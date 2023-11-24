Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wait is over, Black Friday is finally here, marking the perfect time to pick up items that have been on our wish lists for a while. It’s also the ideal chance to stock up on cult beauty classics that have a special place on our bathroom shelves. Case in point: Olaplex’s no.3 hair perfector is now on sale at Amazon.

A beauty brand we regularly return to, Olaplex’s shampoos, conditioners and hair treatments are at the top of our shopping list when it comes to haircare. A firm IndyBest favourite, the brand lets us indulge with its nourishing haircare range.

No product appears to disappoint, with consumers being continually blown away by the bond-building benefits within Olaplex’s small but mighty bottles, ever since the brand launched in 2014. The brand’s no.3 hair perfector is one such cult buy, claiming to repair and strengthen the bonds found in our hair strands.

However, all good things often come with a slight catch, and Olaplex’s seemingly perfect formula, when it comes to restoring damaged locks, is on the pricey side.

The good news, however, is the brand’s nourishing hair serum is currently reduced by more than 30 per cent at Amazon. The online retail giant has kicked off its Black Friday sale with some spectacular deals, including this offer on the Olaplex no3 hair treatment. If you’re looking to save your barnet and your budget, read on for the full lowdown.

Olaplex hair perfector no.3 repairing treatment: Was £28, now £17.84, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In case you’re not utterly obsessed with the brand already, Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is the cult classic brand’s bestseller. The original at-home treatment can be used weekly, whether you have coloured locks or love using high-heat hair tools.

Created for use on damp locks, it aims to strengthen and repair hair strand bonds – regardless of whether your hair issues stem from strand weakness or damage from heat styling. The brand says it helps with both the look and feel of hair, and we at IndyBest have put these bold claims to the test.

Having reviewed the hair perfector as part of a full tried-and-tested Olaplex product round-up, our writer rated it a strong 9 out of 10, with the impressive results leaving our tested in awe. They said the perfector “worked wonders on split ends and made our hair visibly shinier,” before adding that use alongside the Olaplex No.0 intensive bond-building hair treatment (was £28, now £19.60, Amazon.co.uk) is recommended, for even stronger strands.

Our reviewer underlined the noticeable haircare results Olaplex no.3 delivered, saying they found it to be “a really effective at-home solution”, so much so, they’d go as far as to say it “produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

That’s high praise indeed, making this Olaplex deal even more appealing for our dry strands.

