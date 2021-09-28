The countdown to Christmas is officially on and ‘tis finally the season to add some yuletide joy to our homes.

While festive fanatics might have already chosen their Christmas pyjamas, picked a stocking and ordered one of the best artificial Christmas trees, there are those among us that require a little more encouragement to get in the holiday spirit.

If you need some inspiration, whether that’s to make your home extra festive or choose incredibly thoughtful gifts for family and friends, you’re in luck, because Etsy has just revealed its top Christmas trends for 2021.

According to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, this year’s top trends are guaranteed to add a touch of sparkle to the season, from bold and bright colour palettes to organic-inspired decorations and vintage presents.

Johnson explains that the trends “put self-expression at the forefront”, with many interior pieces and gift ideas inspired by the desire to create new and lasting memories with loved ones. So, what exactly should you be adding to your shopping basket?

To help spread some holiday cheer, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas trends for this year according to Etsy, and even included a whole host of stylish buys for you to shop.

Merry and bright colour palettes

According to the Etsy, bold hues have proved particularly popular in recent months, with an increase in searches for neon signs up 228 per cent, while searches for colourful or neon holiday items saw a 47 per cent increase and jewel tones saw a 41 per cent rise.

“Shoppers are putting the ‘bright’ back in ‘merry and bright’ and embracing unexpected colour palettes and playful decorations that celebrate self-expression and show us that there’s no right or wrong way to celebrate this season,” Etsy explains.

If you’re looking for something to brighten up your window display, consider this neon star light (£30, Johnlewis.com), which is suitable for both indoor or outdoor use. We love this white version but, if you want to tap into the colourful decor trend this year, it comes in pink too (£25, Johnlewis.com).

(John Lewis)

Alternatively, create a festive ambience at home with colour-changing lightbulbs – the Philips hue white and colour ambience starter kit E27 (£129.89, Johnlewis.com) took the top spot in our review of the best smart lights.

(Lex Pott )

Candles are also a great way to inject your home with colour, and they make great gifts too. In our guide to the best tapered candles too pretty to light, the Lex Pott twist tapered candles (£28, Libertylondon.com) caught our eye for being “a statement piece of decor in their own right”. You can choose from pink, lavender, yellow, peach, mint, light blue, white or orange, and the candle promises a burning time of 10 hours – if you can bring yourself to light it, that is.

Organic-inspired decorations

Last year, many people turned to nature for a sense of calm and escape, so it’s no surprise that Christmas decor trends are taking inspiration from organic materials. Searches for mushroom-themed items are up 366 per cent, while dried floral wreaths are up 68 per cent, woodland creature ornaments are up 33 per cent and rustic or wooden holiday items are up 30 per cent.

“I also predict that coastal elements – like driftwood and seashell accents – along with mountainscape motifs, will take centre stage for shoppers looking to incorporate this nature-inspired trend within their homes,” says Johnson.

(M&S)

Following on from 2020’s trend for mushroom lamps, there are plenty of fungi-inspired decorations to pick from this year, including this adorable pack of pink toadstool decorations for your tree (£10, Marksandspencer.com) which come in a set of three and are made from plush felt fabric with white spots.

(Lights 4 Fun )

Fancy sprucing up your living space with some rustic, Scandi-inspired items? We love this wooden star candle bridge (£12.99, Lights4fun.co.uk), which would make a cosy addition to your home either sat upon your mantle or as a window display. It features five white candles with warm white LED flames that radiate a soft glow, and it even has a handy six-hour timer, so you can light up your home while you’re out and about.

(Three Sisters Farm)

If you’re looking to add some kerb appeal to your front door, consider a dried floral wreath like this autumn one (£28, Threesistersfarm.co.uk) from Three Sister’s Farm – a brand that featured in our round-up of the best places to buy one of this year’s biggest interior trends, pampas grass. Full of deep orange and green hues, it’s made with 100 per cent dried flowers and there’s also no plastic in sight. As the wreath is dried, the brand suggests only hanging it inside, so this would make a great option for anyone with a porch or who lives in a flat.

Tablescaping

This year, the Christmas dinner table is set to be a festive feast for the eyes as well as our bellies, with many already starting to plan showstopping tablescapes. Searches for place settings on Etsy are up 72 per cent, while tablescape decor is up 27 per cent and napkin rings are up 19 per cent.

Decorative table linen is the foundation of any table setup and also a great way to inject some colour into your home, whether that’s through traditional shades of red and green or festive patterns. In our round-up of the best Christmas tablecloths, this rich caramel-coloured twinkle tablecloth (£30, Laredoute.co.uk) that’s adorned with gold stars was named best buy for being “as festive as they come”. “It’s made from a durable but supple pre-washed cotton and is available in four sizes to suit your table’s dimensions – including a square for smaller setups,” our tester said. “Team it with gold cutlery on the big day to bring out the gilded stars.”

(La Redoute)

In our guide to tablescaping, floral stylist and author of Living with flowers, Rowan Blossom, recommended shopping at Dunelm for charger plates, which you can double up as placemats or for serving canapés on. This gold version (£1, Dunelm.com) has a glittery finish and instantly adds a luxury feel to any table while being inexpensive.

(Dunelm)

Family festive fun

This year, Etsy says that people are prioritising “stress-free, easy downtime with friends and loved ones”, with activities like drinking hot chocolate, playing games and baking on the up. The retailer has already seen a 1,056 per cent increase in searches for easy DIY kits, a 131 per cent increase in searches for chequers or chess boards and a 28 per cent increase in searches for holiday-themed baking items.

(Sculpd)

If you’re on the hunt for a family-friendly activity to do this Christmas, we recommend picking up a Sculpd pottery kit (£39, Sculpd.co.uk). The set was named best buy in our guide to the best adult craft kits for helping to lower stress levels and being an “ideal activity” that everyone can join in with. Each box comes with enough materials for two people to have a go at the same time, containing two packs of clay (enough for four small pots or two bigger ones), four wooden shaping tools, two paintbrushes, sandpaper, one pot of white acrylic paint and one pot of sealant.

(Exploding Kittens)

Alternatively, board games are a great way to bond – and kickstart the traditional Christmas argument – with your family. In our round-up of the best board games, A Game of Cat and Mouth (£15, Explodingkittens.com) won the top spot for being “highly addictive” and suitable for children as young as seven. “We suspect parents to carry on playing this long after their children are in bed – we know this because we did,” our tester said. “So clever, so unusual and so much fun.”

(Hotel Chocolat)

More of a foodie? Then you’re going to want to invest in Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser (£99.95, Hotelchocolat.com), which works by heating and whisking milk and hot chocolate together to create a “silky smooth mixture with a frothy top”. In our review of the kitchen gadget, our tester said it was the answer to making perfect hot chocolate, serving up “rich, frothy and luxurious” drinks that help to “take things up a notch from your standard mix of milk and powder”.

