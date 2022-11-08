Yankee Candle advent book
- Best: Overall
- Number of days: 24
- Includes: Filled votive candles and scented tea light candles in festive scents and one glass holder
Though this is the least inventive of all three designs from, it got a major thumbs-up from us. We loved the way it opened up like a book, tied with a white satin bow, but also liked the fact it could be closed again once the door was opened so it wouldn’t take up too much room in our house throughout December. We also liked the subtly stylish decoration of snowflakes and baubles filled with presents and leaping reindeer.
There are no filler gifts behind the 24 doors either. Every one reveals either a filled votive candle or scented tea light, plus an additional clear glass holder to use to burn the tea lights which is a nice touch. We were especially impressed the holder came with a candle already inside rather than making up one gift on its own.
All 24 candles are deliciously festive with scents including Christmas cookie and cinnamon stick, though some – like snow flake kisses – will still be fine to burn in the New Year if you don’t quite manage to get through them all in December. For generous gifts at a great price, this calendar is unbeatable.