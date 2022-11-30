Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For children, December can feel like the longest month ever, while waiting for Father Christmas to make an appearance. So, why not start the festivities a little early this year with a Christmas Eve box filled with small gifts to up the excitement?

While some families like the fun of gathering round and opening their Christmas Eve box in the morning – giving plenty of time to enjoy all the contents – others save the box for the evening, working it into the tradition of hanging up the stockings and putting a mince pie out for Father Christmas.

But what exactly should you put in a Christmas Eve box? The beauty is that you can fill your box with absolutely anything you like. The general idea is to include thoughtful festive treats that will either enhance the (already near fever pitch) excitement of the big day, help set the scene for some cosy family time, or simply persuade the kids to actually go to bed.

If you’re stuck for ideas, a good rule of thumb is to include something to wear (like a Christmassy pair of PJs or nightie), something to eat, something to read and something to do – ideally a fun activity that brings the whole family together. Anything that helps to raise excitement levels is a winner, as are things that will be useful far beyond the big day.

However you decide to approach it, and whatever you choose to include, the beauty of a Christmas Eve box is about creating your own sweet festive traditions as a family. It’s certainly not about spending a fortune and you should feel no pressure to bust your budget. So, instead of packing your box to the brim with presents, just pick a small number of gifts that will be treasured.

How we tested

Christmas came early for our two little testers, aged three and six-years-old, who happily got stuck in to testing all kinds of treats, to bring you this round-up of the best Christmas Eve box gift ideas.

Covering a range of products and budgets, we looked at value for money, quality, kid-appeal (essential), how useful they were for Christmas and beyond and, crucially, how much they added to the festive countdown excitement.

The best Christmas Eve box gifts for 2022 are: