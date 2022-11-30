Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

11 best Christmas Eve box gifts: Festive treats to kick-start the magic

From cosy pyjamas to magic reindeer food, these will make the festive countdown even more special

Wednesday 30 November 2022 12:29
<p>We looked at value for money, quality, kid-appeal and usefulness for Christmas and beyond</p>

We looked at value for money, quality, kid-appeal and usefulness for Christmas and beyond

(The Independent)

For children, December can feel like the longest month ever, while waiting for Father Christmas to make an appearance. So, why not start the festivities a little early this year with a Christmas Eve box filled with small gifts to up the excitement?

While some families like the fun of gathering round and opening their Christmas Eve box in the morning – giving plenty of time to enjoy all the contents – others save the box for the evening, working it into the tradition of hanging up the stockings and putting a mince pie out for Father Christmas.

But what exactly should you put in a Christmas Eve box? The beauty is that you can fill your box with absolutely anything you like. The general idea is to include thoughtful festive treats that will either enhance the (already near fever pitch) excitement of the big day, help set the scene for some cosy family time, or simply persuade the kids to actually go to bed.

If you’re stuck for ideas, a good rule of thumb is to include something to wear (like a Christmassy pair of PJs or nightie), something to eat, something to read and something to do – ideally a fun activity that brings the whole family together. Anything that helps to raise excitement levels is a winner, as are things that will be useful far beyond the big day.

However you decide to approach it, and whatever you choose to include, the beauty of a Christmas Eve box is about creating your own sweet festive traditions as a family. It’s certainly not about spending a fortune and you should feel no pressure to bust your budget. So, instead of packing your box to the brim with presents, just pick a small number of gifts that will be treasured.

Related stories

13 best gifts for nine-year-olds, from Harry Potter puzzles to scooters
12 best stocking fillers for kids that will be loved long after Christmas
10 best mattresses for children that ensure a great night’s sleep
12 best gifts for three-year-olds that they won’t want to put down
10 best ride-on toys for toddlers to tackle all terrains

How we tested

Christmas came early for our two little testers, aged three and six-years-old, who happily got stuck in to testing all kinds of treats, to bring you this round-up of the best Christmas Eve box gift ideas.

Covering a range of products and budgets, we looked at value for money, quality, kid-appeal (essential), how useful they were for Christmas and beyond and, crucially, how much they added to the festive countdown excitement.

The best Christmas Eve box gifts for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Polar Post nice lollipops: £3.75, Polarpost.co.uk
  • Best Christmas pyjamas – Polarn O. Pyret Christmas tree pyjamas: £21, Polarnopyret.co.uk
  • Best Christmas mug – Hendog personalised Christmas elves enamel mug: £12.95, Hendogdesigns.co.uk
  • Best cuddly toy – Maileg baby mice twins in matchbox: £22.05, Smallkins.com
  • Best Christmas slippers – Boden fairisle slipper boots: £21, Boden.co.uk
  • Best Christmas biscuit – Biscuiteers The Snowman letterbox biscuit: £11.95, Biscuiteers.com
  • Best Christmas book – Personalised Christmas wishes for You book by Wonderbly: £22.99, Wonderbly.com
  • Best Christmas craft project – Pachee DIY Xmas jumper patch: £6, Pachee.co.uk
  • Best Christmas game – Orchard Toys Christmas Eve box: £14, Orchardtoys.com
  • Best Christmas activity – The Curious Bear make your own reindeer food kit: £10.50, Thecuriousbearco.com
  • Best Christmas heirloom – Smock London nightingale night dress moonstone with zig zags: £59, Smocklondon.com

Polar Post nice lollipops

  • Best: Overall

We think this is the sweetest way to let your children know they’ve definitely made the ‘nice’ list this year. With its delightfully old-school lettering and more than generous size, this strawberry lollipop makes a really impressive – but affordable – addition to any Christmas Eve box. The fact it’s free from artificial colourings and flavourings, and is suitable for vegans, gets the thumbs up from us. But, quite frankly, all our little testers were concerned about was how quickly they could get the wrapper off.

