The best new Christmas films for 2023 and where to watch them

As the festive season draws near, there’s nothing quite like cosying up on the sofa with a Christmas film on the telly. But while firm favourites such as Home Alone, The Santa Clause and Elf provide good fun, let’s be honest, after 30 repeats, their charm is wearing a little thin.

Now, with the rise of streaming, we’ve got an overwhelming surplus of Christmas content coming out of our ears, with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+ all releasing new festive films for 2023.

Expect the familiar cheesy, family-friendly fare you get with Christmas movies, plus lots of laughs. In Netflix’s Dashing Through the Snow, rapper and actor Ludacris plays a Christmas-hating single dad who inevitably discovers the festive spirit, while, in Candy Cane Lane on Prime Video, Eddie Murphy makes a deal with an elf, leading to comedic consequences.

So, without further ado, these are the best new Christmas films you should have on your watchlist for a very merry Christmas, including when they’re released and how you can watch them as the darker winter nights roll in. We’ll be constantly updating this list, as more seasonal films are announced.

The best new Christmas movies of 2023

‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: From 16 November

Heather Graham and singer-turned-actress Brandy Norwood are teaming up this winter for a Christmas comedy, where they play long-term frenemies thrown together for the festive period. Every year, Jackie (Norwood) sends out a Christmas newsletter to all her friends, boasting of her perfect family, enraging former university friend Charlotte (Graham), who’s skeptical that anyone’s life could be so idyllic. But when a twist of fate lands Charlotte on Jackie’s doorstep days before Christmas, she vows to get to the truth.

Stream soon on Netflix

‘Dashing Through the Snow’

Streaming platform: Disney+

Disney+ Available to watch: From 17 November

Single dad Eddie (Ludacris) hates Christmas. But when a man dressed as Santa Claus (Lil Rel Howery) – who might actually be the real Father Christmas – appears in Eddie’s chimney, he and his daughter set out on a chaotic adventure. Will Eddie be able to regain his Christmas cheer?

Stream soon on Disney+

‘The Naughty Nine’

Streaming platform: Disney+

Disney+ Available to watch: From 22 November

When Andy wakes up on Christmas morning and finds no presents under the Christmas tree, he realises he’s made it onto the naughty list. Vowing to get the presents Andy feels he deserves, he pulls together a crack team of other kids on the naughty list, to pull off a North Pole heist. But, over time, the kids begin to realise Christmas is actually more about giving than taking.

Stream soon on Disney+

‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’

(Apple TV+)

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Available to watch: From 22 November

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham presents this musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum. Featuring special guests, the show was recorded in front of a live audience, and sees Waddingham perform festive classics accompanied by a big band, to ring in the festive period.

Coming soon to Apple TV+

‘Family Switch’

(Netflix)

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: From 30 November

Who doesn’t love a good body-switch movie? Jennifer Garner does, that’s for sure. Almost 20 years after swapping bodies in 13 Going on 30, she’s back in this Netflix Christmas movie, in which a rare cosmic event causes her and her husband to switch bodies with their teenage kids, days before Christmas. The family is forced to help each other navigate landing a promotion, college interview, record deal and football tryout.

Stream soon on Netflix

‘Candy Cane Lane’

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Available to watch: From 1 December

Eddie Murphy stars in this Christmas comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home-decoration contest. But after Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a pact with an elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell), she casts a spell that brings the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ to life. We’re expecting to see lots of birds invading the town as Chris sets out to break the spell.

Stream soon on Prime Video

‘Meet Me Next Christmas’

(Netflix)

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Likely 2023

There has been a surprising lack of holiday romcoms announced so far, but there is at least one. In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla (Christina Milian) races through New York City to try and get her hands on tickets to the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert. Expect lots of harmonies in this mad-dash romantic comedy. There is no release date yet, but we’re expecting a 2023 launch.

Coming soon to Netflix

