James Clear’s Atomic Habits has changed the course of my year

The number one bestseller Atomic Habits has been regaining popularity at the start of 2024, as people tackle their new year’s resolutions. In the book, author James Clear explains the monumental impact that even the smallest of habits can make on your life, as he shares his own story.

Clear states four behaviour change laws that are necessary when it comes to forming a lasting habit. For a new habit to stick, he says you need to make it obvious, make it attractive, make it easy, and make it satisfying. Originally published in 2018, Atomic Habits is currently one of the most-read books available on Amazon and has sold 15 million copies worldwide.

Keep scrolling to find out how I put Clear’s advice into practice, and where you can pick up a copy of the book for yourself.

‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear, published by Random House: From £4.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

After reading this book, I decided to apply Clear’s tips to my new year goal of practising yoga every day. To make this habit obvious, I set up my yoga mat in my living room – an easily accessible location. To make it attractive, I ordered myself some cute yoga sets that make me feel good during my practice. To make it easy, I joined the Yoga with Adriene January Flow program, to be a part of a community. Finally, to make it satisfying, I incorporated yoga into my schedule to correspond with the sunrise – another habit I’ve been trying. So far, with the combination of these laws, I’ve had a pleasant experience with my new habit.

Along with Clear’s four laws, another takeaway from this bestselling book is habit stacking. This is where you add your new habits to old habits that are already in your routine. An example of this, in my case, has been to stack yoga into my routine after I wash my face and before I get dressed and do my make-up for the day. Having a set schedule and flow to your routines makes them easier to stick to with minimal thought.

Atomic Habits has certainly helped me realise my goals, and I would highly recommend this book to anyone who has struggled with sticking to habits and wants their resolutions to last well beyond 31 January.

