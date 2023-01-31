Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pamela Anderson is a Nineties icon, known for her blonde bombshell image and outfits that have since garnered cult classic fashion status. Anderson’s career began as Playboy’s favourite cover girl, before the call came for her subsequent Baywatch role. The rest, as they say, is history. But, back then, her name was basically considered synonymous with sex appeal, which affected both her career and personal life.

In her brand-new memoir, titled Love, Pamela (£16.99, Waterstones.com), Anderson speaks out about the way she was sexualised from a young age, reflecting on her childhood, career and early life. The book is out today (31 January), so you can snap up a copy straightaway. Plus, there’s another Pammie release perfectly timed to match this writing debut, in the form of her new Netflix documentary: Pamela, a Love Story.

The Canadian-American actress and model grew up in a small town in Canada and was ‘discovered’ in the stands during a football game. She soon became one of Hollywood’s favourites and a fixation of tabloids. In 1996, the unsolicited release of Pamela Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape launched the celebrity couple into one of the biggest scandals of the 1990s. At the time, Anderson’s career was still on the rise, and the scandal was a huge setback for her, personally and professionally. In her memoir, written by Anderson herself, she recounts these events through poetry and storytelling, reflecting on how it “ruined lives”.

Between the book and the documentary, today, Anderson is rightfully embracing her own chance to set the record straight. Particularly after vocalising her disappointment about Hulu’s hit TV series Pam & Tommy last year, which she refused to watch.

Anderson told People the book chronicles “just one girl’s messy life” and is “a celebration of imperfections”. She said: “These are my feelings, about my life – no ‘woe is me’, though some times were tough. I made it through and had to find love in grace and dignity mixed with humour, acceptance and forgiveness.” Similarly, the Netflix documentary focuses on personal videos and diaries, with the trailer featuring Anderson saying: “This is my time to shine. Not as a sex symbol, but as an actress.” Here’s what we know about the book and where you can buy it from.