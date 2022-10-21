Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s packed with beauty goodies or overfilled with sweet treats, nothing says Christmas like an indulgent advent calendar to help you countdown to the big day – and this year’s offerings leave us spoilt for choice.

From the luxe Harvey Nichols beauty calendar to Lego’s themed Christmas range, there’s something for everyone. When it comes to gin advents, Aldi’s pocket-friendly Haysmiths calendar is at the top of our wish lists this year.

Housing 12 mini gins from the budget supermarket’s in-house spirit brand, you’ll find a range of different flavours behind the doors – from rhubarb and ginger to raspberry and redcurrant.

Hot off the heels of Aldi’s affordable wine advent calendar and Christmas hamper range that rivals Fortnum & Mason’s, its new gin offering costs just £39.99.

If you’re in the market for a booze-fuelled Christmas countdown this year, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s Haysmith gin calendar – including when it’s available to buy.

Read more:

Aldi Haysmiths 12 gins of Christmas advent calendar: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Packaged in a sleek purple-hued festive box, you’ll find 12 mini gin bottles behind the doors. From hand-steeped sloe, rhubarb and ginger and blood orange blends to raspberry and redcurrant and spiced plum and clementine, discover a new favourite flavour as you countdown to Christmas.

Hailing from the Haysmiths botanical gin collection, the 5cl bottles are sure to get you in the festive party spirit. Launching online and in store on 30 October, Aldi’s offering is one of the cheapest gin calendars on the market, costing less than £40. We’ll toast to that.

Available 30 October

