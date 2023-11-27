Rare Dyson airwrap deal in the Cyber Monday sales

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Calling all beauty buffs, if there’s one post-Black Friday deal you need to know about this Cyber Monday, it’s this incredible saving on the coveted Dyson airwrap.

The shopping bonanza, which is now in its final hours, is one of the biggest and best sale events of the year, with retailers, including Cult Beauty (make a beeline for discounts on luxury beauty products), Coggles (which has some impressive deals on designer clothing) and more are jumping on the bargain bandwagon.

Despite the influx of savings we’re seeing elsewhere, offers on the Dyson airwrap remain few and far between. This is why our team of expert deal hunters were equal parts shocked and delighted to see the hair tool has been given a whopping £80 discount as part of Very’s Cyber Monday event.

Follow live: The latest and best Cyber Monday deals

The cult tool has been heralded countless times, with our review noting it can “simultaneously dry and style hair”, and praising its ability to “create the perfect curl”. The £80 reduction is incredibly rare and you’ve not got long to snap up the deal as Cyber Monday ends at midnight tonight (27 November), so you’d better be quick. Here’s everything we know about the Dyson airwrap, which currently comes with a sizeable price cut.

Read more: Lookfantastic Cyber Monday beauty deals to shop now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer with presentation case and comb: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Very.co.uk

(Dyson)

Naturally, we’ve reviewed the Dyson airwrap multi-styler. In the review, our tester noted that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments” for feeling “well thought out”. While “the curling barrels are still a little bit faffy to use (albeit less so than having to switch them), being able to change the direction of airflow almost instantly is much appreciated, and it does make using it easier”.

Similarly, our reviewer applauded Dyson for the fact it feels as though the brand “really has thought about every hair type, texture, and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible”.

The OG airwrap featured in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer praising the fact there is “a plethora of attachments to pick from”, with the original barrels creating a “soft, voluminous, light curl”. Above all, our reviewer was impressed that they were able to achieve a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

Reduced by a whopping £80 you can now pick up the Dyson airwrap for £399.99 and it comes with a whole host of accessories too. In this bundle, you’ll find six different attachments, as well as a complimentary comb. All of which come neatly packaged in a stylish presentation case.

Buy now

We predict that this deal will be a sell-out but don’t worry if you’ve missed the boat on this one as we’ve spotted a number of different deals on the tool at other retailers. Here’s a selection of the best Dyson aiwrap deals right now:

Boots – Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler and dryer: Was £399.99, now £349.99

– Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler and dryer: Was £399.99, now £349.99 Currys – Dyson airwrap special edition multi-styler and dryer with presentation case and comb: Was £479.99, now £399.99

– Dyson airwrap special edition multi-styler and dryer with presentation case and comb: Was £479.99, now £399.99 John Lewis – Dyson airwrap special edition multi-styler and dryer with presentation case and comb: Was £479.99, now £399.99

– Dyson airwrap special edition multi-styler and dryer with presentation case and comb: Was £479.99, now £399.99 Very– Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler and dryer: Was £399.99, now £349.99

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on hair tools and other offers on beauty, try the links below:

Looking for sleek locks? Here’s our pick of the best hair straighteners