bargain buckets, my thoughts haven’t left Lookfantastic’s Black Friday deals for long.
On top of stellar savings across Espa, Elemis, Lancôme and Olaplex (to name but a few), the bargain pot of perfumes is equally as impressive, and a fair few of my favourites are included in the mix.
First up, it’s the sweet, citrusy Floral Street sunflower pop eau de parfum, included in my long list of beauty editor-approved buys. Then, something a little more luxurious: Yves Saint Laurent’s black opium eau de parfum.
Now, Lookfantastic has labelled it as “selling fast”, sharing that more than 230 bottles of these sexy, sparkly black bottles have sold in the past 24 hours, so clearly I’m not alone in being a fan of this fragrance.
Fancy seeing what all the fuss is about? Or just stocking up on your signature scent? Keep reading below to find out how to bag this bargain.
Yves Saint Laurent black opium eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £92, now £64.40, Lookfantastic.com
On the outside, this fragrance certainly looks chic, with a sexy, sparkly black bottle that’s sure to slot into anyone’s bathroom shelf. And, let’s not forget that the luxury YSL logo is emblazoned across it, too.
But, just as with books, let’s not judge a perfume by its cover and find out a little more about what’s actually inside.
Top notes of pear accord and mandarin essence give an initial florally, sweet scent, although this doesn’t last long. Underneath you’ll whiff warming black coffee and cedarwood, giving the fragrance a dark, fashionable twist. And it lasts an incredibly long time on the skin, too.
So, with Christmas right around the corner, this is a key perfume you’d be wise to pick up – especially considering the 30 per cent price cut.
