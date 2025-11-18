The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best diaries and planners to level up your organisation in 2026
Get your ducks in a row with help from Papier, Smythson and more
Starting new stationery is always satisfying, but that first page of a diary is hard to beat. And now’s the perfect time to sort your planner for 2026.
When it comes to choosing the design to go for, I’d recommend considering whether you’ll need a weekly or a daily layout. It’s also worth thinking about whether you want an undated diary so that you can dip in and out whenever motivation strikes. And if you prefer to have space for more in-depth planning, doodles or shopping lists, be wary, as some planners can be stingy when it comes to lined note pages.
Some planners do some of the organisational groundwork for you, with motivational prompts, such as dedicated space for habit-tracking, to-do lists or priorities for the week. If this is what you're after, the MiGoals diary (£26, Migoals.com) and the productivity planner (Intelligentchange.com) are worth a look. Or, if you favour a basic layout, Scout Editions’ weekly planner (£12.50, Scouteditions.co.uk) is as simple as it gets.
Of course, you want it to look great, too. I've included an array of designs spanning luxe leather to quirky illustrations. Whether it’s to level up from the notes app or for Christmas gifting inspiration, these are my top picks.
The best diaries and planners for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Papier nose in a book hardback 2026 diary: £30, Papier.com
- Best budget option – Emma Bridgewater spring flowers A5 diary 2026: £11.99, Emmabridgewater.co.uk
- Best for long term goal setting – MiGoals 2026 B5 goal digger diary classic: £26, Amazon.co.uk
- Best luxury diary – Smythson 2026 Soho weekly diary with slide in mara: £260, Smythson.com
How I tested
While most of these planners are dated for 2026, I was still able to use them similarly to how they will be used in 2026 (albeit on the wrong days). I assessed the cover, durability and portability. Similarly, I considered what was on the inside: the layout and design features that could help with organisation. You can read my full testing criteria at the end of this review.
1Papier nose in a book hardback 2026 diary
- Best: Diary overall
- Layout: Daily
- Cover: Hardback
- Why we love it
- Lots of cover options
- Helps with setting daily goals
- Durable hardback cover
- Can be personalised
- Take note
- Very few notes pages
Papier’s nose in a book hardback planner is the best diary I tried. It’s a day per page layout, with a schedule on one side of the page and organisational prompts on the other. I appreciated that I could fill out the times in the schedule myself, as pre-written times per line can be restrictive. Ticking off my to-do list was satisfying, while the ‘today’s priorities’ section helps you set your intentions for the day.
However, freehand note makers beware: there are a meagre three note pages (gridded) at the back. But there is an undated version if you’d rather.
You can have the diary personalised with your name at the bottom, which is a nice touch – and means this one would make a great gift.
While I love the quirky illustration on the cover, Papier offers a dazzling array of other covers, should you want something different, from floral designs to personalised photo grids. And the hardback cover feels durable enough to weather plenty of trips in your bag, although it’s too hefty to lug around all the time.
2Emma Bridgewater spring flowers A5 diary 2026
- Best: Budget diary
- Layout: Weekly
- Cover: Paperback
- Why we love it
- Charming, colourful design
- Extra notes space for every month
- Pages lie flat
- Take note
- Very basic layout
At less than £12, Emma Bridgewater’s charmingly decorated diary is great value. In the style of the brand’s whimsical painted pottery, the designs bordering the pages are colourful and uplifting. The seasonal designs, such as the Easter egg design in March and hearts in February for Valentine’s Day, are a thoughtful and fun touch.
The paper feels high quality and has a nice thickness to it, while the spiral-bound construction allows the pages to lie completely flat. However, the paperback cover makes it less robust than it could be, which is worth bearing in mind if you’re planning on toting it around every day.
There aren’t any organisational or motivational prompts here. This is just a basic, does-what-it-says-on-the-tin diary that will serve you well if you’re looking to make very brief notes. It has generous space each month for jotting down miscellaneous notes, too. There’s also a year per page view, which provides enough room to write a (very brief) line for every single day of the year, which is great if you like to see all your plans in one place.
3The Redstone Diary 2026 imagining
- Best: Thought provoking planner
- Layout: Weekly
- Cover: Paperback
- Why we love it
- New, thoughtfully selected images every week
- Thick paper
- Take note
- A bit flimsy
- Very basic layout
If you’re bored with basic diaries, you won’t be disappointed by The Redstone Diary, which is packed with thoughtfully selected art, photographs and more, this year on the theme of ‘imagining’.
It has a no-frills, simple layout, with a week per page, and no pre-plotted out sections, so it’s more about injecting some interest into your planning, rather than boosting your organisation. The paper feels thick, and it has several lined pages for note-taking. Plus, there’s a pocket in the front for loose paper.