Proving they really were deserving of a place on the ‘nice’ list, our six-year-old tester let us have a taste and we can confirm it’s delicious. All tied up with a beautiful bow, this lollipop delivers the perfect amount of festive magic.

Continue reading...

Polarn O. Pyret Christmas tree pyjamas

  • Best: Christmas pyjamas
  • :

There’s something about snuggling up in a new pair of PJs on Christmas Eve that never fails to feel extra-special. This gorgeously festive pair from Polarn O. Pyret offers unbeatable levels of cosiness, while absolutely looking the part too. Featuring beautiful illustrations from much-loved Swedish children’s book Lotta on Troublemaker Street, the PJs manage to feel Christmassy while still being perfect for wearing throughout the chilly months.

Our six-year-old tester loved spotting all the little details on his pyjamas – Lotta’s cuddly pig toy hitching a ride on the Christmas tree was a favourite. We appreciated the clever design details, such as foldable cuffs on the sleeves and legs, for extra growing room, while the fantastic quality of the organic cotton makes this the perfect pair to pass down from sibling to sibling.

Continue reading...

Hendog personalised Christmas elves enamel mug

  • Best: Christmas mug
  • :

Christmas Eve calls for the fanciest hot chocolate imaginable, so a personalised mug is always going to be a winner in your Christmas Eve box. This cute enamel mug is a great size for kids – both our three and six-year-old testers can vouch for that – and it has plenty of room to personalise with your child’s first name. The wrap-around elf design is fun and colourful – it’s something we think will appeal to older kids as much as our younger testers, but, if not, there are plenty of other designs to choose from on the website.

Destined to become the December mug of choice for years to come, it’s great quality and offers value for money.

Continue reading...

Maileg baby mice twins in matchbox

  • Best: Cuddly toy
  • :

While not strictly Christmas-themed, these adorable twin baby mice certainly bring the excitement and magic required for a fantastic Christmas Eve box treat. In fact, there were actual squeals of delight when our three-year-old tester discovered the mice tucked away inside the matchbox bed, all cosy in their sleeping bag.

The box is easy for little hands to slide open, and the play potential for something so simple is huge. We were really impressed with the attention to detail and quality – plus, it’s hard not to be charmed by the diddy mice and matchbox setup.

With a Christmas Eve box, you’re often limited on space to fit all the treats in, so we think this is a great way of including a cuddly toy without taking up too much room.

Continue reading...

Boden fairisle slipper boots

  • Best: Christmas slippers
  • :

Christmas calls for a good pair of slippers, and we don’t think they come much better than this incredibly cosy offering from Boden. The knitted fairisle design is giving us classic festive vibes, while the furry lining was declared “the softest ever” by our six-year-old tester, who rates these as “the comfiest slippers in the world”. Despite a month of near-constant wear, the sole is still in perfect condition, so these look made to last.

They’re a great gender-neutral style and come in a large range of sizes, from junior 7 to adult 6, meaning there’s the possibility of some good family slipper twinning.

Continue reading...

Biscuiteers ‘The Snowman' letterbox biscuit

  • Best: Christmas biscuit

There are two things kids love universally – biscuits and The Snowman. When you combine the two, you know it’s going to be a hit. Sweet treats are always going to be a welcome addition to a Christmas Eve box, and this picture-perfect, hand-iced gingerbread biscuit from Biscuiteers looks as good as it tastes.

It’s instantly recognisable as Raymond Briggs’s festive character and, despite some debate over who was going to get to eat the head, the biscuit is big enough for two children to share. Although, with something this tasty you may want to order more than one, to ensure you get a look-in too.

Continue reading...

