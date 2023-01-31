‘Love, Pamela’ by Pamela Anderson, published by Headline
When is Pamela Anderson’s memoir available to buy?
Anderson’s memoir is available to buy from today, Tuesday 31 January. For those keen to devour it straightaway, you can shop for a hardback copy of the book, and a Kindle or Audible version now.
What is Pamela Anderson’s memoir about?
Anderson’s memoir is a raw account of her life, from her early childhood in a small town on Vancouver Island to a quick rise to stardom, a scandal that turned her life upside-down and then picking up the pieces and forging ahead. The actress felt she ‘lost the narrative’ after the release of her sex tape, and the memoir is how she’s reclaiming her story.
Excerpts of Anderson’s biography were released in the run-up to its launch, and the biggest revelations from her book so far include an alleged account of her being flashed by Tim Allen when she was 23 years old, and a violent outburst from Tommy Lee, leading to the couple’s divorce in 1998, despite Anderson believing it was the only time she was “ever truly in love”.
In her memoir, through poetry and storytelling, Anderson – who has now returned to the island of her childhood – looks back on the events that shaped her life.
How to order Pamela Anderson’s memoir
The book can be ordered at most major book retailers, including Waterstones, WHSmith and Amazon.
It’s also available to order for Kindle (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Audible, if you prefer to listen to your books rather than read them (free with a subscription and £24.99 without, Audible.co.uk).