It’s a paperback and a bit flimsy and floppy. I wouldn't want to carry it to and from work every day, but it’s a lovely addition to the kitchen counter or an office desk. All things considered, this is a fun, enriching way to plan your year, and it will make a great gift.
4Coffeenotes almond weekly planner
- Best: Sustainable planner
- Layout: Weekly
- Cover: Paperback
- Why we love it
- Recycled and upcycled materials
- Lovely natural look
- Textured, fountain pen-friendly paper
- Take note
- Simple layout
For anyone who likes the idea of using a more sustainable planner this year, look to Coffeenotes. Its planners are printed from its family-run factory in Dorset, with pages made with recycled coffee cups and covers made of waste from the food and drink industries. I went for the almond weekly planner, which has a dusty brown cover made with nut waste. The paper has a slightly textured finish, which makes it look and feel high-quality. It’s also fountain pen-friendly, and off-white in colour, adding to the planner’s natural, earthy appearance.
As a paperback, it’s prone to getting dog-eared and stained (as it is in the photo above), but it’s slim and lightweight enough that you could slip snuggly into a folio or folder in a work bag.
With a week per page view, the layout is simple. There are unlined spaces for each day of the week, giving enough room for brief notes. There is, however, also an entire dotted page per week, for anyone who prefers mapping out plans rather than writing lists.
From the planner’s elegant design to the brand’s efforts to use minimal resources, everything about this planner has been well-considered.
5The Completist Palau undated daily planner book
- Best: For style
- Layout: Daily
- Cover: Paperback
- Why we love it
- Bold, unique design
- Take note
- Minimal notes pages
With its cool, bold, slightly retro design, this planner from London-based stationery brand The Completist will undoubtedly be the object of stationery envy. It’s perfect for non-committal planners, too, as it’s undated and includes a variety of page layouts – some with less space, for days when you aren’t making lots of notes, and full-page hourly schedules on days where you will be.
However, if you’re a big note taker, then bear in mind there are only three plain pages for more detailed notes. It’s also quite bulky, and the fact that it’s paperback means it's not ideal for bringing on the go. But it’s a lovely addition to my desk, and if not for you, it would make a great gift for the artsy design lovers in your life.
6MiGoals 2026 B5 goal digger diary classic
- Best: Planner for goal-setting
- Layout: Weekly
- Cover: Hardback
- Why we love it
- Incredibly thorough
- Creative approach to motivation and goal setting
- Encourages reflection
On a mission to start making big moves in 2026 (and beyond)? Not sure where to start, or even what those big moves might be? The MiGoals 2026 B5 goal digger diary is packed with motivational tips and insights, designed to help you decide what you want your goals to be before helping you create a plan to achieve them. For this, you’ll be asked in-depth questions around purpose and your values (be prepared to delve deep). It gets creative with this process, too, particularly when asking you to write as your future self.
It also has a week per page view for a year of planning, and features your ‘weekly focus’, a habits checklist, and your weekly wins. There’s even a section to help you budget. It’s likely to be far too intense for some people, and there are a lot of questions to answer – of course, you don’t need to answer them all. But if you want a potential game-changer for your goal-setting in 2026, then this could be it.
7Scout Editions weekly planner
- Best: Compact planner
- Layout: Weekly
- Cover: Paperback
- Why we love it
- Compact
- Take note
- Very basic
- Unlined
- Days of the week could be more clearly labelled
You’ll struggle to find a simpler planner than this one. Made by London-based Scout Editions, a stationery brand that offers minimalist design-y planners, this A6 planner is dinky and basic. The layout is simple – unlined space for the days of the week across a double-page spread, and a small space for notes for each week.
You won't be organising your entire life here, but it's enough for scribbling down reminders and priorities for the week. As it’s so unstructured, you could even use it for meal plans or as a journal for daily affirmations.
My one quibble is that the days of the week are labelled by letter – M for Monday, and so on – but I would have preferred if they were written out in full, for immediate clarity between Tuesday and Thursday. And, while not glossy, the paper is notably smooth, so beware if you’re using thick pens that tend to smudge.
8Smythson 2026 Soho weekly diary with slide in mara
- Best: Luxury diary
- Layout: Weekly
- Cover: Hardback
- Why we love it
- Slip pocket
- Can be personalised
- Lots of extra (including a London tube map)
- Slide to keep the planner closed
- Take note
- No features geared towards helping you get organised
- Very expensive
Yes, it’s expensive, but have you ever seen a more opulent diary? From its glossy faux croc cover to the protective gold coloured slide, it’s all in the details. Better yet, it can be personalised, so it’s great for gifting. There’s a slip pocket inside the cover to keep loose papers, and the pages were, for me, comfortable to read from, owing to their light blue colour creating less contrast with my pen ink on the page.
