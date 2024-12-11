Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cast your mind back to 2020, when M&S launched a clementine-flavoured gin that went viral on TikTok and sold out in every store. The posh grocer was even forced to put a limit on how many snow globe-style bottles customers could buy.

Now, after a two-year hiatus, the light-up liqueur is officially back for Christmas 2024. Even better, it’s been given a discount in time for party season.

For the uninitiated, the clementine gin liqueur is made using 23-carat edible gold leaf and comes in a light-up bottle. A centrepiece for your festive tablescape and a must-have for Christmas drinks parties, it’s no wonder it flew off the shelves.

Inspiring myriad retailers to launch similar ‘snow globe’ tipples (we’re looking at you, Aldi and B&M), many shoppers still consider the original from M&S to be the best.

Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting to another, if you’re looking to add the M&S gin liqueur to your basket ready for this year’s festivities, here’s everything you need to know.

M&S clementine gin liqueur snow globe: Was £20, now £18, Ocado.com

If you’re a fan of sweet notes, M&S’s snow globe gin is just the ticket. The liqueur boasts a zesty flavour, thanks to the clementine, while the cascading 23-carat edible gold flakes create a sparkly effect as you pour. As for the bottle, there’s a light activated by a button at the base, to make the whole bottle illuminate. Plus, it’s detailed with a quintessential snowy Christmas scene.

To serve, top up with prosecco over ice, add tonic water, a wedge of orange and enjoy (mince pie optional). The bottle usually sets you back £20, but you can pick it up with a modest discount at Ocado right now, or head down to your local M&S to secure a snow globe in-store.

