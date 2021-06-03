8 best travel books that explore more than just a destination

With the world at a virtual standstill, many of us have turned to armchair exploration to temporarily satiate that hunger for travel and to see the world.

Like all those documentaries of far-flung places and virtual tours of destinations we can’t yet visit, travel books – and especially travelogues – have that transportative power. Even more so, because its slower pace forces us to be more reflective. And in turn, they stimulate our senses and reinvigorate our passion and curiosity.

There’s plenty of choice too, not just in the number of different destinations covered but also in the approaches to storytelling. Some reflect on a monumental event or achievement, others take on the task of self-inspection, a personal journey if you will, and then there are the ones that simply take us on a light-hearted spin.

Between them, they reveal different facets of a destination. The geo-politics that shaped its land and its borders, the history that moulded its culture and religion, and the events that changed its people and how they see the world.

We’ve picked out our favourite travelogues for transporting you, temporarily at least, to another time, another place. They range from new releases to old classics and cover a whole spectrum of topics and equally varied geography. Take your time, and enjoy the journey.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best travel books for 2021 are:

Best overall – ‘Into Thin Air’ by Jon Krakauer: £6.40, Bookdepository.com

– ‘Into Thin Air’ by Jon Krakauer: £6.40, Bookdepository.com Best for gourmet wanderlust – ‘Tiny Moons: A Year of Eating in Shanghai’ by Nina Mingya Powles: £8.99,Theemmapress.com

– ‘Tiny Moons: A Year of Eating in Shanghai’ by Nina Mingya Powles: £8.99,Theemmapress.com Best for an extraordinary journey – ‘Walking the Nile’ by Levison Wood: £8.99, Waterstones.com

– ‘Walking the Nile’ by Levison Wood: £8.99, Waterstones.com Best for navigating geopolitics – ‘Kings of the Yukon: An Alaskan River Journey’ by Adam Weymouth: £5.78, Amazon.co.uk

– ‘Kings of the Yukon: An Alaskan River Journey’ by Adam Weymouth: £5.78, Amazon.co.uk Best for easy reading – ‘Down Under: Travels in a Sunburned Country’ by Bill Bryson: £8.99: Blackwells.co.uk

– ‘Down Under: Travels in a Sunburned Country’ by Bill Bryson: £8.99: Blackwells.co.uk Best for an introduction of female travellers – ‘The Women I Think About At Night: Traveling the Paths of My Heroes’ by Mia Kankimäki: £15.38, Amazon.co.uk

– ‘The Women I Think About At Night: Traveling the Paths of My Heroes’ by Mia Kankimäki: £15.38, Amazon.co.uk Best for self-reflection – ‘Waypoints: A Journey on Foot’ by Robert Martineau: £12.69, Hive.co.uk

– ‘Waypoints: A Journey on Foot’ by Robert Martineau: £12.69, Hive.co.uk Best for history buffs – ‘The Lost Pianos of Siberia’ by Sophy Roberts: £8.99, Blackwells.co.uk

