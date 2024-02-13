Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Netflix series One Day was released on the streaming platform last week, and the poignant love story has been pulling at the heartstrings of viewers ever since. The show follows main characters Dexter Mayhew (played by Leo Woodall) and Emma Morley (played by Ambika Mod), with each episode charting their lives on the same day (15 July), every year for 20 years.

After meeting at Edinburgh University on 15 July 1988 (with this date also being St Swithin’s Day), the pair follow different paths and drop in and out of touch with each other while continuing to have a unique, romantic connection.

Dex and Emma’s lives evolve across 14 episodes, right up to the series finale in 2005, with the different eras being marked by nostalgic music and fashion. Don’t worry, we’re not here to divulge any spoilers, as the incredible show is a treat you need to enjoy for yourself.

The series is based on a 2009 book of the same name, by author David Nicholls. Here’s how to buy the bestselling book, should you have adored the series and fancy devouring the original story, or would prefer to read the novel first.

‘One Day’ by David Nicholls, published by Hodder & Stoughton: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 2009 novel by David Nicholls follows its two main characters, Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, from their graduation night at Edinburgh University onwards. Each chapter of the bestselling book focuses on 15 July every year from 1988 up to 2005, as the pair’s lives evolve though adulthood.

The love story incorporates humour, sadness and all elements of human emotion, as Dex and Emma’s relationships, family lives and careers unfold with each passing year. Prepare to be gripped, deeply invested in the duo’s love story and unable to put down this story until you’ve read all 480 pages.

Buy now

Is there also a ‘One Day’ film?

Yes, the One Day film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess was released in 2011. Its screenplay was written by the book’s author, David Nicholls.

What’s the difference between the ‘One Day’ film, series and book?

The film and series are both based on the novel, and follow the same story. Because the series has more time to develop the characters’ lives than the film, some aspects of their story are given greater focus in the show. For example, the series explores Emma’s relationship with her best friend Tilly in more depth than in the film. In terms of the difference between the series and the book, there are more romantic scenes in the Netflix show than in the original novel.