Personalised ‘Christmas Wishes for You' book by Wonderbly

  • Best: Christmas book

Cosying up with a festive book is such a special way to help children wind down at bedtime on the most exciting night of the year. For an extra-special touch, opt for a personalised book to go in your Christmas Eve box. This offering from Wonderbly has plenty of opportunities to really make it unique to your child – you can add a dedication on the first page, choose your child’s name, what they look like and pick four wishes (from a list of nine) to feature throughout the book.

The story itself is set on Christmas Eve and is guaranteed to leave you with that warm, fuzzy feeling. Our six-year-old tester loved spotting his face and name throughout, and the book is a great keepsake you’ll be wanting to dig out every year.

Continue reading...

Pachee DIY Xmas jumper patch

  • Best: Christmas craft project
  • :

Creative kids will love the chance to stand out from the crowd with their own DIY festive jumper. This cute patch from Pachee can either be ironed or sewn onto a plain sweatshirt or old jumper to give it a new lease of life for Christmas Eve. We like that it’s a cool and sustainable approach to the Xmas jumper phenomenon, and the fact that every purchase helps to send extra Christmas patches to children’s hospices makes us love it even more.

We found the patch super easy to iron on – covering up an unbudging spaghetti bolognese stain on our three-year-old’s sweatshirt to create a “new” festive jumper.

Continue reading...

Orchard Toys Christmas Eve box

  • Best: Christmas game

This festive favourite has been given a makeover for 2022 and is now even better than ever. Inside, you’ll find a 30-piece Santa’s workshop puzzle and a Christmas activity colouring book. There’s also a Christmas chefs game, where the aim is to collect all the ingredients and decoration tokens shown on your player board to make your own festive sweet treat. It was so simple, our testers were able to sit and play independently without any bother.

The jigsaw provided just the right amount of a challenge for the pair to complete, while the activity book is the perfect thing to keep the kids occupied while you’re finishing off any last-minute Christmas Eve jobs. We think it’s a great way to dial down the madness, while still having plenty of festive fun.

Continue reading...

The Curious Bear make your own reindeer food kit

  • Best: Christmas activity

Sprinkling reindeer food out in the garden for Rudolph and his pals is another way to add to the excitement before bed, and this little kit makes a great activity for all the family to sit down and do together. Everything inside this eco-friendly reindeer food kit is fully biodegradable and nature friendly, although best not sample it yourself – stick to the mince pies instead.

Mix up the North Pole nibbles (that’s nuts and seeds to the untrained eye), sparkly flying dust and more to create your bespoke reindeer food mix, then sprinkle outside as night-time comes.

Our little testers adored this and really enjoyed being able to make up their own reindeer food to sprinkle – and there’s plenty of ingredients to feed all the reindeer (phew). We found it a sweet activity that’s set to become a little yearly tradition.

Continue reading...

Smock London nightingale night dress moonstone with zig zags

  • Best: Christmas heirloom
  • :

The very best Christmas Eve box gifts are ones that will be used again and again. This exquisite, hand-smocked nightdress from small independent label Smock London is just that. Made from the softest cotton, this white nightie, complete with smocked cuffs and frill collar, is the kind of family heirloom piece to be treasured for generations.

It was love at first sight for our three-year-old, who would quite happily wear this all day and night if we’d let her, and proved to be as comfy to wear as it is beautiful. We were blown away by the craft and care put into the nightdress and loved the traditional, timeless feel. There’s even the option to have your child’s initials hand embroidered for a special touch. It’s a wear all-year night dress and one that will, without a doubt, make for unforgettable Christmas-morning photos.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Christmas Eve box gifts

Sometimes the simplest things are the ones that capture a child’s imagination the most, which is why this affordable nice lollipop from Polar Post gets our vote. It delivers a hefty dose of Christmas magic, looks beautiful and tastes delicious – what more could you ask for? Alternatively, if you’re looking to invest in an heirloom piece to be treasured for many Christmases to come, the Smock London nightgown is worth every penny.

We’ve found the best artificial Christmas trees for decking the halls ahead of the big day

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with this The Body Shop promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Save 30% on top brands this Cyber Monday with Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members -

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in