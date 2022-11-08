Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The days of cheap chocolate advent calendars are long gone. It’s now possible to find everything from high-end perfume to jewellery hidden behind a daily door, with top brands including Jo Malone, Virgin Wines and Selfridges all releasing their own advent calendars in 2022.

If you don’t fancy sweet treats there is another option though – candle advent calendars. With their festive scents, they are a particularly lovely way to mark the passing of December days. And to make sure you’re really spoilt for choice, Yankee Candle has launched not one, but three advent calendars this year.

Each of it’s countdowns are filled with a range of candles and related accessories. Best of all, each Yankee Candle offering costs under £100 – that’s huge, especially when you consider that some candle advent calendars sell for several hundred pounds – so you can definitely choose one to suit your budget.

With unique designs, from the most affordable advent wreath to the priciest advent tree, they’ll also double up as an eye-catching decoration in your home. There is also a mid-priced advent book which includes a votive candle or scented tea light behind every door. Plus, they’re recyclable too.

Best of all, each calendar is available to buy immediately so you won’t need to pre-order or join a waiting list to get your hands on these festive favourites. All are likely to sell out before December though so we’d recommend buying sooner rather than later if you have your eye on one – it’s also worth signing up to the Yankee Candle mailing list before you do to get 20 per cent off your first order.

How we tested

Our home has never smelt so good. We got our hands on all three of these calendars before December so we could open every door and decide which one was the best. We assessed each on its design, value for money and contents, judging whether the gifts inside would be a thrill to find.

We also tested the candles included to check on burning time, ease of lighting, how long each one lasted and the quality of the scents included to find our favourite overall calendar. Just remember some spoilers are included below, so skip straight to our verdict if you want to keep the gifts a surprise.

Best Yankee Candle advent calendars for 2022: