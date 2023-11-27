Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final day of the biggest sale of the year has rolled around again. Black Friday is over, but luckily Cyber Monday has begun – and the best electric toothbrush deals are officially in full swing. If you’re hoping to grab a bargain on the latest Oral-B or Philips brush, or looking to stock up on cheap replacement toothbrush heads, you’re in the right place.

The shopping event is also a great opportunity to stock up on other beauty items, including perfume, make-up and haircare, with Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic among the retailers to bookmark. If fashion is more your thing, head over to Coggles or, if it’s home appliances you’re after, we’ve also been on the hunt for savings across air fryers, TVs and coffee machines.

Speaking of coffee, it’s also the ideal opportunity to upgrade your dental hygiene routine, as there are currently big discounts to be had on Oral-B and Philips alongside smaller eco-brands like Suri and Spotlight. The likes of Amazon, Currys and Boots have all reduced electric toothbrushes, so now’s the time to snap one up.

Whether you’re looking for your next electric toothbrush or you’re shopping for a great Christmas gift for friends – though they might question your motives – we’re here to keep you posted about all the best Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals as they happen.

Best Cyber Monday toothbrush and dental care deals

Oral-B Pro 3: Was £100, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Our top pick of the best electric toothbrushes is cheaper than ever in the Cyber Monday sale. We described the Oral-B Pro 3 as having “everything you really need in an electric toothbrush and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30 second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two week battery life.”

Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush: Was £449.99, now £140, Amazon.co.uk

Typically priced at around £185, the Oral-B io8 electric toothbrush uses “artificial intelligence” to learn your brushing style and guides you as you brush, to make sure you don’t miss a spot. The six smart modes personalise your brushing, while the interactive colour display reminds you when the head needs replacing – if that wasn’t enough, it will also give you a cheery smile for a job well done.

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499.99, now £225, Amazon.co.uk

Oral-B’s iO9 electric toothbrush earned itself a spot in our round-up of the best, where it was dubbed the best option for people with braces. Our tester noted the “pleasing design and LED graphics that denote which of the seven modes you’re currently rocking”. It has a 14-day battery life, a red light that warns you when you’re pressing too hard, and, even better, it’s half-price at Amazon right now.

Suri sustainable electric toothbrush: Was £95, now £71.25, Trysuri.com

Help keep the planet as clean as your teeth – that’s this sustainable toothbrush company’s slogan. The brushes themselves are made of recyclable plant-based heads and bristles, with a slim aluminium body – all of which is designed to be reused, repaired and recycled, while giving you a dentist-approved clean. In our top electric toothbrushes round-up, this model was named best toothbrush under £100, and you can now get it with 25 per cent off for Black Friday.

Oral-B vitality pro electric toothbrush: Was £49.99, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

This entry-level electric toothbrush offers a lot of features for the reduced price of £25. It has three brushing modes: daily clean, sensitive and sensitive plus mode for a gentle but thorough cleaning experience. An in-handle timer helps you brush for a dentist-recommended two minutes and it has a special circular-shaped brush head to surround each tooth and remove plaque from every crevice.

Oral-B iO6: Was £299.99, now £116.99, Amazon.co.uk

An IndyBest tried and tested pick, the Oral-B iO6 brush landed in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, where it was praised for offering “many of the features of the flagship brushes in the [Oral-B iO series] range at a less bruising price point.” There are five cleaning modes to tailor your clean with, and you can expect a battery life of two weeks. Save an impressive 60 per cent on the model when you add it to your Amazon basket now.

Philips sonicare protectiveclean 4300 electric toothbrush: Was £139.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

This model does away with some of the flashier cleaning modes and sticks to the basics, with two intensity settings. It packs in everything else you need, though, including pacing timers, a pressure sensor, decent battery alerts, as well as neat extras such as brush-head-replacement reminders and a travel case.

Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush: Was £219.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a massive 70 per cent off this Oral-B electric toothbrush as part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. The Oral-B smart 6 has five brushing modes, a battery claimed to last for more than two weeks, and there’s even Bluetooth connectivity too. This kit includes the toothbrush itself, plus a charging dock, travel case and three replacement brush heads.

Spotlight oral care sonic toothbrush: Was £110, now £82.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

In our review of this model, we called it “the best teeth-whitening toothbrush on the shelves”, and we’re sticking by our words – especially as you can now snag the brush with 25 per cent off at Cult Beauty. The toothbrush claims to deep-clean even the hardest to reach areas. It boasts three handy settings, including sensitive, clean and white for a fully rounded dental-care experience, targeting plaque and discolouration. Its attention to gentle care and intense surface-stain removal makes this an excellent buy.

Philips sonicare for kids electric toothbrush: Was £73, now £47.91, Amazon.co.uk

If getting your child to brush their teeth is turning into a battle, consider this electric toothbrush, which promises to make it a fun part of their daily routine. Specifically designed for kids, it syncs with an interactive app that features a lovable character to get little ones excited about brushing. Through the app, kids can see how well they brush and earn exciting rewards for a job well done, while also learning how to improve their technique. The toothbrush itself offers great cleaning results, too, with up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute.

Philips sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: Was £119.99, now £81.49, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our review of the best water flossers, the Philips sonicare power flosser has an impressive 34 per cent off right now, which is a welcome price cut, considering it was the most expensive model our tester tried. Our reviewer said: “There are three intensity settings and two flossing modes. Even the standard clean mode left our mouth feeling super-fresh, visibly dislodging any food particles trapped between teeth.”

Philips sonicare diamondclean 9000 special edition, aquamarine: Was £300, now £119, Boots.com

This aquamarine electric toothbrush is a stylish pick which syncs up with an app. And now, you can get a sparkling £181 off its price. Designed to help make teeth appear whiter, it comes with a head to tackle plaque. Key features include four modes, three brushing intensities and a personalised progress report which you can access via the sonicare app.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

With Black Friday taking place the day after Thanksgiving, this year we can expect the shopping bonanza to land on Friday 24 November with deals dropping throughout the weekend. This means Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – will fall on Monday 27 November 2023. However, some retailers start their sales weeks in advance, so make sure to check back here for updates.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals be available?

The best electric toothbrush deals are available now – so scroll back to the top and choose your favourite.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

The shopping event is now over, it landed on Friday 24 November. But deals will continue to drop today (Monday 27 November), otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

What were the best Black Friday toothbrush deals last year?

Last year, shoppers were treated to some seriously impressive discounts on electric toothbrushes, including Oral-B’s iO8 (£216, Amazon.co.uk), which was discounted to just £134.99. Other top deals included the Ordo sonic+ electric toothbrush (£50, Argos.co.uk), which was reduced to less than half price.

There were also plenty of savings on other dental care products, such as water flossers, with Waterpik’s cordless model (£60, Boots.com) reduced to just £30.

