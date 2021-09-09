With less than four months until Christmas, the countdown is officially on. From beauty advent calendars to top-selling toy lists, many of our favourite brands are already getting us excited about the festive season.

The latest to unveil its festive treats is M&S, with the announcement that its hugely popular snow globe liqueurs are returning. A smash hit last year, the sparkly tipples will be in shops again from tomorrow and some are available online right now.

The Christmas range sees the return of the clementine light-up snow liqueur as well as two new additions; a spiced sugar plum that lights up in a cool white glow and a Madagascan vanilla-spiced rum liqueur, perfect for adding some sweetness to cocktails.

Containing 23-carat edible gold leaves, there’s no better way to light up your festival table this year than with the snow globe bottles. Last year, they flew off the shelves and M&S introduced a two-bottle limit to cope with the demand, with one customer even selling an empty gin bottle on eBay for £60.

We’re predicting much of the same this year, so make sure to head to your local store from tomorrow or pre-order a bottle online in a prosecco gift bundle. This year, M&S is also offering a case of six snow globes (£120, Marksandspencer.com) – three of the clementine and three of the spiced sugar plum – so you can stock up your festive drinks cabinet.

From pre-mixed cocktails to golden chocolate and light-up shortbread houses, the new Christmas range is packed with indulgent festive treats. Here, we’ve detailed what you need to know about the snow globe gin liqueurs as well as everything else M&S is offering up this year.

M&S clementine light-up snow globe gin liqueur, 70cl, and prosecco: £45, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

A sell-out hit last year, M&S has brought back its clementine liqueur for 2021. You can pick up a bottle at your local store or purchase it online in this prosecco gift box (and we won’t judge if it’s a present for yourself). In a bottle design inspired by The Nutcracker ballet, the citrus flavour is teamed with an orange glow that will warm up any cold December evening.

Pre-order now

M&S spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin liqueur, 70cl, and prosecco: £40, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

A new flavour for 2021, this spiced sugar plum gin liqueur is lit up with a cool white glow and an illuminated figure skater on the glass bottle, while the edible silver leaves add a deliciously festive touch. The online-exclusive set comes with a limited-edition Christmas conte priuli oro prosecco, making it the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself.

Pre-order now

M&S Madagascan vanilla light-up snow globe rum liqueur, 70cl: £20, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Another new bottle, this vanilla-infused liqueur is perfect for adding some sweetness to your rum cocktails. The 23-carat gold flakes are paired with a warm red glow in a bottle design also inspired by The Nutcracker ballet.

Coming soon

(M&S)

If glittering gins aren’t enough, M&S has also unveiled these light-up shortbread houses. The three colours are comprised of the shop’s signature all-butter Scottish shortbread and once you’ve polished them off, you can use the tins as festive ornaments.

Coming soon

M&S collection magic and sparkle chocolates: £20, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

As well as sparkling gins and shortbread, add even more glitz to your Christmas with this light-up chocolate box that includes a tempting selection of dusted milk, dark, white and golden blond chocolate houses.

Coming soon

M&S the marksologist espresso martini, 50cl: £18, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Impress guests and get the festive party started with this bottle of pre-mixed espresso martini cocktail. Created by M&S mixologists, it will help you pour perfectly balanced tipples every time. There’s also a margarita, negroni, passion star martini and an old fashioned in the range, if you fancy.

Coming soon

M&S collection Christmas pudding truffles, 125g: £6, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

New for 2021, M&S has also announced Christmas-pudding-flavoured truffles that will see you reaching for the tin time after time. Offering the classic and rich taste of a festive pud in a chocolate truffle, there’s no better way to indulge this December.

Coming soon