‘Into Thin Air’ by Jon Krakauer, published by Pan Macmillan Best: Overall Armed with a commission from the adventurer’s bible Outside Magazine, writer and keen mountaineer Jon Krakauer had originally set out to write an article on the commercialisation of Everest. But while covering the growing trend of clients with little or no mountaineering experience being shepherded to the highest point on earth, Krakauer found himself at the centre of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster. He survived, just. But eight others from his climbing team and a partner team didn’t. Fascinating, horrifying and finally heart wrenching, Into Thin Air is his gripping personal account of the events that led up to the disaster and its aftermath. Through vivid descriptions and an almost diary-like format, Krakauer takes the reader with him as he relives the tragedy, capturing the rollercoaster of mistakes, foolhardy decisions, despair, and heartbreak. This is a masterful book that will leave you in awe in more ways than one. Buy now £ 6.40 , Bookdepository.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Tiny Moons: A Year of Eating in Shanghai’ by Nina Mingya Powles, published by The Emma Press Best: For gourmet wanderlust Gorgeously illustrated by Birmingham-based independent publisher Emma Wright, Tiny Moons is a collection of essays written by Aotearoa New Zealand-born writer and zine-maker Nina Mingya Powles. On the face of it, food is the focus. There are delicious anecdotes of eating pisang goreng (banana fritters) in Malaysia’s Kota Kinabalu, mouthwatering descriptions of shengjianbao (pan-fried pork buns) in Shanghai and endlessly relatable stories about attempting to recreate dumplings in Wellington, NZ, without quite the right ingredients. All those vivid narratives will leave you salivating into the pages in no time. But woven into the backdrop of each dish are musings on identity set in different parts of the world. There are morsels on being a woman, on being mixed race, and on not being from one place or another. At less than 100 pages, it’s an easy read that you can finish in a few hours but you’ll find yourself thinking about it for days. Buy now £ 8.99 , Theemmapress.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Walking the Nile’ by Levison Wood, published by Simon & Schuster Best: For an extraordinary journey Now a household name, Walking the Nile was the book accompanying the Channel 4 series that first propelled explorer Levison Wood into the spotlight. The premise was simple – to walk the entire length of the Nile – but the journey, at 4,250 miles, was very, very long. In the barely penetrable jungles of Rwanda, a mere trickle marked the start of his journey. From there, Wood weaves his own observations with snippets of history as he tries to faithfully follow the river’s trail north. While he was almost never alone, there’s a real sense of solitude as Wood navigated his ambition to complete the journey and the challenges that almost ended the expedition early, including the death of journalist Matt Power, who had flown out to Uganda to walk part of the route with him for a story, and trying to cross war-torn South Sudan. It’s a travelogue peppered with extraordinarily raw insights. Buy now £ 8.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Kings of the Yukon: An Alaskan River Journey’ by Adam Weymouth, published by Particular Books Best: For navigating geopolitics If you just judged a book by its cover, you’d probably think that Kings of the Yukon was about some legendary First Nation leader. Its actual subject – Pacific salmon – is on the face of it far less interesting. And yet, as intrepid travel writer Adam Weymouth paddles his way down the Yukon river, following the Chinook salmon’s journey from the wilderness of the Canadian territory of Yukon, where the species are known locally as Kings, to the equally sparsely populated US state of Alaska, we learn it’s far more than just a fish’s route to sea. What Weymouth paddled through was a journey about climate, conservation, history, politics, the people and of course the salmon, a symbol that connects all the other elements. It’s a travel book that explores more than just a destination – it examines the tensions behind its postcard-perfect image. Buy now £ 5.78 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Down Under: Travels in a Sunburned Country’ by Bill Bryson, published by Black Swan Best: For easy reading Bill Bryson is a master of combining laugh out loud humour, fascinating facts and insightful observations into atypical travelogues and Down Under is no exception. For this lighthearted read, Bryson picked out pockets of Australia to explore – time restraints meant he wasn’t actually in the country for very long – and then packed the pages with interesting anecdotes from his trip and history. Because of this approach, the book barely scratches the surface of what the country has to offer. It’s quite obvious from his telling why he decided to do this: Australia is so impossibly vast that even planes get lost. There are still plenty of takeaways though, as Bryson takes the reader into the Outback; to its cities, including the capital Canberra (even though everyone thinks it’s Sydney); and explores the route that almost circumnavigates this continent of a country. Buy now £ 8.99 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘The Women I Think About At Night: Traveling the Paths of My Heroes’ by Mia Kankimäki, published by Simon & Schuster Best: For an introduction of female travellers The Women I Think About At Night is a journey in the footsteps of great female pioneers – what author Mia Kankimäki called her “night women”. They were the women who cut loose to live and travel on their own terms long before it was fashionable and they were the women that Kankimäki thought about at night when she needed guidance in her own life. So when it came to travelling, she didn’t have to look far for inspiration on where to go. Each of the segments in this book follows a different night woman. It explores her life – not just how she lived but also how she broke the mould for her time – and the takeaways we should all learn from them. Alongside are reflections from Kankimäki’s own travels in the destinations that defined her heroines. Packed with emotions, this book is like reading a travelogue, feminist’s manifesto and a self-help guide in one. Buy now £ 15.38 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Waypoints: A Journey on Foot’ by Robert Martineau, published by Jonathan Cape Best: For self-reflection Like Walking the Nile, Waypoints traces a long walk in Africa – over 1,000 miles from Accra, Ghana, to Ouidah, Benin, in an almost circular route. But Robert Martineau’s experience was much less about the destination – although that’s woven into the narrative too – and more about the experience, punishment and reward of walking. His journey started in 2013, when he quit his office job to go on this pilgrimage, with seemingly no real understanding of what it might actually be like. In the first chapters, he describes the monotony of the journey, the heat, the insects, the loneliness and the toll it’s taking on his body. In a nod to the fact that Waypoints was written several years after his return, when incidents in his life finally pushed him to pull out the things he’s learned, the chapters that followed are interspersed with reflections. These are ultimately what he and readers take away from the book – a chance to look inward. Buy now £ 12.69 , Hive.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘The Lost Pianos of Siberia’ by Sophy Roberts, published by Black Swan Best: For history buffs It’s hard to imagine a more niche subject than pianos in Siberia but it’s precisely the improbability of this juxtaposition that sparked an obsession in Sophy Roberts. What followed, and documented in this book, were multiple expeditions into this most remote of Russian landscapes in search of these once-treasured musical instruments. It’s impossible to delve into the stories behind each of these instruments without first looking back into history, beginning with the reign of Catherine the Great in the 18th century. It was she who really championed and nurtured the Russian love for pianos. A sort of national obsession followed, with the instruments becoming widely available and shipped at great cost to remote corners of Siberia. And later, political changes saw many of these fine specimens relegated to forgotten corners of the land. Bringing these moments in history to life and the present are the people Roberts meets on her search who crystallise just how important these instruments remain. Buy now £ 8.99 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.