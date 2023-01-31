Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Pamela Anderson’s new book and Netflix documentary are out today

The joint release will shed light on Anderson’s experiences, from her point of view

Dominique Boulan,Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 31 January 2023 10:51

FYI

<p>From mansion memories to rockstar relationships, ‘Love, Pamela’ is bound to be a real page-turner </p>

From mansion memories to rockstar relationships, ‘Love, Pamela’ is bound to be a real page-turner

(Getty/The Independent)

Pamela Anderson is a Nineties icon, known for her blonde bombshell image and outfits that have since garnered cult classic fashion status. Anderson’s career began as Playboy’s favourite cover girl, before the call came for her subsequent Baywatch role. The rest, as they say, is history. But, back then, her name was basically considered synonymous with sex appeal, which affected both her career and personal life.

In her brand-new memoir, titled Love, Pamela (£16.99, Waterstones.com), Anderson speaks out about the way she was sexualised from a young age, reflecting on her childhood, career and early life. The book is out today (31 January), so you can snap up a copy straightaway. Plus, there’s another Pammie release perfectly timed to match this writing debut, in the form of her new Netflix documentary: Pamela, a Love Story.

The Canadian-American actress and model grew up in a small town in Canada and was ‘discovered’ in the stands during a football game. She soon became one of Hollywood’s favourites and a fixation of tabloids. In 1996, the unsolicited release of Pamela Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape launched the celebrity couple into one of the biggest scandals of the 1990s. At the time, Anderson’s career was still on the rise, and the scandal was a huge setback for her, personally and professionally. In her memoir, written by Anderson herself, she recounts these events through poetry and storytelling, reflecting on how it “ruined lives”.

Between the book and the documentary, today, Anderson is rightfully embracing her own chance to set the record straight. Particularly after vocalising her disappointment about Hulu’s hit TV series Pam & Tommy last year, which she refused to watch.

Anderson told People the book chronicles “just one girl’s messy life” and is “a celebration of imperfections”. She said: “These are my feelings, about my life – no ‘woe is me’, though some times were tough. I made it through and had to find love in grace and dignity mixed with humour, acceptance and forgiveness.” Similarly, the Netflix documentary focuses on personal videos and diaries, with the trailer featuring Anderson saying: “This is my time to shine. Not as a sex symbol, but as an actress.” Here’s what we know about the book and where you can buy it from.

‘Love, Pamela’ by Pamela Anderson, published by Headline

When is Pamela Anderson’s memoir available to buy?

Anderson’s memoir is available to buy from today, Tuesday 31 January. For those keen to devour it straightaway, you can shop for a hardback copy of the book, and a Kindle or Audible version now.

What is Pamela Anderson’s memoir about?

Anderson’s memoir is a raw account of her life, from her early childhood in a small town on Vancouver Island to a quick rise to stardom, a scandal that turned her life upside-down and then picking up the pieces and forging ahead. The actress felt she ‘lost the narrative’ after the release of her sex tape, and the memoir is how she’s reclaiming her story.

Excerpts of Anderson’s biography were released in the run-up to its launch, and the biggest revelations from her book so far include an alleged account of her being flashed by Tim Allen when she was 23 years old, and a violent outburst from Tommy Lee, leading to the couple’s divorce in 1998, despite Anderson believing it was the only time she was “ever truly in love”.

In her memoir, through poetry and storytelling, Anderson – who has now returned to the island of her childhood – looks back on the events that shaped her life.

How to order Pamela Anderson’s memoir

The book can be ordered at most major book retailers, including Waterstones, WHSmith and Amazon.

It’s also available to order for Kindle (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Audible, if you prefer to listen to your books rather than read them (free with a subscription and £24.99 without, Audible.co.uk).

Continue reading...

Want to read about the life of another blonde bombshell? Pick up this book on Marilyn Monroe

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off orders with the ASOS app discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members - The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% birthday discount for The Perfume Shop VIP Rewards Members

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in