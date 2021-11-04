With less than two months until Christmas, the countdown is ramping up. From beauty advent calendars to top-selling toy lists, many of our favourite brands are already getting us excited about the festive season.

The latest to unveil its festive treats is M&S, with the announcement that its hugely popular snow globe liqueurs are back. A smash hit last year, the sparkly tipples have been flying off the aisles once again and from 2 November, you’ll be able to pick up a brand new flavour.

This year’s Christmas range sees the return of the clementine light-up snow liqueur as well as three new additions; a spiced sugar plum that lights up in a cool white glow, a Madagascan vanilla-spiced rum liqueur and a magnum blood orange, perfect for adding some sweetness to cocktails.

Containing 23-carat edible gold leaves, there’s no better way to light up your festival table this year than with the snow globe bottles. In 2020, M&S introduced a two-bottle limit to cope with the huge demand, with one customer even selling an empty gin bottle on eBay for £60.

We’re predicting much of the same this year, so make sure to head to your local store or buy a bottle online. This year, M&S is also offering a case of six snow globes (£120, Marksandspencer.com) – three of the clementine and three of the spiced sugar plum – so you can stock up your festive drinks cabinet.

Plus, the supermarket has just unveiled a super-sized version of the sell-out snow globe. Available in a magnum 1.5l bottle, it’s not one to be missed.

From pre-mixed cocktails to golden chocolate and light-up shortbread houses, the new Christmas range is packed with indulgent festive treats. Here, we’ve detailed what you need to know about the snow globe gin liqueurs as well as everything else M&S is offering up this year.

M&S blood orange musical light-up snow globe gin liqueur, 1.5l: £40, Marksandspencer.com

Gin globe fans rejoice as M&S’s latest offering is its biggest yet. Boasting a brand-new flavour of blood orange, the limited-edition 1.5l bottle is gloriously Christmassy with 24-carat edible gold leafs and a festive tune to accompany them. Mix the liqueur with tonic for the ultimate party tipple or serve on the rocks, topped with prosecco. When you’ve finished, it will make the perfect table centrepiece with its intricate Nutcracker-inspired design.

Available in-store from 2 November

M&S clementine light-up snow globe gin liqueur, 70cl: £20, Ocado.com

A sell-out hit last year, M&S has brought back its clementine liqueur for 2021. You can pick up a bottle at your local store, online at Ocado (£20, Ocado.com) or purchase it directly via M&S’s site in the form of a prosecco gift box (£45 Marksandspencer.com) – we won’t judge if it’s a present for yourself. In a bottle design inspired by The Nutcracker ballet, the citrus flavour is teamed with an orange glow that will warm up any cold December evening. It’s also available in store now.

M&S spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin liqueur, 70cl: £20, Ocado.com

A new flavour for 2021, this spiced sugar plum gin liqueur is lit up with a cool white glow and an illuminated figure skater on the glass bottle, while the edible silver leaves add a deliciously festive touch. Available in-store and at Ocado for £20, it’s also in an online-exclusive set at M&S (£45, Marksandspencer.com) that comes with a limited-edition Christmas conte priuli oro prosecco, making it the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself.

M&S Madagascan vanilla light-up snow globe rum liqueur, 70cl: £20, Ocado.com

Another new bottle for 2021, this vanilla-infused liqueur is perfect for adding some sweetness to your rum cocktails. The 23-carat gold flakes are paired with a warm red glow in a bottle design also inspired by The Nutcracker ballet. It’s available in store from 2 November but you can buy it online now.

If glittering gins aren’t enough, M&S has also unveiled these light-up shortbread houses. The three colours are comprised of the shop’s signature all-butter Scottish shortbread and once you’ve polished them off, you can use the tins as festive ornaments.

M&S collection magic and sparkle chocolates: £20, Ocado.com

As well as sparkling gins and shortbread, add even more glitz to your Christmas with this light-up chocolate box that includes a tempting selection of dusted milk, dark, white and golden blond chocolate houses.

M&S the marksologist espresso martini, 50cl: £18, Ocado.com

Impress guests and get the festive party started with this bottle of pre-mixed espresso martini cocktail. Created by M&S mixologists, it will help you pour perfectly balanced tipples every time. There’s also a margarita (£18, Ocado.com), negroni (£18, Ocado.com), passion star martini (£18, Ocado.com) and an old fashioned (£18, Ocado.com) in the range, if you fancy.

