Dave Grohl is the ultimate rock icon, with a musical career spanning two legendary bands – first as the drummer in Nirvana, before founding Foo Fighters. He’s also played with Queens of the Stone Age and co-founded a rock star supergroup called Them Crooked Vultures.

Devastatingly, last year, Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins died, which meant the heartbroken band understandably cancelled the rest of their 2022 tour. More recently, it’s been announced the Foo Fighters are set to headline three festivals in the US during 2023. Although a new tour is yet to be revealed, fans are hoping for fresh dates to drop, so they can watch their favourite band play live once more.

If you’re a keen Foo Fighters follower or a fan of Dave Grohl, you’ll be pleased to hear about a new comic book that was recently released. Orbit: Dave Grohl is a 26-page comic book that is part of a wider series and has previously been featured in the likes of Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone and Billboard magazines.

But now, you can buy this series compiled in book form. Written by Adam Rose and illustrated by Martin Gimenez, the book charts this rock star’s adventures, from Saturday Night Live stints to jamming with Animal from The Muppets.

Read on for everything we know about this brand-new Dave Grohl comic book launch, including where to buy it and which formats the release is available in.

‘Orbit: Dave Grohl’ written by Adam Rose and illustrated by Martin Gimenez: £6.58 for paperback, Amazon.co.uk

This 26-page comic book is all about rocker Dave Grohl and his musical adventures. Part of a wider ‘Orbit’ collection, the range has also published books about other impactful celebrities, including David Bowie, John Lennon and Ozzy Osborne.

Written by Adam Rose and illustrated by Martin Gimenez, in this comic series, the duo chart Grohl’s career highs. Sections including Grohl playing with fellow musician Iggy Pop, appearing multiple times on US entertainment programme Saturday Night Live, and even jamming with Animal from The Muppets. The book looks at pivotal life events, including Kurt Cobain’s death, and how these challenging times affected Grohl. Both his life and work are explored in comic book form.

Now available to buy at Amazon, there are paperback and hardback versions, which cost £6.58 and £16.46, respectively. Alternatively, if you have a Kindle, you can snap up a copy for £2.99. It was released on 11 January, so now’s the time to get your mitts on this brand-new Dave Grohl book.

