Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There’s something uniquely satisfying about starting a new diary or planner, and with new year now just a couple of months away (how did that happen?), it’s nearly time to make your 2025 pick.

For cover design variation, Papier has almost too many to choose from, so start there. We love The Completist’s designs too. Or, if you need something that’s easily portable, Moleskine has you covered. As for their layout, planners with dedicated spaces for to-do lists and top priorities do some of the organisational groundwork for you, whereas others will be much better suited to free-hand notes.

Tend to use your diaries sporadically and end up left with lots of blank pages? Choose an undated layout, so there’s no pressure to use them everyday – just dip back in whenever motivation strikes. And if you’re looking for a more holistic approach to planning your life, some encourage self reflection, habit-tracking, and long-term goal setting.

Whether it’s to level up from the notes app, or for Christmas gifting inspiration (some come with personalisation as an option, so for this, they’re perfect), these are our top picks.

How we tested

open image in gallery ( Lois Borny )

While assessing these diaries and planners, we scrutinised their layout and features that could help with organisation, as well as more hollistic planning. We considered how structured or flexible they were, as well as how they looked, and what their quality was like. We also considered whether they were designed to be portable – were they lightweight and compact, and was the cover durable (hardback), or more flismy (paperback)?

The best diaries and planners for 2025 are: