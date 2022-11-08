Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Yankee Candle’s advent calendars are here to fill your home with Christmas scents

From spicy peppermint to a sweet Christmas cookie, there’s a festive fragrance for every occasion

Siobhan Grogan
Tuesday 08 November 2022 13:48
<p>Our home has never smelt so good </p>

Our home has never smelt so good

(The Independent)

The days of cheap chocolate advent calendars are long gone. It’s now possible to find everything from high-end perfume to jewellery hidden behind a daily door, with top brands including Jo Malone, Virgin Wines and Selfridges all releasing their own advent calendars in 2022.

If you don’t fancy sweet treats there is another option though – candle advent calendars. With their festive scents, they are a particularly lovely way to mark the passing of December days. And to make sure you’re really spoilt for choice, Yankee Candle has launched not one, but three advent calendars this year.

Each of it’s countdowns are filled with a range of candles and related accessories. Best of all, each Yankee Candle offering costs under £100 – that’s huge, especially when you consider that some candle advent calendars sell for several hundred pounds – so you can definitely choose one to suit your budget.

With unique designs, from the most affordable advent wreath to the priciest advent tree, they’ll also double up as an eye-catching decoration in your home. There is also a mid-priced advent book which includes a votive candle or scented tea light behind every door. Plus, they’re recyclable too.

Best of all, each calendar is available to buy immediately so you won’t need to pre-order or join a waiting list to get your hands on these festive favourites. All are likely to sell out before December though so we’d recommend buying sooner rather than later if you have your eye on one – it’s also worth signing up to the Yankee Candle mailing list before you do to get 20 per cent off your first order.

Related stories

46 beauty advent calendars to have on your radar for Christmas 2022, from Sephora to Harvey Nichols
8 best wine advent calendars for 2022: Cheers to these Christmas tipples
10 best beer advent calendars for a hoppy Christmas in 2022
11 best kids’ advent calendars filled with toys for a playful Christmas countdown

How we tested

Our home has never smelt so good. We got our hands on all three of these calendars before December so we could open every door and decide which one was the best. We assessed each on its design, value for money and contents, judging whether the gifts inside would be a thrill to find.

We also tested the candles included to check on burning time, ease of lighting, how long each one lasted and the quality of the scents included to find our favourite overall calendar. Just remember some spoilers are included below, so skip straight to our verdict if you want to keep the gifts a surprise.

Best Yankee Candle advent calendars for 2022:

Yankee Candle advent book

  • Best: Overall
  • Number of days: 24
  • Includes: Filled votive candles and scented tea light candles in festive scents and one glass holder

Though this is the least inventive of all three designs from, it got a major thumbs-up from us. We loved the way it opened up like a book, tied with a white satin bow, but also liked the fact it could be closed again once the door was opened so it wouldn’t take up too much room in our house throughout December. We also liked the subtly stylish decoration of snowflakes and baubles filled with presents and leaping reindeer.

There are no filler gifts behind the 24 doors either. Every one reveals either a filled votive candle or scented tea light, plus an additional clear glass holder to use to burn the tea lights which is a nice touch. We were especially impressed the holder came with a candle already inside rather than making up one gift on its own.

All 24 candles are deliciously festive with scents including Christmas cookie and cinnamon stick, though some – like snow flake kisses – will still be fine to burn in the New Year if you don’t quite manage to get through them all in December. For generous gifts at a great price, this calendar is unbeatable.

Continue reading...

Yankee Candle advent tree

  • Best: Luxury calendar
  • Number of days: 24
  • Included: Eight scented tea light candles, 12 filled votive candles, a small jar candle and small tumbler candle

Be warned, you’ll have to put a bit of effort in before you open a single door on this calendar. There are nine boxes of different sizes inside the large outer box it comes in, plus a golden 3D cardboard star. Each box is printed with a letter and guide to its location and has a layer of tape to stick it to the other boxes to form a larger tree – with the star on top of course. It’s very straightforward to do and the final calendar makes a striking extra decoration for any house, but you will need to find room to keep it out on display somewhere.

The contents are a candle-lovers dream come true with generously-sized gifts in fantastic fragrances. As you count down to December, you’ll receive eight scented tea light candles and a glass tea light candle holder, 12 filled votive candles, an original small jar candle and a signature small tumbler candle which is an advent calendar exclusive and can’t be bought elsewhere.

We especially loved that some scents like smoked vanilla and cashmere would work at any time of the year because these candles will last long after Christmas even if you burn one every day in December. The small jar candle alone has an impressive burn time of up to 30 hours. Our only complaint about this calendar is the gifts include a wick trimmer and snuffler which, while useful, might be a little disappointing if you’re hoping for another candle.

Continue reading...

Yankee Candle advent wreath

  • Best: Buy on a budget
  • Number of days: 24
  • Includes: Scented tea light candles and a glass holder

Proof that swanky candle advent calendars don’t need to blow the budget, this is a fantastically priced option for anyone who wants a new candle to burn every day in December. It looks great too with its octagon wreath shape decorated with attractive holly and snowflake illustrations.

Unlike the other two calendars, there are no surprises behind the doors here. Everyone reveals a scented tea light but we loved the fact one also included a glass Tea Light holder for easy burning. The 24 tealights inside come in eight different fragrances so there is some repetition, but we didn’t mind that at all. We especially loved the sweetly spicy peppermint pinwheels and the almost-good-enough-to-eat Christmas cookie. Lasting around four to six hours, each tea light is the perfect size to bring a festive fragrance to your home all the way through December – without feeling like you’re burning money at the same time.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Yankee Candle advent calendars

Candle lovers will be delighted by any of these calendars thanks to their pretty packaging, generous contents and Christmassy scents. However, the Yankee Candle advent book is our ultimate pick for its mix of candle sizes at a reasonable price. If you really want to spoil someone this December though, go straight for the Yankee Candle advent tree.

Add an extra touch of seasonal sparkle with the best outdoor Christmas lights

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members with this The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in