In terms of layout, this is a simple planner. There’s a week per double-page spread and a lined page across from this for extra notes. And if that’s not enough, you’ll be pleased to know the second half of the diary is all lined pages for more notes. It doesn’t have any extra organisational or motivational prompts, but it's stuffed with other extras, from a tube map, postcodes of theatres and concert halls, and dates of cultural and sporting events. There’s even a vintage wine chart.
9National Trust desk diary 2026
- Best: For photos of natural beauty
- Layout: Weekly
- Cover: Hardback
- Why we love it
- Stunning photography
- Affordable
- Take note
- Simple layout
One for outdoorsy folk and fans of beautiful and historic sites of beauty, this National Trust desk diary is brimming with photos of National Trust sites, from landscapes to animals. The misty Northumberland beach is a personal favourite.
The layout is a week per double-page spread, with your days of the week plan opposite your photo for that week. As it’s one whole week on one page, this isn’t a diary for in-depth planning, and there are only a couple of pages at the back for notes. But I like that there’s a page to fill out my personal details, so if it were lost, there’s at least some hope that it could be returned to me. And the useful phone numbers list with everything from ‘cinema’ to ‘childminder’ is a nice touch for those who like to have numbers written down.
Made in the UK to support ethical production and local artisans, and printed on FSC-certified materials, it’s also travel-friendly thanks to its durable hardback cover. And for £12, it’s brilliant value for money, too.
10Intelligent Change productivity planner
- Best: Diary for improving productivity
- Layout: Daily
- Cover: Hardback
- Why we love it
- Lots of space for notes
- Take note
- Very regimented
For anyone who's hoping to supercharge their productivity in 2026, Intelligent Change’s planner is designed to help you do just that.
The bulk of the planner is set out in a day-per-page layout, where you'll be able to plan your day meticulously. You’ll need to decide on your most important task for the day, then you work on it in 30-minute slots, ticking them off as you go. I liked that you can put the time you expect that task to take, and then how long it actually took, as it really does motivate you to finish within the time you’ve set for yourself.
I liked how this created a moment of pause before I started my day. This set-up could also be a game-changer for those who tend to flick between tasks while putting off the most difficult ones. There are dedicated sections for reflection each day, which is great for those looking for a more holistic approach to planning. Plus, productivity-themed quotes to spur you on. This kind of daily time management will be too regimented for a lot of people, but there’s an entire page per day for freehand planning, too.
While its lighter colour cover does show the dirt quickly, the fabric has a tactile finish which, with the gold colour detailing and cream pages, makes this planner look premium.
What is the best diary for 2026?
Papier’s hardback 2026 daily diary ticks a lot of boxes. The hardback cover will keep in good condition for longer than a paperback, and there are lots of different cover designs to choose from. Meanwhile, the layout helps with more than just basic scheduling, offering organisational prompts to help you set goals for the day. For long-term goal-setting, the MiGoals 2026 B5 goal digger diary classic is a thorough, holistic planner to help you with your next steps. If you're after a luxury for yourself or to give as a gift, the diary from Smythson will dazzle.
How I selected the best diaries and planners
I’ve been reviewing diaries since 2023, and I always apply strict criteria when considering the best ones. For this review, I considered the following:
- Layout: I scrutinised the layout and design features that could help with organisation. I thought about how structured or flexible the layout was in terms of allowing for freehand notes or dedicated sections. I also made a note of any features to help with more holistic planning.
- Cover: Whether it’s on your desk or tucked into your bag, you’ll be seeing this diary most days, so you want it to look good. With this in mind, I chose a variety of cover designs and finishes.
- Durability: If it’s coming with you in your bag – if you just want it to stay in good condition until the end of the year – then it needs to be well-made and fairly tough. While only time will tell whether it’s truly durable, I was still able to test the quality, and I included hardback as well as soft covers, noting how tough or flimsy they were.
- Portability: Again, durability is important here, but most important is that it’s light and compact.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
At IndyBest, we’re dedicated to bringing you honest, thorough and genuinely helpful product reviews. We won’t recommend anything unless we’ve put it through hands-on, real-world testing.
Lois Borny has been reviewing products for years. She joined IndyBest in 2021 and, since then, has tried and meticulously tested everything from vegan trainers to haircare to subscription boxes, so Lois is well-versed in finding the products worth buying. Importantly for this guide, though, she’s reviewed planners and diaries for two years, so she knows what to look for when it comes to boosting productivity.
