Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Writer of rock songs, screenplays and travel stories Shehan Karunatilaka has won the 2022 Booker Prize for his “daring” novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida.

The searing title is set among the mayhem of the Sri Lankan civil war, and was described by the chair of judges, Neil MacGregor, as being a “metaphysical thriller, an afterlife noir that dissolves the boundaries not just of different genres, but of life and death, body and spirit, east and west”.

The book takes the reader on a rollercoaster journey from life to death, and explores themes of joy, tenderness, love and loyalty. The skill of the writer was praised as the judges admired the “ambition of its scope, and the hilarious audacity of its narrative techniques”.

Karunatilaka’s deft and moving novel beat five other shortlisted novels to the post, all of which, in one way or another, answered the question of what is the importance of an individual life, and what can be achieved. The shortlist provides an opportunity to be immersed in masterful storytelling.

In honour of the 2022 winning announcement, we take a look at The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida and the previous four top Booker titles that preceded it, which all showcase the power of the written word.