The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Aldi is launching a gin advent calendar for a very merry Christmas – and it costs just £40
Enjoy a booze-fuelled countdown with the supermarket’s Haysmiths offering
Whether it’s packed with beauty goodies or overfilled with sweet treats, nothing says Christmas like an indulgent advent calendar to help you countdown to the big day – and this year’s offerings leave us spoilt for choice.
From the luxe Harvey Nichols beauty calendar to Lego’s themed Christmas range, there’s something for everyone. When it comes to gin advents, Aldi’s pocket-friendly Haysmiths calendar is at the top of our wish lists this year.
Housing 12 mini gins from the budget supermarket’s in-house spirit brand, you’ll find a range of different flavours behind the doors – from rhubarb and ginger to raspberry and redcurrant.
Hot off the heels of Aldi’s affordable wine advent calendar and Christmas hamper range that rivals Fortnum & Mason’s, its new gin offering costs just £39.99.
If you’re in the market for a booze-fuelled Christmas countdown this year, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s Haysmith gin calendar – including when it’s available to buy.
Read more:
Aldi Haysmiths 12 gins of Christmas advent calendar: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk
Packaged in a sleek purple-hued festive box, you’ll find 12 mini gin bottles behind the doors. From hand-steeped sloe, rhubarb and ginger and blood orange blends to raspberry and redcurrant and spiced plum and clementine, discover a new favourite flavour as you countdown to Christmas.
Hailing from the Haysmiths botanical gin collection, the 5cl bottles are sure to get you in the festive party spirit. Launching online and in store on 30 October, Aldi’s offering is one of the cheapest gin calendars on the market, costing less than £40. We’ll toast to that.
Voucher codes
For the latest offers on food and drink, try the links below:
Love the budget-friendly supermarket? Read about Aldi’s wine advent calendar
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.