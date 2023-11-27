Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to saving big on everything from home appliances and tech to beauty and mattresses, the Cyber Monday sales are second to none. It can be overwhelming searching through all of the top offers, which is why the IndyBest team is on hand to highlight the crème de la crème of discounts, including the best Dyson Cyber Monday deals.

The home appliance and hair tool whizz has a whole host of impressive discounts to enjoy. We’ve scoured high and low to find you discounts on Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and even the brand’s hotly sought-after hair tools.

Dyson’s website isn’t the only destination for offers on the brand’s bestsellers because third-party retailers, including Argos and Currys have slashed the price of popular models too. We’ve even found an unmissable Dyson airwrap deal at eBay (we told you we were expert bargain hunters).

Whatever Dyson tool you’re shopping for, it’s here where you’ll find the best Cyber Monday deals to take advantage of right now.

Best Cyber Monday Dyson deals for 2023

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer with presentation case and comb: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Johnlewis.com

(Dyson)

This Black Friday deal will see you save £80 on a coveted hair tool bundle. If you’re wondering what all the hype is about, our reviewer said Dyson has really “thought about every hair type, texture, and length” with this device, creating a “product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible”. The airwrap left our tester with a “bouncy blow-dry look” in no time at all – just 15 minutes, in fact.

Buy now

Dyson V8: Was £329.99, now £229.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

One of the cordless vacuum cleaners seeing a hefty reduction in the Dyson Black Friday event is the V8. This model is one we’re yet to test here at IndyBest, but it’s been touted by the brand for being both lightweight and ergonomic. Featuring two power modes, it can be turned into a handheld model when you need it to be, and it’s also designed to prevent 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles from escaping back into your home.

Buy now

Dyson supersonic and a free presentation case, refurbished: Was £329.99, now £167.99, Ebay.co.uk

(Dyson)

Another in-demand Dyson hair tool reduced for Black Friday, a refurbished supersonic hair dryer now costs less than £170. Discounted by 15 per cent, thanks to this eBay deal, then further reduced by 40 per cent, with the code “DYSONBF40”, the model has been put through its paces in our review. Our tester described the hair dryer as powerful and versatile, adding: “It drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair, and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”.

Buy now

Dyson V12 detect slim absolute: Was £549.99, now £429.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

This is Dyson’s most powerful, lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner, according to the brand, so you can be sure it’ll boast plenty of cleaning oomph without the extra heft. There’s a fluffy optic cleaner head on hand, to help highlight any dust that would otherwise go unnoticed, and a de-tangling motorbar, which is designed to prevent hairs from getting caught in the brushroll.

Buy now

Dyson V11 vacuum: Was £429.99, now £349.99, Johnlewis.com

(Dyson)

If a cordless vacuum is on your wish list, the V11 is reduced by £80, thanks to this Black Friday deal. With a run-time of up to one hour, three power modes, and an LED screen to keep you in the loop on the remaining run-time, it can be charged out of the way and placed in the wall-mounted dock. Plus, it’s designed to reduce noise levels as you clean. What’s not to love?

Buy now

Dyson hot+cool jet focus: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

A Dyson purchase that packs multiple features into one appliance, you can already pick up the hot+cool jet focus with a £100 discount, thanks to this Black Friday deal. The model comes with a sleep timer, a remote control for convenient handling, and you can use it to create the perfect environment, whether your room needs heating up or cooling down.

Buy now

Dyson corrale straightener: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

When we reviewed the Dyson corral straighteners, our tester was beyond impressed with this “truly innovative tool”, which makes “styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze, as you don’t need to navigate around a wire.” Right now, in the Black Friday sale, there’s a saving of £100 to be had on the hair tool. Designed to work without relying on too much heat, the cordless tool can style your locks for up to half an hour once fully charged.

Buy now

Dyson purifier hot+cool formaldehyde purifying fan heater: Was £599, now £549, Boots.com

(Dyson)

There’s a saving to be made on Dyson’s hot+cool formaldehyde purifying fan heater (we know, it’s a mouthful). When we reviewed the appliance, our tester said: “If you are looking to invest in a purifier and are keen to own a machine that triples up as a heater and fan, is easy to operate and looks great, it’s unbeatable.” Other features to note include night mode, oscillation and a filter that won’t need replacing.

Buy now

Dyson v15 detect absolute vacuum cleaner: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Currys.co.uk

(Dyson)

This is one of Dyson’s most powerful vacuum cleaners, and it earned the top spot in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. For Black Friday, it has been reduced by £150. The ‘detect’ part of the V15’s name refers to a light that shines in front of the vacuum to help you spot dust wherever you’re cleaning. An LCD screen shows battery life, the mode you’re using, and how much of each type of dust has been collected, based on particle size. The V15 comes with a bunch of accessories, including an anti-tangle brush to pick up hair and a wall-mounted docking station.

Our reviewer said: “For anyone with pets, lots of comings and goings or just lots of stuff, this is sure to be the niftiest, quickest and most user-friendly way to clean your home. It’s a dream to use, and will make cleaning fun for even those who never pick up a vacuum.”

Buy now

Dyson ball animal origin vacuum cleaner: Was £329.99, now £229.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

For those with furry four-legged flatmates, this is the vacuum for you. With a powerful motor, this appliance promises to make light work of animal fur from all floor types. Despite being corded, it comes with up to 14m total reach and the Dyson ball design makes for a truly smooth ride. In our review of the best corded vacuums, our tester called it the best choice for pet hair, noting that you can “trust” this vacuum “to remove all traces of it from your home”.

Buy now

Dyson zone air purification headphones, ultra/prussian blue: Was, £749.99, now £549.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

These may look as though they’re straight out of a sci-fi movie but they’re actually very real, and so is the £200 saving at John Lewis. “Pure audio, pure air, anywhere” is what this product is promising – and with eight active noise-cancelling microphones monitoring surrounding sounds, you can truly block out the world around you. The headphones also come with a contact-free visor that channels a continuous stream of purified air to your face, protecting you from city fumes, viruses and 99 per cent of ultrafine pollutants. In our review, our tester said it is “genuinely innovative, and tackling an enormous problem that is predicted to get worse”.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Every year, Black Friday kicks off the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, which means, for 2023, the shopping bonanza starts on Friday 24 November. Deals will continue to drop over the weekend until Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – which will fall on Monday 27 November.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals on Dyson products

As well as shopping deals direct from Dyson, some of the best savings on the brand’s products can be found at Amazon, Currys, eBay, Boots and Argos – so, it’s worth making wish lists on each retailer’s site, to keep track of the Dyson products you’re after.

