The year’s biggest sale event has reached its final day.Cyber Monday laptop deals are coming in thick and fast, giving you the best chance yet to pick up one of the best laptops of 2023 at a big discount.

Laptops from premium brands such as Dell, Huawei, Microsoft and Apple are seeing hundreds of pounds knocked off their usual price. Even the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops are offering savings, while budget-friendly laptops, Chromebooks and student laptops from Asus and Acer are dropping to record lows.

It can be hard to tell which cheap Cyber Monday laptops are a genuinely good deal. In previous years, the Cyber Monday sale has been awash with misleading offers and artificially inflated ‘before’ prices, and a slew of no-name laptop brands often dominate the front page of Amazon’s own listings.

That’s why, every year, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to help you wade through thousands of deals and bring you the laptop discounts worth caring about. We track prices year-round, and we only recommend deals on laptops we’ve tested and would buy ourselves.

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023

Dell XPS 15 laptop: Was £1,849, now £1,649, Amazon.co.uk

(Dell/The Independent)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best laptops, our tech writer Steve noted that this laptop is a “showcase of everything the manufacturer can reasonably pack into a single machine”. It’s “one of the best Windows laptops you can buy and pairs a minimalist, no-fuss design with top-level functionality and performance”. Thanks to Amazon Black Friday it’s been reduced to its lowest-ever price.

Buy now

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: Was £959, now £859, Argos.co.uk

(Asus)

Asus makes some of the smartest-looking Windows laptops around, and the Zenbook 14 OLED is no exception. The 4K OLED display is impressive, offering rich cinema-style contrast, while the Intel i5 processor is powerful enough to handle demanding tasks. Now, you save £100 on the laptop for Black Friday.

Buy now

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X 14: Was £1,399, now £799.99, Lenovo.com

(Lenovo)

Here’s a £600 saving on one of the best laptops of 2023. We reviewed the basic Yoga Slim 7, but the pro edition comes with a dedicated graphics card for extra performance. “This budget-friendly ultrabook is as fast as rival laptops costing a couple of hundred pounds more,” said our reviewer. “It keeps pace with the similarly specced Dell XPS 13 without bruising your bank account too much.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 2023): Was £2,099 now £1,949.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s latest and greatest MacBook Pro is powered by the newest M3 Pro processor, promising bleeding-edge speeds capable of handling the most processor-intensive tasks. In our MacBook Pro M3 review, our tester described it as “blazingly fast” with performance “geared to creatives or advanced users”. This model only launched recently, but this £149 saving is the best deal we’ve found online this Black Friday.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air 15.3in: Was £1,399, now £1,254.99, Amazon.co.uk

(John Lewis )

The M2-powered MacBook Air has 10 per cent off at Amazon, In our review of the new launch, our tester said: “Apple’s MacBook Air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the Air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities.” Praising the portability and display for playback, they added that “the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

Buy now

Acer Aspire 3 A315-58 15.6in: Was £699.99, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

With an Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, this has all the elements of a speedy, responsive machine. Now reduced by £150, it comes with 512GB SSD, which is plenty of room for all your apps, documents and media, and nine hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 2020): Was £1,299, now £899.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

(Argos)

Apple no longer sells the 13in MacBook Pro, which features the ill-fated touchbar along the top row of keys, but it’s become one of the best bargains in laptops if you can find it in stock. And we have Laptops Direct is offering a £400 discount on the still-powerful Apple laptop this Black Friday.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): Was £999, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

There’s a 20 per cent discount on the 2020 MacBook Air in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The M1 chip might be a few years old, but it’s no slouch and still offers a giant performance upgrade over older Intel-powered MacBooks. The 2020 MacBook Air is speedy enough for streaming, working, gaming and more.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface pro 9: Was £1,399, now £1,119, Microsoft.com

(Microsoft)

Dig into Microsoft’s online configurator and you can save hundreds on the Surface pro 9. For example, we’ve found a £310 saving when you spec the Intel Core i5-powered tablet with 16GB of RAM, 258GB of solid state storage and the sapphire colour option. For that you get a Windows tablet with 13in touchscreen display and beautifully engineered kickstand, plus the option of adding a keyboard cover and turning it into a stylish laptop.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15: Was £699.99, now £501.69, Amazon.co.uk

(ASUS)

This is a great deal on a mid-range Asus vivobook 15, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and supported by 16GB of RAM. That’s enough performance to handle demanding tasks such as photo editing. The lay-flat hinge opens a full 180 degrees, too, making it easy to quickly share your screen and collaborate with teams.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D15 11th gen laptop: Was £544.76, now £474, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

This 15.6in laptop is designed to relieve eye strain and vision fatigue, with certifications from TÜV Rheinland, making it ideal for long work days and evenings spent watching a film. The fingerprint power button allows for quick and secure access, and you can even sync your phone screen to the matebook, to drag and drop files to the laptop with ease. A mere 15 minutes on charge is said to leave you with enough juice for two hours – perfect when you’re on the go.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Cyber Monday falls on 27 November this year. The online-focused sales event follows Black Friday, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year, which takes place the day after the American holiday of Thanksgiving.

When will the best Cyber Monday laptop deals start in 2023?

Cyber Monday laptop deals kicked off on 27 November, but Black Friday deals dropped weeks in advance of the sale’s actual date, and they’ll usually continue until Sunday. A lot of these deals will be Black Friday deals that have been rebranded, predictably enough, but a few retailers like to drop fresh deals on the Monday, so it’s worth staying alert and poised to grab a discount, even as the weekend draws to a close.

