Whether you’re frantically searching for last-minute Christmas gifts or determined to smash your New Year’s resolution to read more, choosing from the millions of books in the world (more than 100 million, in fact) is quite a big ask.

So, indecisive readers will be relieved by the news that Amazon has released a 10-book directory of its bestsellers sold in 2022. It may come as no surprise that the online megastore is home to millions of books and e-books (for Kindle advocates), and this definitive list charts those that have sold the most copies and been pre-ordered over the last year.

Of course, whether a book counts as a heart-racing page-turner or an especially helpful read is hugely subjective. But, with these titles considered the most coveted of Amazon’s literary buys this year, we think the 10-book countdown is bound to spark your imagination, and hopefully add height (and depth) to your book pile.

The directory features a wide range of genres, including self help tomes with hacks for wellbeing and happiness – such as a bestseller from TikTok-viral clinical psychologist Dr Julie Smith – to cookbooks, romance novels and coming-of-age mysteries.

Here, we have detailed everything you need to know about the bestselling batch before taking the plunge.

‘The Bullet That Missed’ by Richard Osman, published by Viking, Amazon.co.uk

Earning the top spot is The Bullet That Missed, the third instalment of the Thursday Murder Club series by Richard Osman. Complete with money launderers and famous faces, the narrative follows Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron, a group of older people investigating two murders that have been committed, a decade apart – if the foursome can’t track down the killer, former MI5 spy Elizabeth will face dangers of her own.

‘Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?’ by Dr Julie Smith, published by Michael Joseph: From £9, Amazon.co.uk

With 4.2 million followers on TikTok, clinical psychologist Dr Julie Smith shares helpful insights on how to deal with everyday life in this self-help book. Taking second place in Amazon’s bestselling bunch, this is the author’s handbook for improving mental health, and it is laid out in easy-to-digest sections – from managing anxiety and dealing with low mood to improving self confidence.

‘One: Simple One-Pan Wonders’ by Jamie Oliver: From £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

This cookery book is packed with more than 120 recipes – some of which have been aired on the Channel 4 show Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders. The book contains simple and purse-friendly dishes that can be made in one dish (quelle suprise). Simplicity really is the key here, with all meat-based and vegetarian dishes being made with eight ingredients or fewer. Chapters cover everything from “Veggie delights” to “Frying pan pasta” and “Puds and cakes”.

‘Pinch of Nom Comfort Food: 100 Slimming, Satisfying Recipes’ by Kay and Kate Allinson, published by Bluebird: From £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

With 100 recipes to choose from, Kay and Kate Allinson share savory and sweet calorie-conscious comfort dishes in this “slimming-friendly” cookery book. With everything from “creamy lime pie” and “chilli cheesy ‘nachos’” to “bangers and mash pie” on the menu, the selection of dishes sounds mouth-wateringly good.

‘It Ends With Us’ by Colleen Hoover, published by Simon & Schuster UK: From £4.50, Amazon.co.uk

The first in Colleen Hoover’s series, this bestselling romance novel sees workaholic Lily bewitched by Ryle, an attractive but commitment-averse neurosurgeon. Despite his aversion to commitment, the two hit it off and begin a relationship – but his dislike of dating leaves Lily with doubts. Then, as Atlas, an old flame from Lily’s past, re-enters her life, her relationship with Ryle could be brought into question. Described as heart-wrenching and deeply personal, the sequel also features in the Amazon top 10 bestselling books of 2022.

‘The Ink Black Heart: Cormoran Strike, by Robert Galbraith, published by Sphere: From £12.50, Amazon.co.uk

The sixth novel in Robert Galbraith’s (a pseudonym for J. K. Rowling) Cormoran Strike series sees the co-creator of a popular cartoon, The Ink Black Heart, murdered in the cemetry where the cartoon was set, shortly after being anonymously tormented online. Private detective Robin Ellacott and her partner must then try to uncover the tormenter’s idenity, which ultimately exposes the detectives to new dangers. With themes of family conflict and business interests, the book is described as “gripping” and “fiendishly clever”.

‘The Man Who Died Twice’ by Richard Osman, published by Viking: From £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

The second instalment in Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club series, The Man Who Died Twice begins when Elizabeth, a retired MI5 agent, finds her ex-husband suspected of stealing diamonds from a violent mobster. With a target on her ex-husband’s back, should he not return the jewels to the criminal owner, Elizabeth calls in the help of Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron to unravel the mystery. With themes of ageing this book is said to be a moving and hilarious read.

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens, published by Corsair: From £4.50, Amazon.co.uk

With the film adaptation of Delia Owens’s mystery released earlier this year, Where the Crawdads Sing is a coming-of-age story that explores themes of isolation, survival and violence. Set in the marshes of North Carolina, the narrative tells the story of a girl named Kya who grows up alone on the marshes and, because of this, is suspected by the community of a murder when a celebrity figure is found dead. Whether you have seen the film adaptation or not, consider this for your reading pile in 2023.

‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear, published by Random House Business, Amazon.co.uk

Instead of pushing for big change, entrepreneur and author of Atomic Habits James Clear champions the importance of small behavioural changes that we can make every day to stay driven, productive and happy. From breaking habits to strengthening identity, this bestselling book contextualises simple life hacks in psychology and neuroscience, and retells the successes of others who have turned to tiny habits to reach their goals.

‘It Starts with Us’ by Colleen Hoover, published by Simon & Schuster UK: £7, Amazon.co.uk

In the sequel to Colleen Hoover’s bestselling It Ends With Us, Lily has split up with Ryle, her former husband and father of her child, but when she crosses paths and rekindles dating with former flame Atlas, she must deal with her husband’s attitude towards this new relationship. Switching between the viewpoint of Lily and Atlas, this romance explores themes of jealousy, love and second chances.

